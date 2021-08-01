 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Health officials set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the St. Charles, MO county fair and it ran out of vaccines. Just kidding. Not one person showed up. Zero. None   (nbcnews.com) divider line
39
    More: Sick, Vaccination, Vaccine, St. Charles County Health Department, St. Charles County Fair, mobile Covid-19 vaccination center, single person, county health officials, Covid-19 cases  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2021 at 2:26 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid is as stupid does
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Admittedly, city fairs aren't my thing these days.  I think I've outgrown Tilt-a-Whirls and Ferris Wheels.  And the temperatures were sky high last week.

But damnit, get your shots somewhere!
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh well.

Anyways
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vacciannoyed: Being vaccinated against a deadly disease while others around you won't get the vaccine because of freedom or something.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Missouri is the "show me" state. I guess they want to be shown the ICU unit. They won't see the urn or grave.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The local County Fair was going to have a vaccine booth and offer kids (12-17) a FREE DAY OF CARNIVAL RIDES for anyone who got their first or second dose. 300 free bracelets available.

Some psycho in the county courthouse/administration building went around threatening people, saying she was going to get protesters down there and file suits, screaming at people in the building and coming close to physical assault... sooo they took the booth down. "YOU'RE BRIBING OUR CHILDREN!!!!" exasperated the woman with no children of eligible age.

Kids could still get their vaccine and a free ride bracelet but they had to go somewhere else. Fewer than 25 were handed out.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone else feel like you are watching this?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For several years now I keep thinking I'm the next one to go. Old age, unhealthy lungs, past drug use, and an unrepentant smoker and toker.

And yet here I sit, fully vaccinated, always wearing a mask, and feeling fine.

In Missouri.

Maybe I should start drinking.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be a general trend--at least in terms of other reporting. Perhaps its a regional cultural thing.

A Rush to Get Shots.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: For several years now I keep thinking I'm the next one to go. Old age, unhealthy lungs, past drug use, and an unrepentant smoker and toker.

And yet here I sit, fully vaccinated, always wearing a mask, and feeling fine.

In Missouri.

Maybe I should start drinking.


You should buy a boat!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Missouri.  It's where everyone that was too stupid to keep moving west ended up.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Places I'll never visit self identify to me like this constantly

It really is two different countries.
 
Stumpy McLunger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was at a county fair... I say they should have deep fried it. They'd run out in minutes...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: The local County Fair was going to have a vaccine booth and offer kids (12-17) a FREE DAY OF CARNIVAL RIDES for anyone who got their first or second dose. 300 free bracelets available.

Some psycho in the county courthouse/administration building went around threatening people, saying she was going to get protesters down there and file suits, screaming at people in the building and coming close to physical assault... sooo they took the booth down. "YOU'RE BRIBING OUR CHILDREN!!!!" exasperated the woman with no children of eligible age.

Kids could still get their vaccine and a free ride bracelet but they had to go somewhere else. Fewer than 25 were handed out.


What in the actual fark is wrong with these people this has gone on way too farking long Jesus farking Christ get your farking shots people
 
starzman2003
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welp. We're boned.
 
germ78
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alphax: I think I've outgrown Tilt-a-Whirls and Ferris Wheels.


I can't ride Tilt-a-Whirls anymore. I get super motion sick afterwards.

/probably because I know how to make them spin like crazy
//lean forward, lean backward in rhythm
///side-to-side is the n00b strat
 
demonfaerie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Missouri is such a shiat show, just let that state die.

My cousin just got covid, and lives there. She won't get the vaccine, because she thinks it will make her sterile. Her dad is a paramedic, and can't convince her to get the vaccine. He is a Trumper that got her into that shiat. He has only himself to blame for her mindset. Sadly she didn't get super sick on it, so she doesn't regret not getting the vaccine.

These assholes won't suffer, even if they die. The people that are going to suffer are the ones that can't get the vaccine due to medical reasons, and the ones already got the vaccine. Selfish assholes never suffer.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welp, suck to be them.

