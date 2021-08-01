 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Florida Floridas it up Floridaly   (cbsnews.com) divider line
39
39 Comments
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida
Unvaccinated
Citizen
Knuckleheads

Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark them, go die.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis will go down in history as one of the nation's greatest monsters when it's all said and done. You think Governor Snyder of Michigan (the Flint poisoner) will be thought of unfavorably? DeSantis said "hold my beer" and made Synder's death toll and victims list look like a footnote by comparison.

I would sooner go to El Salvador than Florida.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People conniving at their own destruction. It's painful and frustrating to watch, but nothing can be done any longer. They simply refuse to take steps to protect themselves and save their own lives.

And that is pretty much the last of my humanity regarding this subject. I'm completely worn out.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll just stop counting again.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they die, they die.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's Wang gonna penis.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: If they die, they die.


You don't look like this by any chance, do you?

SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many additional cases go undetected - people who get sick but don't seek medical attention. I'd wager it's more than a few. "This ain't the Covid! Don't believe there's such a thing."
 
gremlin79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we rename the unvaccinated D-Class?


/This comment not inspired by my desire to give my POB a cool MTF name
/But I do want to give my POB a cool MTF name
/ Third slashie
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That story is simply not true!  It's all part of your socialist conspiracy to make my Governor look like an idiot.

There are no Florida state declarations about this so-called "emergency", and at the last press conference my supreme leader held, the press never even turned up.   Admittedly he didn't actually tell anyone about the conference until hours after it finished.

My fellow trumpets never even need to wear masks at all thanks to DeSantis' inspiring leadership throughout this made up crisis, so checkmate liberals! We win, but you get to live.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x237]


Now you've done it! Florida republicans are going to sue you for posting that!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupJohnB: I wonder how many additional cases go undetected - people who get sick but don't seek medical attention. I'd wager it's more than a few. "This ain't the Covid! Don't believe there's such a thing."


"I'm not going to go ta dat ther hospital cuz' if they test me for ta hoax COVID-19, it'll come back positive I reckon, no matter this cough and flu and troubling breathing.

Besides if I can prevent one more tick on ta tally, it'll make President Trump look better."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They are like a dog that continually digs up the yard or poops on the rug.  It doesn't matter what you say or do to them, or how you punish them, they are going to keep on doing it.  We should just isolate them and let it play out, and we'll deal with those left alive at the end.  Hopefully Trump has enough paper towels for everyone through this.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I don't wish ill on anyone, regardless of politics. There are people in Florida that are just kind of trapped in a bubble of misinformation and criminally bad leadership, and I genuinely feel bad for them.

On the other hand, far too many are being willfully obtuse and refusing to accept reality because "ain't no government gonna tell me what's what!" I just don't have the energy for sympathy toward people like that anymore. I work in a group home, and we lost three residents to Covid because some of our staff didn't believe in masks, in spite of mandates by the agency. People died and somehow these plague rats still have jobs.

If Florida could keep it to themselves, fine. But they can't. Vacationers are going to catch it and bring it home, and it's going to continue to spread indiscriminately from there. Innocent people, like those in my group home, are going to pay the price, moreso than the younger, heartier Covidiots who will either weather it better or be asymptomatic. These people are killing others with their stubborn ignorance and stupidity, and they'll likely never suffer real consequences for it. I'm a peaceful man, but sometimes I really wish I weren't.
 
groppet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You never go full Florida, even in Florida.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those "life expectancy" chart dips are going to be matched by a surge in "average IQ".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at the Desantis Campaign store:
DeSantis is Actively profiting off ignoring the risk of Covid, and passing laws that prevent schools and businesses from protecting themselves.
He wants this. He's gone all in on infect everybody and let God sort em out.
 
Skail
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The DoD just cancelled a major science conference that was to be held in Kissimmee in August due to the COVID surge.  I sure hope the local Chamber of Commerce expresses their gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for the thousands of captive patrons (and many of their familes) who now won't be spending their expendable income in a Florida economy, not to mention the lost hotel reservations and conference fees.

Oh, well.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And that is with the bogus accounting they have been using.....now ponder what the real number is.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
animal color
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis has been strangely silent after forbidding anyone in local government from trying to compensate for his incompetent (I'd actually call it malevolent) leadership. Wonder why that is?

