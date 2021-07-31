 Skip to content
 
(Montana Standard)   When keeping it real goes wrong, Oklahoma football edition   (mtstandard.com) divider line
48
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh, I guess Oklahoma should be in the SEC
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See boys and girls this is the difference between real life and the internet in real life you say ugly crap and somebody overreacts and pistol whips you on the internet they call you names and block you but keep in mind the people that call you names and block you would probably pistol whip you in real life whatever that's worth.
My point is, in real life you get jail for pistol whipping people because overreacting is actually against the law.
Apparently the internet needs to catch up
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Comedy gold.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*pistol whips waxbeans*
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?


They both have their good and bad. The Oklahoma panhandle isn't fit for jackrabbits, but north east Oklahoma is pretty nice. I also really enjoyed Yellowstone and the Museum of the Rockies in Montana.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

puffy999: *pistol whips waxbeans*


😂😂😂 🚑🚓🏛🎭
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.


Pennsylvania  ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x580]

[i.pinimg.com image 236x169]


i.redd.itView Full Size

My favorite part of the whole bit.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
41-year-old Beau Ulvick of Lone Pine, Montana
District Judge Kurt Krueger got final say Thursday by sending 41-year-old Beau Ulvick of Lone Pine, Montana to the Montana State Prison for eight years for pulling a gun and beating the victim at a motel in Rocker last year.
Krueger said he also oversees a youth court, and when doing that, "I'm accustomed to hearing seventh and eighth graders get into altercations in school yards over things such as that, on trivial matters.

A very defined segment of middle-aged American males has a serious lack of maturity problem.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puffy999: *pistol whips waxbeans*


He didn't say shenanigans, though. Or is that only to the next guy who says shenanigans?

/Evil shenanigans
 
Kuta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
King Of The Hill - Boomer Sooner
Youtube jYFtskeZrNg
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sooo... he found out?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.


Modern country music? Yes, it sux a lot. Older country music? Some of it is pretty good. Jolene by Dolly comes to mind. Really...anything by Dolly. George Straight has his moments. So does Charlie Daniels. So does Willy Nelson.

/ TLDR, it's not ALL terrible
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Walker: The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?

They both have their good and bad. The Oklahoma panhandle isn't fit for jackrabbits, but north east Oklahoma is pretty nice. I also really enjoyed Yellowstone and the Museum of the Rockies in Montana.


Yellowstone is mostly in Wyoming.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Adolf Oliver Nipples: They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.

Modern country music? Yes, it sux a lot. Older country music? Some of it is pretty good. Jolene by Dolly comes to mind. Really...anything by Dolly. George Straight has his moments. So does Charlie Daniels. So does Willy Nelson.

/ TLDR, it's not ALL terrible


I still laugh that Beck (that Beck) is a better at country music than anyone famous in it right now.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He was not man enough to get into an actual fist fight. Had to pull his gun on a trash talker so he could beat a man w/o fear of getting hit back. I hope his time in prison is a never-ending carnival of beatings.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OMG SPORTS LEAKING INTO THE  MAIN PAGE

RABBLERABBELRABBLE
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Adolf Oliver Nipples: They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.

Pennsylvania  ...
[Fark user image image 425x298]


And? Go ahead. Make some noise. I promise you I won't pistol whip you because you said something bad about Pennsylvania.
 
powhound
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: puffy999: *pistol whips waxbeans*

😂😂😂 🚑🚓🏛🎭


Shouldn't those be crying 😭 emojis?

<3
🩹
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

powhound: waxbeans: puffy999: *pistol whips waxbeans*

😂😂😂 🚑🚓🏛🎭

Shouldn't those be crying 😭 emojis?

<3
🩹


I've long maintained there's nothing anyone can do to me that my life and my actions haven't already done to me twice if not three times.
Life in general is meaner than any one person. I fear nothing and laugh at everything The Only exception my mother and disease.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From the looks of him I'm gonna guess dude lists his employment as :
"Freelance settlement beneficiary"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: iheartscotch: Walker: The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?

They both have their good and bad. The Oklahoma panhandle isn't fit for jackrabbits, but north east Oklahoma is pretty nice. I also really enjoyed Yellowstone and the Museum of the Rockies in Montana.

Yellowstone is mostly in Wyoming.


And its the best part of Wyoming.

The further you get away from Yellowstone, the faster it goes downhill. Coincidentally, the few exceptions happen to be at the border on the way back out of Wyoming (Devils Tower, Snowy Range, etc.)
 
Birnone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He acknowledged that he lied

That's all I need to hear to know this guy needs to be locked up for as long as possible. Attacking someone, then lying to cover it up. Who knows how many people he's attacked before this, probably more than one. This time he got caught.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: iheartscotch: Walker: The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?