Can we have those shots instead?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other threads, people are dumping on ones that chose to go and get an extra jab. Like getting both the Pfifer and the Moderna just for extra safety. They screeched that they were too selfish and taking from others that need them. I am not sure how long is the shelf life. I know they must be kept cold. I imagine a lot of the doses they took to the fair ended up being discarded "out of an abundance of caution".
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/interesting times
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Anyone else feel like you are watching this?

[i.redd.it image 480x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's hoping Delta is especially good at causing infertility

Between the meth and constant shootings, the state may be ready for repopulation in as little as a couple of decades
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: In other threads, people are dumping on ones that chose to go and get an extra jab. Like getting both the Pfifer and the Moderna just for extra safety. They screeched that they were too selfish and taking from others that need them. I am not sure how long is the shelf life. I know they must be kept cold. I imagine a lot of the doses they took to the fair ended up being discarded "out of an abundance of caution".


I got the JJ vaccine and have been considering going and getting either Pfizer or Moderna
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: For several years now I keep thinking I'm the next one to go. Old age, unhealthy lungs, past drug use, and an unrepentant smoker and toker.

And yet here I sit, fully vaccinated, always wearing a mask, and feeling fine.

In Missouri.

Maybe I should start drinking.


Maybe you should just leave Missouri?


On Queen City Air would do great for your damaged lungs, and the stress of being surrounded by millions of assholes instead of just doesn't might be just to kick you need to push you over the edge!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe everyone in town has already been vaccinated.  Ever had a positive thought subby?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: FarkingChas: In other threads, people are dumping on ones that chose to go and get an extra jab. Like getting both the Pfifer and the Moderna just for extra safety. They screeched that they were too selfish and taking from others that need them. I am not sure how long is the shelf life. I know they must be kept cold. I imagine a lot of the doses they took to the fair ended up being discarded "out of an abundance of caution".

I got the JJ vaccine and have been considering going and getting either Pfizer or Moderna


Do some research. Ask the ones running the sites. I think you should, but I don't know shiat. They are talking a lot more about a booster shot after 6 months.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Anyone else feel like you are watching this?

[i.redd.it image 480x204] [View Full Size image _x_]


For years now. In fact, I think I've made your exact same post.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The thing I noticed when driving across MO on I44, is that both the crosses and the porn shops get bigger in MO.

I have also found MO to be the most hateful racist place I've ever been.  Because of several incidents I now fill up in Oklahoma, or Illinois and drive straight through without stopping.  I dislike MO far more than TX, and this says a lot from a New Mexican
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: For several years now I keep thinking I'm the next one to go. Old age, unhealthy lungs, past drug use, and an unrepentant smoker and toker.

And yet here I sit, fully vaccinated, always wearing a mask, and feeling fine.

In Missouri.

Maybe I should start drinking.


You're already on Fark, the barrier to entry has never been lower.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: In other threads, people are dumping on ones that chose to go and get an extra jab. Like getting both the Pfifer and the Moderna just for extra safety. They screeched that they were too selfish and taking from others that need them. I am not sure how long is the shelf life. I know they must be kept cold. I imagine a lot of the doses they took to the fair ended up being discarded "out of an abundance of caution".


funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My thoughts are with the healthcare workers who have to take care of these asshats
 
hlehmann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Missouri.  Let them die, it'll be for the benefit of the rest of humanity.
 
Deamos [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Well, Missouri is the "show me" state. I guess they want to be shown the ICU unit. They won't see the urn or grave.


Ah the, well I'll be polite and call it frustration, at the lengths people that to heart. I am not a native, I live here to be closer to the family I have in the area. If it weren't for them I would have moved elsewhere within a couple of years of having moved here.
 
blahpers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whisper in the wind: [Fark user image 425x283]My thoughts are with the healthcare workers who have to take care of these asshats


I think about how everyone in the health care chain feels.

It's like developing a drug that cures cancer and people say "I'd rather have cancer."

I'll bet a lot of the folks in the video take one form of meds or another.  But vaccinate?  No.  Why?  Because of dear leader.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They'll be deep in the cold, cold ground, and then I will recognize Missourah.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.