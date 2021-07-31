 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   Portable generator recalled after seven finger amputations. No word on the other three digits   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
5
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many fingers did you say?

chadtlane.comView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A 7 finger discount
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
7 Finger Amputation is the name of my fusion polka 5 finger death-punch cover band
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, that's what happens when you buy the model that promises you triple digit savings after just one use.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An unlocked handle can pinch fingers against the generator's frame when it's moved. The Waukesha, Wisconsin-based company has received eight reports of injuries related to the generators, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Seven of the injuries resulted in finger amputations and one ended in a finger crushing, according to the CPSC.

Worst fingerbang ever.
 
