(4Utah.com)   So we have to remind people not to hammock on power lines   (abc4.com) divider line
36
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Now you tell me"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow people are so stupid.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This seems like one of those "self correcting" kinda problems.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder if any Darwin Awards were handed out for this?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Utah?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pretty sure this is covered in the Mormon dictate of "Choose the Right."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, nope, nope, nope.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution," the Weber County Sheriff's Office said.

But both at the same time would be pure comedy gold, the spokesman added.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wow, as a floridian, i finally get to ask about another state:

so, what THE F*CK is wrong with utah?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
that which does not kill you...
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

maddan: This seems like one of those "self correcting" kinda problems.


And then they drop a live powerline on the ground and spark a massive wildfire.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Alright; who told the Mormons this would cure covid?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not to defend the Darwin candidates but it looks like they're tied off on the tower railings(which are not electrified) and not the actual power lines.  Stupid article writer.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's probably teenagers, their parents should ground them.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just another hilarious Freedumb Death in the good ol' glorious US of A.
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Wow people are so stupid.


You're just now figuring this out?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maddan: This seems like one of those "self correcting" kinda problems.


Yeah, we don't really "need" to tell people not to do that. In fact I'm against telling them.
 
Chucklz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

talkertopc: It's probably teenagers, their parents should ground them.


Shame, they sure had a lot of potential.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Because a lot of people are farking morons.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: maddan: This seems like one of those "self correcting" kinda problems.

And then they drop a live powerline on the ground and spark a massive wildfire.


That's what you're supposed to sweep and rake the ground
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution our lines damaged, or power interrupted for our customers
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Alright; who told the Mormons this would cure covid?


have they tried drinking bleach?

/whats the worse that could happen?
 
emonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The next TikTok challenge apparently.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta buy that hammock from the proper shopping area:

The Hammock District
Youtube xsbad8GEW78
 
Bukharin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is hammock a verb now?
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They certainly should be charged with something...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No. Let them.

And leave the bodies as a reminder to others and a free meal for the critters.
 
aperson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: LoneVVolf: Alright; who told the Mormons this would cure covid?

have they tried drinking bleach?

/whats the worse that could happen?


Do you even halfway pay attention?  You're supposed to inject the bleach.
 
aperson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also FTA:These lines carry 75,000 kilovolts
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, why there? Is this some stupid tiktock challenge or something?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever. We need to move away from thinking that every death needs to be prevented. If you do things to increase your risk of death, go right ahead.

I'm done stopping people from jumping off all those proverbial bridges.

memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I mean, why there? Is this some stupid tiktock challenge or something?


I think people went to sites that specialize in this kind of thing and watched videos from Russia, Brazil and India without making all the way to the very educational endings.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aperson: Be polite walk on the right: LoneVVolf: Alright; who told the Mormons this would cure covid?

have they tried drinking bleach?

/whats the worse that could happen?

Do you even halfway pay attention?  You're supposed to inject the bleach.


you can save money by picking up free, used, bent, and possibly broken needles at your nearest shady inner-city corner

/ 🗽
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bukharin: Is hammock a verb now?


hey, i like it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
maybe it is just a phase they are going through...
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's worth noting that he's not the bright one here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
