(CNN)   LA County sheriff is "gravely concerned" about bodycam footage showing four of his deputies gunning down a suicidal Hispanic man. Presumably because the footage, you know, actually exists   (cnn.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police department is sorry.

/that there is video.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure once they investigate themselves, they'll clear themselves of any wrongdoing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? We ask the police to respond to too many things. A system of crisis counselors would be much be much better.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covered up deep like the body of this unfortunate man.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sheriff is a dick anyway, and all of LA knows this.

Pretty much everyone I know despises the useless sheriffs department here. They can't even be arsed to enforce a mask mandate, let alone to REAL cop work.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?


Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.
 
groppet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?


It is probably underfunded and understaffed.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We need to get to work on that "gravely" part.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just seeing if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel for the family, but when will loved ones realize calling the police on a suicidal person is likely going to result in the cops doing the suicide to them?

And while we're at it, when will city governments learn that police need to be the absolutely last bracket in the flow chart of people dispatched to assist in a mental health emergency?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
It's hard to be an abusive cop with all these cameras around.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
THIS IS NO JOKE AND COMES FROM FIRST HAND EXPERIENCE. If you have a friend or a family member that is having a psychotic episode and you don't want them to end up dead or in jail, do whatever you have to due to subdue them and get them into a car and down to the hospital. Even if you have to knock the person out. Unless they have a gun, DO NOT CALL THE POLICE!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They just need more training.

Turn off the body cam
Gun gun gun
Place drop gun next to corpse
Turn body cam on.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.


"The lawsuit named sheriff's Deputies Edwin Navarrete, Remin Piñeda, Jaime Romero and Nathaniel Trujillo as defendants." Yeah probably racism.
 
wademh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Discrimination is a horrible thing.

I worry that I might contract a horribly debilitating illness like Alzheimer's and decide I want to end it all. If I were a person of color, I could easily commit suicide by brandishing a cell phone in front of law enforcement. But as an oppressed White person, they wouldn't shoot me. Instead they would force me to take freely donated anti-beta-amyloid monoclonal antibodies to try to cure me.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
we mustn't defund the police because it may upset the GOP and conservative democrats
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.


No sure if was racially motivated, from the article, sounds like nearly everyone involved is hispanic. Unless it is some Columbian vs Mexican thing.
 
illegal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

austerity101: Just seeing if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


Yes! We have already started our community policing firearms training here.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: THIS IS NO JOKE AND COMES FROM FIRST HAND EXPERIENCE. If you have a friend or a family member that is having a psychotic episode and you don't want them to end up dead or in jail, do whatever you have to due to subdue them and get them into a car and down to the hospital. Even if you have to knock the person out. Unless they have a gun, DO NOT CALL THE POLICE!


And don't call the paramedics because they will bring the police!
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.

"The lawsuit named sheriff's Deputies Edwin Navarrete, Remin Piñeda, Jaime Romero and Nathaniel Trujillo as defendants." Yeah probably racism.

Hispanic

or Latino: A person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race.
 
illegal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nazis!  Drink!! Lol
 
illegal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.


Weren't they all Hispanics? Smh
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Darkest Timeline: I feel for the family, but when will loved ones realize calling the police on a suicidal person is likely going to result in the cops doing the suicide to them?

And while we're at it, when will city governments learn that police need to be the absolutely last bracket in the flow chart of people dispatched to assist in a mental health emergency?


The world's largest protests of all time, and still, nothing has changed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

illegal: thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.

Weren't they all Hispanics? Smh


No, some were cops.

Blue above all others.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.


jso2897
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only question is whether Villnueva wants to be governor or mayor.
He's obviously looking to go into politics and climb the ladder - it's going to be nothing but grandstanding bullshiat from him from here on out.
More prancing down the Boardwalk in a f**king cowboy hat, no doubt.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need to know the gang affiliations especially of the deputies.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: RTOGUY: thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.

"The lawsuit named sheriff's Deputies Edwin Navarrete, Remin Piñeda, Jaime Romero and Nathaniel Trujillo as defendants." Yeah probably racism.

Hispanic or Latino: A person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race.


Spain, Cuba, Mexico, Porto Rico =  MEXICAN

Honduras, Columbia, Guatemala, etc. are all different regions of Mexico so; of course =  MEXICAN
 
scanman61
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?


