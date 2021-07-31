 Skip to content
 
(Salon)   This is how the pandemic ends, not with a bang but with unvaccinated corpses in body bags   (salon.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well... bye
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Welcome back my friends to the pandemic that never ends. Step inside, step inside...
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It would be a lot more convenient for it to go quicker. Tired of this republicans driven death march.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My favorite part is Republicans backtracking anti vax bullshiat when they see the demo numbers showing that their base is literally dying off as a result.
Brilliant strat.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: My favorite part is Republicans backtracking anti vax bullshiat


Mine is watching their rabid followers turn on them for not toeing the Trumpy line
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sooo... Dollar Store Damien's cunning plan kinda backfired, then?
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At first we were like "why not a bang and a whimper?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then she was like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/why not all three?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish the FDA would hurry up and approve one of the vaccines for kids under 12.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we run out of bodybags, can we have good old corpse burning parties?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: When we run out of bodybags, can we have good old corpse burning parties?


During the Black Death, the Pope consecrated the Rhone so people could toss the bodies in the river.

Maybe we need someone to bless the Mississippi.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: When we run out of bodybags, can we have good old corpse burning parties?


No, that adds to much carbon.  Keep it simple.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It would be a lot more convenient for it to go quicker. Tired of this republicans driven death march.


I like the dissonance of you pretending to care Republicans are killing themselves off.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/

ok.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope you're ready to wear masks on into 2022.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I hope you're ready to wear masks on into 2022.


Why not? What's the big deal with wearing a mask? It's literally the least you can do to protect yourself and others.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I hope you're ready to wear masks on into 2022.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If people don't get their shiat together, I'm Bane, biatches.

Keep your germs in your own mouth.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wish the FDA would hurry up and approve one of the vaccines for kids under 12.


Be nice if they got around to fully approving it for the rest of us instead of an eternal emergency use authorization.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was reading about the increased chance of Alzheimer's that is coming with this and thank goodness society will collapse before we have to deal with that. Can you imagine? I mean, a lot of us are not starting with all the cylinders firing at full speed and now this is going to gum up the words.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just grateful my wife and I each received our second shot yesterday afternoon.
Totally easy. You don't even feel the microchip passing through.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: hardinparamedic: When we run out of bodybags, can we have good old corpse burning parties?

During the Black Death, the Pope consecrated the Rhone so people could toss the bodies in the river.

Maybe we need someone to bless the Mississippi.


That would probably make it cleaner than it is now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah.....you clearly haven't heard of the Epsilon version......
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chariset: Markoff_Cheney: My favorite part is Republicans backtracking anti vax bullshiat

Mine is watching their rabid followers turn on them for not toeing the Trumpy line


Yup, exactly why fox news went all derpy "the CDC faked ALL the science!" a few days ago after a week of half-heartedly and indirectly trying to say "please get vaxxed".
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wish the FDA would hurry up and approve one of the vaccines for kids under 12.

Be nice if they got around to fully approving it for the rest of us instead of an eternal emergency use authorization.


I, too, am eager to see how people's excuses change once it is fully approved.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Heamer: I hope you're ready to wear masks on into 2022.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 452x679]

If people don't get their shiat together, I'm Bane, biatches.

Keep your germs in your own mouth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Gyrfalcon: hardinparamedic: When we run out of bodybags, can we have good old corpse burning parties?

During the Black Death, the Pope consecrated the Rhone so people could toss the bodies in the river.

Maybe we need someone to bless the Mississippi.

That would probably make it cleaner than it is now.


Sacred water create the whole state

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Heamer: I hope you're ready to wear masks on into 2022.


I'm committed to masking up for the rest of my life.

And if some wackadoo shoots me in the head because of it.... OH WELL!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
damnit, we can't even make it past the thread intro before it turns into a skat thread.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I wish the FDA would hurry up and approve one of the vaccines for kids under 12.

Be nice if they got around to fully approving it for the rest of us instead of an eternal emergency use authorization.


Why? You'd still be whining about it.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It will never end.
It is endemic.

The only way of ending it was deploying about 14 billion mrna doses about 18 months ago.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Quit being in Such a Fippin hurry folks to getting back into to your real lifes!!!!!!
Keep wearing your masks, stay home & keep the Social Distancing cause that was working out fine till the vaccines came out....
Otherwise the Shat will keep hitting the fan!!!!
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I find it very interesting that we can watch evolution at work live and right before our eyes here.

The virus mutates to adapt to its new host. Random mutations happen until a variant, such a the delta variant, is created that is more adept at surviving (better evasion of the immune system) and spreading (more contagious) in humans. Thus, the new variant becomes the dominant one, displacing other strains.

At the same time, we can see anti-vax idiots being selected against by simply dying thanks to not being as well-adapted to the newly changed environment.

The problem is mainly that the mortality rate of  COVID-19 is a bit low, so the selection pressure is not strong enough to get rid of anti-vaxxers in one fell swoop. Then again, if the mortality rate were high enough to make those selfish idiots realize the threat, they'd be screaming bloody murder over not being the very first in line to get the vaccine.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vaccinated people need to have a national strike.

We all just take ourselves and our children and we go home for six weeks.

Start some vaxxed support circles to help get groceries and pay rent. But nobody goes out and interacts with the plague rats.

In six weeks the problem will have solved itself.
 