The end of that hack's career may be the only good thing to come out of so much needless suffering.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Skail: The DoD just cancelled a major science conference that was to be held in Kissimmee in August due to the COVID surge.  I sure hope the local Chamber of Commerce expresses their gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for the thousands of captive patrons (and many of their familes) who now won't be spending their expendable income in a Florida economy, not to mention the lost hotel reservations and conference fees.

Oh, well.


The only thing that can fix this in Florida is the Mouse. But if they do the right thing they'll lose a ton of money, and that just won't do.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: On the one hand, I don't wish ill on anyone, regardless of politics. There are people in Florida that are just kind of trapped in a bubble of misinformation and criminally bad leadership, and I genuinely feel bad for them.

On the other hand, far too many are being willfully obtuse and refusing to accept reality because "ain't no government gonna tell me what's what!" I just don't have the energy for sympathy toward people like that anymore. I work in a group home, and we lost three residents to Covid because some of our staff didn't believe in masks, in spite of mandates by the agency. People died and somehow these plague rats still have jobs.

If Florida could keep it to themselves, fine. But they can't. Vacationers are going to catch it and bring it home, and it's going to continue to spread indiscriminately from there. Innocent people, like those in my group home, are going to pay the price, moreso than the younger, heartier Covidiots who will either weather it better or be asymptomatic. These people are killing others with their stubborn ignorance and stupidity, and they'll likely never suffer real consequences for it. I'm a peaceful man, but sometimes I really wish I weren't.


https://images.app.goo.gl/zGFKPjfUB69​y​zrxo9
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Number 216
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Number 216: [Fark user image image 425x237]

Now you've done it! Florida republicans are going to sue you for posting that!


DeathSantis might even have me arrested with a SWAT team knocking my door off the hinges

That is, if I still lived down in that hellhole called Florida
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm in Florida. Haven't been out to eat since March 2020. Haven't been in a Walmart but once.
My point is that customers need to feel safe or we stay away.
 
Zippercole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ron DeSantis pokes holes in the condoms at swingers parties.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Meanwhile, at the Desantis Campaign store:
[Fark user image 425x730]
DeSantis is Actively profiting off ignoring the risk of Covid, and passing laws that prevent schools and businesses from protecting themselves.
He wants this. He's gone all in on infect everybody and let God sort em out.


PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I work in a group home, and we lost three residents to Covid because some of our staff didn't believe in masks, in spite of mandates by the agency. People died and somehow these plague rats still have jobs.


Alert their next of kin, anonymously if you have to.

Even if the state won't do anything, they can sue for negligent homicide.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn it, Florida. Can you just stop farking around until I can get my kids vaccinated? Just, like, drunkenly drive stolen four wheelers into swamps for a while. You can get back to meth-fueled cousin orgies in the winter.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Skail: The DoD just cancelled a major science conference that was to be held in Kissimmee in August due to the COVID surge.  I sure hope the local Chamber of Commerce expresses their gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for the thousands of captive patrons (and many of their familes) who now won't be spending their expendable income in a Florida economy, not to mention the lost hotel reservations and conference fees.

Oh, well.

The only thing that can fix this in Florida is the Mouse. But if they do the right thing they'll lose a ton of money, and that just won't do.


If people are already cancelling events in Florida due to this, people are going to end up cancelling their reservations for Disney's 50th celebration that is happening Oct. 1st and that will cost Disney a ton of money.

They've built up a lot around this anniversary celebration including opening new rides, new areas of the parks, etc.  People are just not going to want to take a chance especially with DeSantis doing his best to kill everyone off in the state.

And I can see sane states recommending no travel to Florida (Chicago has already instituted a travel advisory) and imposing quarantines for those who do travel there.  That is going to put a hurt on Disney and Universal.  Disney has already bucked his no mask mandates and is requiring vaccines for workers which is another thing he has issues with.  They are also fighting him on the cruise vaccination requirement issue.

Right now DeathSantis is praying for a tropical storm or hurricane so he can justify shutting down testing sites so he can once again figure out a way to drop the numbers the way he did last July.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When do we start restricting travel to and from FL?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh man I wish something could be done about it.
 
