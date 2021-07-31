 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Covid can break your Wang, so get vaccinated or Willie the Wonder Wood gets it   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God, not my Wang!
Fark user image
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HOTY candidate right here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ken S.: God, not my Wang!
[Fark user image 400x300]


Who had the worlds first computers?

Adam and Eve.

Eve had an Apple, and Adam had a Wang

/bah dum tiss
//I'll show myself out
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hm. Get someone from marketing on the line ASAP and let's rebrand this thing as SARS-LIMPDICK-2.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gotta love the lack of subtlety in that graphic.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I know, it's about covid not voting/elections
//sorry Wil?
///yes, definitely a little sorry, Wil
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Gotta love the lack of subtlety in that graphic.


Also that color scheme is racist as f*ck.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean Matt "sex trafficker" Gates probably has a broken wang? Gosh that's terrible.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense, it IS a blood vessel disease.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Makes sense, it IS a blood vessel disease.


I thought it was a respiratory disease, so this would primarily affect blow jobs.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or 1 in 3 men had it already and are using covid as an excuse.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Lsherm: Makes sense, it IS a blood vessel disease.

I thought it was a respiratory disease, so this would primarily affect blow jobs.


It's all related.

It's those small vessels, like you have in your lungs and your dick, that are affected the most.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get vaccinated, and self check daily....20-30 times.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Whar weeners tag?!?!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So covid's killing morons and those that survive can't reproduce? hmmm
 
odinsposse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I believe in freedom, America, and disappointing women so I'll pass on the vaccine thank you very much.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I believe in freedom, America, and disappointing women so I'll pass on the vaccine thank you very much.


Come on, man. There's more ways to disappoint a woman than just with a limp dick. Believe in yourself.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remarkably, the same companies who brought you the vaccine have a fix for that, too.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I can confirm.  Had Covid, now I'm softer than that little biatch Caillou.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 563x528]

i.pinimg.com


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm having a hard time deciding which is the worst case scenario here 😔
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know, I'm really starting to root for the anti-vaxxers. They won't do a simple task to help their neighbor when it really matters. As a result, many of them will die, and many of them will have trouble reproducing. Let them die sounds callous to your average empathetic person, but you have to look at the bigger picture.

Those that won't row in the same direction as the rest of us are going to row themselves out of the boat. The boat will be better off as a whole. I'm very sorry about the ones they drag out of the boat with them, but the captain didn't choose this. The dregs of society did. Society will be better off, in the long run.

iseethisasanabsolutewin.gif
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The more ED conservatives have, the less little fascist babies theyre gonna have and less women are gonna be raped by the incels.

Good.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dark brew: I can confirm.  Had Covid, now I'm softer than that little biatch Caillou.


I had a mild case back in July 2020 and it made me tired enough to not masturbate, but things have been looking up since then.
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The more ED conservatives have, the less little fascist babies theyre gonna have and less women are gonna be raped by the incels.

Good.


They will just get angrier.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Gotta love the lack of subtlety in that graphic.


Fark user image
 
GreenSun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where's that "Why do men" article post gone to? It was getting fun.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Slowly why his wife told him that he's immune to the effects of Covid dawns on the governor....
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flincher: lolmao500: The more ED conservatives have, the less little fascist babies theyre gonna have and less women are gonna be raped by the incels.

Good.

They will just get angrier.


But the breathing problems will make their rage impotent.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

reveal101: You know, I'm really starting to root for the anti-vaxxers. They won't do a simple task to help their neighbor when it really matters. As a result, many of them will die, and many of them will have trouble reproducing. Let them die sounds callous to your average empathetic person, but you have to look at the bigger picture.

