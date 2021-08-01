 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Clubs in England are empty as Covid confuses and repels would-be clubbers   (theguardian.com) divider line
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many operators blamed "low consumer confidence" in the face of confusing government messages about whether it was safe to attend.

Narrator: it isn't.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
low consumer confidence? is that a farking marketing term that could be solved with a bit of advertising?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shower of untz... untz ... untz
 
rikrok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people are slightly less dumb than the government.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally want to queue and pay admission in order to listen to shiat music and drink overpriced alcohol.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No clubbers? LET'S DANCE!

forums.frontier.co.ukView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rikrok: The people are slightly less dumb than the government.


A low bar, though.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated. I went to a bar last weekend - the first time I'd been out since March of last year (save a couple times for 1 beer in a nearly empty place at like 6 PM).
I regretted it immediately. Even with capacity and social-distancing rules in place it was just a dumb thing to do. We're all breathing the same air and drunk people are poor practitioners of distancing rules (even including myself - maybe especially since I've been in self-quarantine and just don't have the practice, despite being cognizant of them).
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
it was "complete madness" to limit nightclub entry to only those who've been double jabbed. "If it gets passed, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of challenges. It's just nightclubs people are talking about now, but it sets a precedent that could run through a lot of other industries.

If this is what takes people to get jabbed then here's hoping it does spread to other industries.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: it was "complete madness" to limit nightclub entry to only those who've been double jabbed. "If it gets passed, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of challenges. It's just nightclubs people are talking about now, but it sets a precedent that could run through a lot of other industries.

If this is what takes people to get jabbed then here's hoping it does spread to other industries.


Imagine if they had to have a clean STD screen to get in...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good. Sounds like some folks are thinking correct.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Disco Demolition killed Disco, and there was much rejoicing.
"Disco Demolition" night, Chicago July 12, 1979
Youtube NWCRu-yVEFU

Hopefully, Covid killed EDM. I miss music with a melody.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Disco Demolition killed Disco, and there was much rejoicing.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/NWCRu-yV​EFU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Hopefully, Covid killed EDM. I miss music with a melody.


Damn, Chitown knows how to party
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bungling of the response to covid will continue until everyone's on the same page. What we have now is a lot of dipshiats and dumbasses with opposing opinions sending people every which way, and it's farking things up for everybody.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Well done, Chicago
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Archie Goodwin: it was "complete madness" to limit nightclub entry to only those who've been double jabbed. "If it gets passed, I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of challenges. It's just nightclubs people are talking about now, but it sets a precedent that could run through a lot of other industries.

If this is what takes people to get jabbed then here's hoping it does spread to other industries.

Imagine if they had to have a clean STD screen to get in...


A basic harsh reality is that the soul-the very essence-of disco is freedom of sexual expression. The atmosphere at such places is designed to lower inhibitions. A person who is now one of Jehovah's Witnesses, but who formerly used drugs and went to discos, said: "There were times when I could get higher in a discotheque than on drugs due to the effect of the strobe lights, the throb of the music and the hypnotic air."

Another Witness, who regretfully had to be expelled from the Christian congregation because he became swallowed up in the disco experience and committed all forms of fornication, later acknowledged: "It's a jungle. Even if you go there with your wife and want to enjoy a little dancing, she is undressed and raped in the minds of the men there even before you get her out on the dance floor."

So the harsh realities are that going to discos exposes one to sexual encounters, as well as an atmosphere that lowers sexual inhibitions. Of course, that is what many, perhaps the majority, are seeking. However, a true Christian heeds the apostolic command: "Flee from fornication." (1 Cor. 6:18) But, frankly, how can Christians really be heeding this command and at the same time be frequenting discos?

The involvement in immorality is not some remote possibility. It is a very real possibility. Reports are received regularly about its happening to those who go to discos. And what often follows? You know-unwanted pregnancies, venereal diseases, broken families, emotional troubles, fear, confusion, not to mention a bad conscience. Confrontation with such harsh realities can indeed cause a dilemma, yes, a really sad situation for a person and his or her family.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ now  
"Comiskey Park was next door to Bridgeport, a neighbourhood of the city where, as Lawrence puts it, "it was common knowledge that you might not want to be hanging around after dark, because there were people there who for sure don't like you based on your colour". The area was so notorious for racism that even one of the White Sox's star players, Thad Bosley, had found his car surrounded by a mob after taking a wrong turning driving home after a game, the situation only defused when one of them recognised him."

UNWRITTEN RULES REMAIN IN BRIDGEPORT - Chicago Tribune 1997
In Bridgeport, Past and Present Live Side by Side - South Side Weekly 2020
 