They got their budget cut to pay for another MRAP.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.

No sure if was racially motivated, from the article, sounds like nearly everyone involved is hispanic. Unless it is some Columbian vs Mexican thing.


You hit on something that bothers me with the 'cops are racist' trope. Police are barbaric to anyone, whenever they choose. They target Blacks and other minority groups more often because the racism inherent in the system allows them to articulate their way around those pesky civil rights issues, but that's merely a symptom.

Sure, lots of police *are* racist coonts - don't get me wrong - but be certain, before you're Black or Hispanic or any other marginalized group, you are a citizen, stupid and powerless in the moment, and they are the police, in your face; active members of the most powerful gang the average person will ever encounter. (Members who, incidentally, achieve their extraordinary power by, on average, like one year of trade school?)

That's the real problem.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.


Sounds like the victim and all three suspended officers were Hispanic.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They didn't want to take a chance . . . that the brown guy wouldn't actually end up dead.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark I hate white people, especially white cops, like these ones.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

It is probably underfunded and understaffed.


Or. It's one dude. Or five. Or 100, in a city of millions.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 villanueva and michael moore should be locked in a cage and told neither leaves until they are both dead.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: And don't call the paramedics because they will bring the police!


There were some cases in my provinces 6 or 7 years ago where it came out that if you were having a medical emergency and called 911, the cops knew about it. If it was for any kind of mental injury, that would be added to any criminal records check forms they'd do for you, you know, the ones employers often insist upon.

Cop "PR" rationalized it by saying you had the choice of not giving the employer that form...

/  Way to give people yet one more reason to avoid calling 911 when in need, jackasses.
//  ACAB.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FloriduhGuy: THIS IS NO JOKE AND COMES FROM FIRST HAND EXPERIENCE. If you have a friend or a family member that is having a psychotic episode and you don't want them to end up dead or in jail, do whatever you have to due to subdue them and get them into a car and down to the hospital. Even if you have to knock the person out. Unless they have a gun, DO NOT CALL THE POLICE!


Weapon, not just gun.  If it's something that's probably not gonna hurt someone that bad if used, sure subdual isn't such a risk.  If it's a serious business weapon, you're asking for even more fresh hell if you try.  If it can make a hole in you, break bone, or maybe worse if they get a lucky shot in, you need people trained/equipped to deal with that.  All it takes is one lucky shot for you to end up hurt bad or dead.  The problem being with the cops being maniacs lately, I don't know who the fark you'd call - 'cause yeah they're gonna fark it up just as bad/worse.  Maybe if you know someone that knows how and is willing to help, but mostly I'd be at a farking loss, Go USA.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Darkest Timeline: Eightballjacket: thatboyoverthere: Galileo's Daughter: From TFA: "Deputies responding to the East Los Angeles scene requested less lethal force weapons and a Mental Evaluation Team (MET), according to the sheriff's department."

Why didn't the MET show?

Probably because the cops really wanted to lynch a *racial slur here* and distracted them long enough to get there.

No sure if was racially motivated, from the article, sounds like nearly everyone involved is hispanic. Unless it is some Columbian vs Mexican thing.

You hit on something that bothers me with the 'cops are racist' trope. Police are barbaric to anyone, whenever they choose. They target Blacks and other minority groups more often because the racism inherent in the system allows them to articulate their way around those pesky civil rights issues, but that's merely a symptom.

Sure, lots of police *are* racist coonts - don't get me wrong - but be certain, before you're Black or Hispanic or any other marginalized group, you are a citizen, stupid and powerless in the moment, and they are the police, in your face; active members of the most powerful gang the average person will ever encounter. (Members who, incidentally, achieve their extraordinary power by, on average, like one year of trade school?)

That's the real problem.


This.

Not everything is "racist". Some of it is just "fark you for not respecting my badge." And trying to break down ethnic distinctions (i.e. Latino vs Hispanic) is just whitesplaining the issue to find a way to make it racist.

What it looks more like here is that they rolled on a guy who had said UP FRONT he wanted to commit suicide by cop (a great reason not to send the cops at all) and he very likely accelerated the incident into getting one or more to start shooting.

We won't know till we get the raw bodycam footage. But if a guy who's been doing meth says he wants the cops to kill him, I'd take him at his word. Send fire rescue instead.
 