Those that won't row in the same direction as the rest of us are going to row themselves out of the boat. The boat will be better off as a whole. I'm very sorry about the ones they drag out of the boat with them, but the captain didn't choose this. The dregs of society did. Society will be better off, in the long run.

iseethisasanabsolutewin.gif


There are two stories about the unvaccinated, and the other story is that minorities aren't getting vaccinated, either. Same for poor people.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: reveal101: You know, I'm really starting to root for the anti-vaxxers. They won't do a simple task to help their neighbor when it really matters. As a result, many of them will die, and many of them will have trouble reproducing. Let them die sounds callous to your average empathetic person, but you have to look at the bigger picture.

Those that won't row in the same direction as the rest of us are going to row themselves out of the boat. The boat will be better off as a whole. I'm very sorry about the ones they drag out of the boat with them, but the captain didn't choose this. The dregs of society did. Society will be better off, in the long run.

iseethisasanabsolutewin.gif

There are two stories about the unvaccinated, and the other story is that minorities aren't getting vaccinated, either. Same for poor people.


It's been over six months. If poor people and minorities haven't stumbled their way in to one of the thousands of free clinics or pharmacies or hospitals that are open 24h a day, maybe they deserve whatever the hell comes to them?

At a certain point, blame for vaccine resistance among the poor and non-whites need to fall squarely on the shoulders of those not getting the vaccine.

We're throwing the stuff away, ferchrisakes.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: I'm having a hard time deciding which is the worst case scenario here 😔
[Fark user image image 425x288]


Good news, the graph from Fox news looks much better!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: reveal101: You know, I'm really starting to root for the anti-vaxxers. They won't do a simple task to help their neighbor when it really matters. As a result, many of them will die, and many of them will have trouble reproducing. Let them die sounds callous to your average empathetic person, but you have to look at the bigger picture.

Those that won't row in the same direction as the rest of us are going to row themselves out of the boat. The boat will be better off as a whole. I'm very sorry about the ones they drag out of the boat with them, but the captain didn't choose this. The dregs of society did. Society will be better off, in the long run.

iseethisasanabsolutewin.gif

There are two stories about the unvaccinated, and the other story is that minorities aren't getting vaccinated, either. Same for poor people.


Yes, I am fully aware of the plight of those poor souls.

I speak only of those that willfully refused it when they had the chance.

I'm not talking about those that can't get it for medical reason.
I'm not talking minorities with limited access or others in the same boat.
I'm talking about the "it'll give you a chip!" and the "not enough research" and the "it'll shed whargarbl" crowd.

That crowd has the second groups blood on their hands, and I think it's fitting that they will suffer too like the ones they didn't give two shiats about.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ken S.: powhound: I'm having a hard time deciding which is the worst case scenario here 😔
[Fark user image image 425x288]

More like the BBC.


More like the BBC.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There may be a correlation but that doesn't mean there is a causal relationship.  It could be that being an impotent incel makes you more likely to be an anti-vaxxer.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
100,000 Men just ran out the door. :
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My anti vax mother was scolding me for getting the jab, especially after I already got covid and survived. I told her it was either that or start going to the doctor to get those little blue pills. I explained how the vax was shown to help symptoms of long haulers and that I'm longer and harder than I was 6 months ago. Damn if she didn't change the subject quickly.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ken S.: powhound: I'm having a hard time deciding which is the worst case scenario here 😔
[Fark user image image 425x288]

Good news, the graph from Fox news looks much better![Fark user image 425x288]


Fark user image
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Whar weeners tag?!?!


Missed opportunity

*shakes head*
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ken S.: powhound: I'm having a hard time deciding which is the worst case scenario here 😔
[Fark user image image 425x288]

Good news, the graph from Fox news looks much better![Fark user image image 425x288]


Hahahaha
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
reveal101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chris Crude: My anti vax mother was scolding me for getting the jab, especially after I already got covid and survived. I told her it was either that or start going to the doctor to get those little blue pills. I explained how the vax was shown to help symptoms of long haulers and that I'm longer and harder than I was 6 months ago. Damn if she didn't change the subject quickly.


The craziest part is I believe you that this actually happened.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel like if they had led with this, a lot more people would've never questioned the vaccine at all.
 
