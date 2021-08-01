 Skip to content
(Stars and Stripes)   "What has six legs, gnarly claws, climbs trees and can grow to the size of a small dog? Oh It's tasty, too"   (guam.stripes.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Plus - PLUS - its tail looks like a little cheeseburger!

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Not a fan." -- Amelia Earheart
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tht particular species of nope is endangered?  Good.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tht particular species of nope is endangered?  Good.


Aw, come on, think of it as a land based King Crab.   Just another bug (our nickname for the Dungies we catch).

That aside, I hope that the west doesn't acquire a taste for it, that's a good way to ensure it's extinction.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone knows it's Slinky
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ya gotta be pretty darn hungry to look at that Nope and think, "MMM... That looks tasty!"
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's when you hear questions in night you gotta leave the beach.

*Dad-a-chum? Dum-a-chum? Ded-a-chek? Did-a-chick?*
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hell no.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a land shark?

I guessed wrong.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crabs (and lobsters) are simply a delivery vehicle for melted garlic butter.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Plus - PLUS - its tail looks like a little cheeseburger!

[guam.stripes.com image 750x500]


Come and get it...
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Crabs (and lobsters) are simply a delivery vehicle for melted garlic butter.


And many of the fishies too.  And as far as I can tell, all French cooking.

Look at this thing I made yesterday. It's salmon that's been sort of poached in butter but I got the skin on the bottom all crispy-brown.  The avocado and capers are my new favorite thing.

lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better eat them while guam aint a radioactive wasteland because as soon as war with china/china invades taiwan kicks off, Guam will be nuked within the first hour.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's land crabs, isn't it? It better not be...oh for Fark's sake.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: WhippingBoi: Crabs (and lobsters) are simply a delivery vehicle for melted garlic butter.

And many of the fishies too.  And as far as I can tell, all French cooking.

Look at this thing I made yesterday. It's salmon that's been sort of poached in butter but I got the skin on the bottom all crispy-brown.  The avocado and capers are my new favorite thing.

[Fark user image 425x318]


That looks amazing.
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Better eat them while guam aint a radioactive wasteland because as soon as war with china/china invades taiwan kicks off, Guam will be nuked within the first hour.


Origin story for these?
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Better eat them while guam aint a radioactive wasteland because as soon as war with china/china invades taiwan kicks off, Guam will be nuked within the first hour.


Username checks out suspiciously well.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Another amazing creature of Earth that we're going to eat into extinction.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Tht particular species of nope is endangered?  Good.

Aw, come on, think of it as a land based King Crab.   Just another bug (our nickname for the Dungies we catch).

That aside, I hope that the west doesn't acquire a taste for it, that's a good way to ensure it's extinction.


I heard that coconut crab tastes like buttery coconut.

I have also heard that it is illegal to transport coconut crab off-island, and the meat goes rancid very fast, so the only way to enjoy coconut crab is to fly/sail out there and get it yourself.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gordon Ramsay's Sublime Scrambled Eggs Recipe
Youtube HKWsOLR4wOE


Yes. This video is relevant to the article, if at the end of cooking the eggs you add diced crab meat.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They are really large hermit crabs, that live on land.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So Subby's Mom is ok?
 
gas giant
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought they were also mildly toxic? Not severely, but enough to not eat them too often.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know, but there's one on your shoulder.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
(\/) (;,,;) (\/)
 
claystrider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "Not a fan." -- Amelia Earheart


Too soon!
 
GodComplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's when you hear questions in night you gotta leave the beach.

*Dad-a-chum? Dum-a-chum? Ded-a-chek? Did-a-chick?*


And that's why I pack a .44 revolver with worn sandalwood grips to the beach.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"What has six legs ...?"

Nothing from the order Decapoda?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crabs are decapodes. Deca for ten. As in ten legs.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "What has six legs ...?"

Nothing from the order Decapoda?


Screw you, buddy!
 