They both have their good and bad. The Oklahoma panhandle isn't fit for jackrabbits, but north east Oklahoma is pretty nice. I also really enjoyed Yellowstone and the Museum of the Rockies in Montana.

Yellowstone is mostly in Wyoming.


I think it's in the Paramount Network.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SonOfSpam: iheartscotch: Walker: The Montanan says the Oklahoma guy started it by saying, "This state sucks and this town is a rat hole."

Look, both your states suck OK?

They both have their good and bad. The Oklahoma panhandle isn't fit for jackrabbits, but north east Oklahoma is pretty nice. I also really enjoyed Yellowstone and the Museum of the Rockies in Montana.

Yellowstone is mostly in Wyoming.

And its the best part of Wyoming.

The further you get away from Yellowstone, the faster it goes downhill. Coincidentally, the few exceptions happen to be at the border on the way back out of Wyoming (Devils Tower, Snowy Range, etc.)


Three generations of my ancestors all left a town in northeast Wyoming right around the time WWII started.

When we visited Wyoming when I was a kid, we didn't go back to the ancestral stomping grounds. Because that's why they left.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Garfield explains why Wyoming doesn't exist
Youtube twCZpezeNFE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FML you going to love the white privilege that this guy got to hug his wife before they took him in the custard you start his ears
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: iheartscotch: Adolf Oliver Nipples: They both suck, and people who wear cowboy boots and hats are cosplaying as rugged individualists but instead are wearing western-themed clown suits. Also, country music is a crime against humanity.

There, I insulted both of them, in addition to every person in the midwest. Come at me.

Modern country music? Yes, it sux a lot. Older country music? Some of it is pretty good. Jolene by Dolly comes to mind. Really...anything by Dolly. George Straight has his moments. So does Charlie Daniels. So does Willy Nelson.

/ TLDR, it's not ALL terrible

I still laugh that Beck (that Beck) is a better at country music than anyone famous in it right now.


They might not be famous but I had forgotten about Chris Stapleton and Nathaniel Rateliff. Stapleton covered a song David Allan Coe sang in the 80's a few years ago. Rateliff & the Night Sweats did a song titled: S.O.B. that is absolutely fantastic. They even did a music video.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: FML you going to love the white privilege that this guy got to hug his wife before they took him in the custard you start his ears


Dude, convicted criminals are always given a chance to say their farewells, no matter how black they are, nor how many busloads of nuns they set on fire. It's standard.

Also, "...they took him in the custard you start his ears..."

Do fewer drugs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...


Sometimes I wonder if Dave Chappelle left Comedy Central because he realized he was the racist.
I say this because he wasn't from the hood. And he wasn't from  inner city parents. I really think he realized his whole career was an overdrawn version of Chris Rock's Segment I hate N-words.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: took him in the custard you start his ears


That's my favorite Primus song.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

aagrajag: I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...


Why  don't you just ask your sister-wife?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

aagrajag: waxbeans: FML you going to love the white privilege that this guy got to hug his wife before they took him in the custard you start his ears

Dude, convicted criminals are always given a chance to say their farewells, no matter how black they are, nor how many busloads of nuns they set on fire. It's standard.

Also, "...they took him in the custard you start his ears..."

Do fewer drugs.


Yes voice to text makes me sound like I'm on drugs unfortunately I'm not on drugs because one they're not effective and two they're too expensive and three I don't have a plug


Ymmv.
When my probation was revoked I didn't get to say goodbye.
And. I've never seen anyone get to say goodbye you usually take it in the custody and taken to the back immediately.
And even if you're allowed to say goodbye you're not allowed to touch that b***h could be passing that mother farker who knows what.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
41 years ago what sane parent would name their kid Beau?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...

Sometimes I wonder if Dave Chappelle left Comedy Central because he realized he was the racist.
I say this because he wasn't from the hood. And he wasn't from  inner city parents. I really think he realized his whole career was an overdrawn version of Chris Rock's Segment I hate N-words.


I don't think Chappelle is racist at all. While I haven't seen all that much of his stuff, even when he's ripping on white people, I never once caught even the slightest vibe of malice. And, of course, he's brilliantly hilarious.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, the links that get posted here from The Root - aka "Stormfront for black people", that, we could do without.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: waxbeans: FML you going to love the white privilege that this guy got to hug his wife before they took him in the custard you start his ears

Dude, convicted criminals are always given a chance to say their farewells, no matter how black they are, nor how many busloads of nuns they set on fire. It's standard.

Also, "...they took him in the custard you start his ears..."

Do fewer drugs.

Yes voice to text makes me sound like I'm on drugs unfortunately I'm not on drugs because one they're not effective and two they're too expensive and three I don't have a plug


Ymmv.
When my probation was revoked I didn't get to say goodbye.
And. I've never seen anyone get to say goodbye you usually take it in the custody and taken to the back immediately.
And even if you're allowed to say goodbye you're not allowed to touch that b***h could be passing that mother farker who knows what.


