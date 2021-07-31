 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 848: "A, E, I, O, U". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
28
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: A, E, I, O, U

Description: Show us things that start with vowels: Aardvarks, Euphoniums, Igloos, Origami, Unicorns - whatever you want, as long as it starts with an A, E, I, O, or U. Difficulty: Y need not apply.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A pair of Ambush Bugs seemingly on a dinner date.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An Assassin Bug Nymph.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


An Ambush Bug has speared a fly.
(in my Flickr Photostream, I titled it 'What What' for a clue as to when I shot this one)
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Osprey chick, ready to fledge

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
American Goldfinch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



/O is for Orange
/Carolina Beach, NC
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Apis mellifera

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



E is for Eagle
A is for an Angry Eagle(both wings blown off by contact with power lines)
/Pine Knoll Shores, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  



E is for Eighty Eight (number on rump)
/Wild Horse Number 88/110 Shackleford Banks, NC
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"O" is for "Orion". (Also for "Observatory, Griffith Park".)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"A" is for "Aradiasprite"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"I" is for "Illuminated"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spell it forwards or backwards, it starts with a vowel.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Arch Entrance
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Old Airplane Engine still IUse
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Echeveria. One of my favorite succulents.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Echeveria by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
4_8_18-008 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Encyclia Orchid
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
NMCA_19-9147 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Acceleration!
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Amaryllis
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Explosions!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Explody by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
gorrck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Elephant entourage
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Arachnid
Fark user imageView Full Size

Arachnid by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
RagnarD
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anvil of

Cumulonimbus over Phoenix
 
RagnarD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Island

in Emerald Bay of Lake Tahoe
 
RagnarD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oklahoma
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ice
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Intersection...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Holga
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.