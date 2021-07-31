 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT), Madison High's football team is going to the Cereal Bowl, the Cooper's landlord's dead wife told him to raise their rent, the Leopard Woman's face is eaten and a Ghost Car baffles Clark   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger
1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Game at Clay City - 12/11/49 - The only way Connie can get to the Cereal Bowl in Clay City and be with Mr Boynton is to be selected as a chaperone for the cheerleaders.

My Favorite Husband - Numerology - 5/14/50 - The Cooper's rent is going way up because the landlord's (Jay Novello) deceased wife told him to through his Ouija board.  This episode is the basis for the I Love Lucy first season episode "The Séance"

Superman - Nita, the Leopard Woman - Parts 11 & 12 -  2/4 to 2/6/42 -  Being surrounded by government agents, Nita the Leopard Woman and her Oriental spy ring with their Nazi accomplice are about to blow themselves up, taking everyone with them rather than be taken prisoner.

The Ghost Car - Parts 1 - 3 of 8 - 2/9 to 2/13/42 - While recuperating at a dude ranch, Jimmy notices some strange goings-on and asks Clark to investigate, such as a car that runs people off the road going to the ranch then disappears without a trace.
 
jasonvatch
1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
OtherLittleGuy
1 hour ago  
There was a crossover right there with OMB and MFH with the Jello Bowl.
 
Lorelle
36 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
jasonvatch
less than a minute ago  
I was told there'd be no math.
 