I said that criminals get to say their farewells at their conviction. If you f*ck up on probation, you obviously learned nothing, and it's straight back to jail for you. Do not pass go, do not collect 200$.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A nation of toddlers...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: waxbeans: aagrajag: I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...

Sometimes I wonder if Dave Chappelle left Comedy Central because he realized he was the racist.
I say this because he wasn't from the hood. And he wasn't from  inner city parents. I really think he realized his whole career was an overdrawn version of Chris Rock's Segment I hate N-words.

I don't think Chappelle is racist at all. While I haven't seen all that much of his stuff, even when he's ripping on white people, I never once caught even the slightest vibe of malice. And, of course, he's brilliantly hilarious.

[Fark user image image 425x428]

Now, the links that get posted here from The Root - aka "Stormfront for black people", that, we could do without.


Oh. Wow. Okay. That was interesting comment. shiat.

My point is Chris Rock a letter regretted that one small bit called I hate and words and I was saying that chappelle's entire career was nothing but doing exactly what was done in that one segment.
I'm saying Dave Chappelle looks down on inner city African American in my opinion based on all of his work before he Left comedy Central and lost a billion dollars.


And as far as THE ROOT being storm front that's like massively hyperbolic to the point of being very telling and it just makes you look a little sensitive
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: 41 years ago what sane parent would name their kid Beau?


A Billy Joel fan?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aagrajag: waxbeans: aagrajag: waxbeans: FML you going to love the white privilege that this guy got to hug his wife before they took him in the custard you start his ears

Dude, convicted criminals are always given a chance to say their farewells, no matter how black they are, nor how many busloads of nuns they set on fire. It's standard.

Also, "...they took him in the custard you start his ears..."

Do fewer drugs.

Yes voice to text makes me sound like I'm on drugs unfortunately I'm not on drugs because one they're not effective and two they're too expensive and three I don't have a plug


Ymmv.
When my probation was revoked I didn't get to say goodbye.
And. I've never seen anyone get to say goodbye you usually take it in the custody and taken to the back immediately.
And even if you're allowed to say goodbye you're not allowed to touch that b***h could be passing that mother farker who knows what.

I said that criminals get to say their farewells at their conviction. If you f*ck up on probation, you obviously learned nothing, and it's straight back to jail for you. Do not pass go, do not collect 200$.


But it was a conviction the judge delivery said I find you guilty good luck.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

Sometimes I wonder if Dave Chappelle left Comedy Central because he realized he was the racist.
I say this because he wasn't from the hood. And he wasn't from  inner city parents. I really think he realized his whole career was an overdrawn version of Chris Rock's Segment I hate N-words.


From interviews I've heard/read Dave was having some regrets about his skits empowering  racist douche-bros.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: From interviews I've heard/read Dave was having some regrets about his skits empowering  racist douche-bros.


My point is how was looking down on the inner city not going to empower douchebags.
And I think that's what he realized and I think that's why he walked away from that metric ton of money
 
aagrajag
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: aagrajag: waxbeans: aagrajag: I'm pretty sure that "keeping it real" has always been a euphemism for trashy black people being violent assholes. This is one of the white-trashiest things I've seen in some time, like coming home to find your sister-wife in bed with your son-father, and I'm not even sure if that's technically possible. Hang on, let me get some graphing paper...

Sometimes I wonder if Dave Chappelle left Comedy Central because he realized he was the racist.
I say this because he wasn't from the hood. And he wasn't from  inner city parents. I really think he realized his whole career was an overdrawn version of Chris Rock's Segment I hate N-words.

I don't think Chappelle is racist at all. While I haven't seen all that much of his stuff, even when he's ripping on white people, I never once caught even the slightest vibe of malice. And, of course, he's brilliantly hilarious.

[Fark user image image 425x428]

Now, the links that get posted here from The Root - aka "Stormfront for black people", that, we could do without.

Oh. Wow. Okay. That was interesting comment. shiat.

My point is Chris Rock a letter regretted that one small bit called I hate and words and I was saying that chappelle's entire career was nothing but doing exactly what was done in that one segment.
I'm saying Dave Chappelle looks down on inner city African American in my opinion based on all of his work before he Left comedy Central and lost a billion dollars.


And as far as THE ROOT being storm front that's like massively hyperbolic to the point of being very telling and it just makes you look a little sensitive


Maybe there is some sane content there, but every single link from that site that gets greened here is some variation on OMGdoNtWyPiPOSuCK?

Here, I'll put it another way:

Take almost any greened Root Fark headline, change the word "white" to "black", and post it in a Fark comment. Then go take a long walk, because your bannination will last at least a week.
 
