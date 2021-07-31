 Skip to content
Snoop and Kevin Hart watch Olympic dressage
15
    More: Amusing, shot  
15 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If dressage had commentary like that normally, more people would be interested.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

greentea1985: If dressage had commentary like that normally, more people would be interested.


I certainly would.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Snoop is this brilliant when stoned, imagine him sober...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snoop must have smoked out Kevin before they shot that. He was working overtime trying to keep it together.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The first episode was awful.  I'll give it another try.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Snoop must have smoked out Kevin before they shot that. He was working overtime trying to keep it together.


Yeah but they pulled it together well enough.  Let's see how it goes is where I'm at.  I snickered so... seen a hell of a lot worse.  Standard dressage announcing for instance.  They'd have to go a long way to be more boring than that
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot imagine two people I want to hear from less. okay, Shailene Woodley and Sarah Silverman.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: If Snoop is this brilliant when stoned, imagine him sober...


Just like Eric Clapton or Trent Reznor or a million other brilliant creative minds who we fell in love with.

Nope. Stay on drugs.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I cannot imagine two people I want to hear from less. okay, Shailene Woodley and Sarah Silverman.


#Cancelled.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they gave Razzies for "Most over-exposed annoying ass", Kevin Hart would win it every one of the last five years. You can't throw a rock at a damn television without hitting this dude. I'm saying this as someone who used to love his stand-up specials. Hollywood, shine the spotlight somewhere else for fark's sake.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: If Snoop is this brilliant when stoned, imagine him sober...


No.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The first episode was awful.  I'll give it another try.


So just chill... to the next episode.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Kris_Romm: If Snoop is this brilliant when stoned, imagine him sober...

No.


To clarify; if snoop wasn't stoned he'd just be some dude named Calvin.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

greentea1985: If dressage had commentary like that normally, more people would be interested.


Not even other horses watch.
 
