Finally, the article that Fark has been waiting for: How to make friends, and keep them
    Friendship, Interpersonal relationship, friend mean, Gillian Sandstrom, Love, small talk, senior lecturer, United Kingdom  
Tchernobog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nope. I am all full up on friends.

/Currently hovering at......0
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With zero comments.  That's ominous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once I make you a good enough friend that you are comfortable checking out my basement, i won't have any trouble keeping you.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just keep her locked in the apartment.
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They were so busy answering the question how they never thought to ask why
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do you like masturbating and hating everything?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too late.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Actually, we're not interested in making friends, per se....

Citibank - Computer Geek
Youtube IGPBRXKuoMc
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Simple: Befriend animals.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But I dont wanna
 
GodComplex
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I made s friend once. Then security changed the locks on the morgue. Spoil sports.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.



That squirrel is not really your friend. It just likes your nuts.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DIY sure has advanced since I was young.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would want one of those things? Then when would I have the time to Fark?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The best advice is just agree with what ever your pal says. Like, be an echo chamber for their opinions and it should all be 🍑
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard of 'friends,' but I'm not certain I know what they are. Actors in a TV show, perhaps?
 
Delawhat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*looks at headline*

How did someone sneak the F-word onto Fark?
 
8 inches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dale Carnegie
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It hard for mere humans to breach most Farker's "Basement of Solitude"
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Be rich.
Have a boat.

/has no friends.
//will you be my friend?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.



Username checks out to a disturbing degree.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Do you like masturbating and hating everything?


Jeeze... I need to unplug asap.
You nailed it.
 
jake3988
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, the last thread of this I asked nicely how to do so... and every answer was either sarcastic, unhelpful, or straight up insulting.

Either no one wants to share how, to keep everyone for themselves, or no one else knows either.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.


You know, I have cats, love cats, and I was having a hard time making friends. So I volunteered for a local cat rescue organization that helped me out in the past. Like they say, invest in a hobby that you love. I was just hoping to meet new people.

It was full of the most toxic women I've ever met in my entire life. I was the only male volunteer out of 200. There was a core group of 10 women in charge who coordinated everything and they all hated each other. Every meet-up at PetSmart was just hostile gossip about other volunteers.

A 60 year-old woman told me I shouldn't talk to a younger volunteer because "her kitty smells because she doesn't take care of herself." She wasn't talking about a cat. I don't have a great sense of smell, but that was the first time in my life someone talked about a smelly crotch without actually being face deep in it.

I kept it up for a year, but eventually it got to be too much. I realized I wasn't meeting anyone I wanted to spend time with at all, so I went home to my cats. Then Covid hit.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"If you have enjoyed the experience of this drink," continued the machine, "why not share it with your friends?"

"Because," said Arthur tartly, "I want to keep them."
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.

You know, I have cats, love cats, and I was having a hard time making friends. So I volunteered for a local cat rescue organization that helped me out in the past. Like they say, invest in a hobby that you love. I was just hoping to meet new people.

It was full of the most toxic women I've ever met in my entire life. I was the only male volunteer out of 200. There was a core group of 10 women in charge who coordinated everything and they all hated each other. Every meet-up at PetSmart was just hostile gossip about other volunteers.

A 60 year-old woman told me I shouldn't talk to a younger volunteer because "her kitty smells because she doesn't take care of herself." She wasn't talking about a cat. I don't have a great sense of smell, but that was the first time in my life someone talked about a smelly crotch without actually being face deep in it.

I kept it up for a year, but eventually it got to be too much. I realized I wasn't meeting anyone I wanted to spend time with at all, so I went home to my cats. Then Covid hit.


Uhh... change to a dog group?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pinner: Lsherm: BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.

You know, I have cats, love cats, and I was having a hard time making friends. So I volunteered for a local cat rescue organization that helped me out in the past. Like they say, invest in a hobby that you love. I was just hoping to meet new people.

It was full of the most toxic women I've ever met in my entire life. I was the only male volunteer out of 200. There was a core group of 10 women in charge who coordinated everything and they all hated each other. Every meet-up at PetSmart was just hostile gossip about other volunteers.

A 60 year-old woman told me I shouldn't talk to a younger volunteer because "her kitty smells because she doesn't take care of herself." She wasn't talking about a cat. I don't have a great sense of smell, but that was the first time in my life someone talked about a smelly crotch without actually being face deep in it.

I kept it up for a year, but eventually it got to be too much. I realized I wasn't meeting anyone I wanted to spend time with at all, so I went home to my cats. Then Covid hit.

Uhh... change to a dog group?


I'd love to, but my work arrangement preclude me from getting a dog. I'm just not home enough. Cats you can leave alone for a day or two. Dogs? Not so much.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: Simple: Befriend animals.


Giggity tag!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're the kind of ass pie who can't figure this out, apparently there's a cartoon about ponies just for you.
 
