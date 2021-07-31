 Skip to content
 
(Fox2 Detroit)   Gun-toting Burger King cashier goes way off-brand on "Have It Your Way" philosophy   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
    Scary, Firearm, Gun, Legal terms, Dustin Rocheleau, Garden City man, Handgun, Seven Mile Rd., customers  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guns are just expensive paperweights if you're not going to shoot somebody
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A fast food employee? I completely sympathize. The customers had it coming, no need for further info.
 
emonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, if I had a job where I had to deal with actual retail customers, I might eventually resort to this.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm just trying to imagine a customer service job where it would be acceptable to point a gun at customers. I mean, I can understand why the question 'would you point a gun at a customer you disagree with' wouldn't be a part of the interview process but maybe it should be added.

Towing company front desk agent! There it is. I bet they actually have that question in the interview and reject applicants that answer 'no'
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just because it makes me giggle like an idiot:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: A fast food employee? I completely sympathize. The customers had it coming, no need for further info.


This is interesting. Violence at fast food joints nearly always originates from the customer, but, well, Detroit, I guess.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bullet King.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HAVE IT YOUR WAAAAARRRRGHHHH
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a disagreement over the payment method.

Were they trying to pay with Canadian dollars, Monopoly money, Bitcoins, bartering with their singing skills or sex or drugs, or what?  The only thing I can think of that makes an iota of sense is a cancelled credit card.  But then the appropriate response would be to say, "Go away or I will call the police."  Oh, stupid me!  They wanted to pay with all pennies in order to make a video that thought would make them internet famous for 5ive (5ive-- how did I type that?) minutes.  That almost warrants pulling a gun, but not quite.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I'm just trying to imagine a customer service job where it would be acceptable to point a gun at customers. I mean, I can understand why the question 'would you point a gun at a customer you disagree with' wouldn't be a part of the interview process but maybe it should be added.

Towing company front desk agent! There it is. I bet they actually have that question in the interview and reject applicants that answer 'no'


Repo Man
Night clerk at an hourly motel
Police Officer
K-Mart janitor*

/*It's a pellet gun.  But damn, cleaning shiat off the bathroom ceiling must get old.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They probably wanted to use Bitcoin, so violence is part of the blockchain.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Jaws_Victim: A fast food employee? I completely sympathize. The customers had it coming, no need for further info.

This is interesting. Violence at fast food joints nearly always originates from the customer, but, well, Detroit, I guess.


Livonia is close in proximity to Detroit. But it's like Georgetown vs DC. Buckhead vs Atlanta. Etc etc. So no.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just when I thought that the service as Burger King couldn't get any worse.
 
