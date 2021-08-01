 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The good news: drought-stricken Western states finally getting some rain. The bad news: monsoon-level rains. As in mudslides, flooding, cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria   (cnn.com) divider line
25
    More: Followup, Flood, Weather, Tornado, Desert, Tropical cyclone, Precipitation, Heavy monsoon rainfall, broad area of monsoonal showers  
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Nothing going on in my part of Oregon. Got a bit of rain yesterday, certainly not monsoon level.

If it puts out the fires in southern/eastern Oregon, a couple of mudslides out in the sticks is worth it.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When does fire season start out there?
 
Chabash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeto2: Meh. Nothing going on in my part of Oregon. Got a bit of rain yesterday, certainly not monsoon level.

If it puts out the fires in southern/eastern Oregon, a couple of mudslides out in the sticks is worth it.


The American west, not the pacific northwest. I noticed that a sprinkling had shifted around the dust on my car yesterday.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dry season
Fire season
rainy season
mud season
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a bit further north.  Record-level rain here, I believe... but only on a seasonal scale, we're not getting it all at once.  Presumably it's helping wash all that west-coast smoke out of the air (because Canada's west coast has 'winter' and "OMFG it's all on fire!" seasons.  The fancy new AGW-approved heat dome didn't help, I'm sure.

I'm not keen on all this apocalypse weather, even though it has yet to do much where I live beyond occasionally hit us with an Arctic air mass to make winter that much worse.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, they asked for rain, they got rain
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sploosh.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Sploosh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: When does fire season start out there?


In 2020 they marked July as the start. This year it was May. And apparently we're on track to blow past 2020's numbers. Good thing climate change is a hoax. :(
https://ktvz.com/news/2021/07/20/orego​n-outpacing-historic-2020-wildfire-sea​son/#:~:text=At%20the%20end%20of%20the​,season%20began%2C%20on%20May%2013.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Today is a good day to watch Ghostbusters.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: dry season
Fire season
rainy season
mud season


When is wabbit season?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can't spell Washington without 'wash', or 'ash'.
 
Flincher
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And men who have no dicks.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem is prayer and our connection with The Lord. We have a record heatwave, so we Pray for relief with cold. Then we ask Him for warmth to counteract.

He giveth.

Each summer you Pray that He will bring rain, then you beg for it to stop so He stops it.

You people need to quit trying to change the world and just have faith in His plan.
 
Flincher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Really wish i could move to New Mexico. Love that state.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chabash: leeto2: Meh. Nothing going on in my part of Oregon. Got a bit of rain yesterday, certainly not monsoon level.

If it puts out the fires in southern/eastern Oregon, a couple of mudslides out in the sticks is worth it.

The American west, not the pacific northwest. I noticed that a sprinkling had shifted around the dust on my car yesterday.


O, disregard last post.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're never happy.  "We're out of water!"  "This is too much water!"  Pick a lane.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: When does fire season start out there?


Never ended....
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Flincher: Really wish i could move to New Mexico. Love that state.


The Land of Entrapment
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Colorado here...we've actually had a pretty wet summer.  Had rain the last few days, so it's nice.  Elevation is awesome. :)
 
Number 216
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Sploosh.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dryknife: Flincher: Really wish i could move to New Mexico. Love that state.

The Land of Entrapment


I dunno man. I've had the unfortunate honor of living in Arkansas and....you have more than enough problems there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bring it on. Our local reservoir is a 7% capacity. We can use a fill-up.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not really "the West", but I thought the storm vid out of Alabama was impressive:

https://www.reddit.com/r/Damnthatsint​e​resting/comments/ov63on/a_rainstorm_in​_alabama_outside_of_a_factory/
 
