(Yahoo)   People of Idaho would prefer a fence around the entire state border instead of just Mexico
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, to the farkers who advocate changing the electoral map through recolonizing red hell empty states with migration from Cali and NY, this is likely as close as you're going to get.

It probably still won't work electorally of course, because the kinds people voluntarily leaving California to live in Idaho are unlikely to vote the way you want for a blue Idaho. And they will certainly be subjected to the vote suppression.

I'd be happy if I were wrong though.

But still, either way, it's a phenomenon.

Happy Sunday night!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oddly enough, most Americans do too
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ketchum Idaho has been recommended to me as a place where airy-fairy art snobs like me can find a safe haven. Is that so?
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Well, to the farkers who advocate changing the electoral map through recolonizing red hell empty states with migration from Cali and NY, this is likely as close as you're going to get.

It probably still won't work electorally of course, because the kinds people voluntarily leaving California to live in Idaho are unlikely to vote the way you want for a blue Idaho. And they will certainly be subjected to the vote suppression.

I'd be happy if I were wrong though.

But still, either way, it's a phenomenon.

Happy Sunday night!


I'll take voluntary exile of red votes to already red states. it won't make the federal govt more blue, but it will help the functional states avoid dealing with quite so much crazy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?


So somebody just made that up for shiats and giggles?
Serious question.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My parents moved us to Idaho in 73, and I didn't move away until 89 when I moved right across th3 border to Nevada.  And I can say that they have been complaining about "Californians" moving in since way back then.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here in GA, we slipped blue at the national level, but state and local is still very red.  And with the voter suppression shenanigans and redistricting coming up, we're beginning to discuss maybe moving.  Our area is pretty red, but also pretty densely populated, and voted 75% red in the general, but slid to only 55% in the runoffs.

If we move to the deep, red rural area, but still near an interstate, we stand a chance of being the only blue voters.  It seems to be the only chance of maybe stopping the red suppression.  More blue voters moving a little bit further out is risky, but we have to divide and conquer.
 
Wizzbang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?



California gun restrictions and crazy environmental regulations?  There you go.  Come on over if you want, but don't bring your politics.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My big plan is to move to Idaho, Texas, Oregon or Arizona and buy the best house in the best neighborhood and talk about how it sucks and I wish it was more like California. I can't wait, TBH.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: holdmybones: "Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?


California gun restrictions and crazy environmental regulations?  There you go.  Come on over if you want, but don't bring your politics.


When were gun regulations implemented in Idaho?

I don't want to be there. Hard pass.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: "Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?


Just another example of conservatives lying their asses off about reality to fit their BS way of thinking and view of the world.

All these people are mentally ill and should be heavily medicated and in straitjackets.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need to become the Divorced States of America. Each side takes 25 states and starts over in a new country.

Then (on my side) we gut the government, rewrite the Constitution to make more sense for the 21st century and with far more concise language (2A, y'all), completely reinvent the election system (National Holiday, ranked-choice, no Electoral College, I.Q., Emotional Intelligence, and general Psychological exams required for candidates), and start with a universal health care system and a ban on insurance.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wizzbang: holdmybones: "Tribal members and local Idahoans live a subsistence lifestyle," Bradbury said. "We hunt and fish and feed our families that way. Urban people get very concerned with hunting and are moving in and trying to change the regulations."

Two things:
Bull farking shiat. Virtually nobody in Idaho hunts and fishes for survival. They like hunting and they like the game they catch, but it's not survival.

Also, nobody is outlawing hunting in Idaho. Also not a farking thing. And, urban people? Really?


California gun restrictions and crazy environmental regulations?  There you go.  Come on over if you want, but don't bring your politics.


Yeah, imagine wanting to regulate this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Trying to clean the air? Crazy, right?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So 5  years ago red states voted because they felt they were being left economically. Now out of Towner's are moving in and stimulating the economy. Most of a long article is a scare piece about what they might do and the effects of a growing economy.
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Never returning to Idaho. One visit was enough.

I will miss the open mindfulness, the welcoming of strangers, and the arts though.
 
