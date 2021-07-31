 Skip to content
(HelenaIR.com)   Radon gas is a dangerous radioactive element that's a public health hazard--except in Montana, where people suffering a range of ailments still pay hard cash to descend into mine shafts and spend hours bathing in the stuff   (helenair.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It gives them a healthy "glow"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try the home version. Supercharge your farts with the healing powers of Radon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that it is Montana, inhaling Radon gas is probably one of your better choices.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this even legal? How are people this stupid? I can't even...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Considering that it is Montana, inhaling Radon gas is probably one of your better choices.


People in West Virginia smoke meth, because it's cleaner than the air.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is even dumber than curing fevers with leeches.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Farkin' AMD

I swear they can't stop shiatting things up
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Twice a year, Brian Tichenor makes the 1,200-mile drive each way from his home in Kansas to a defunct uranium mine in Montana, where he takes an elevator 85 feet below the surface to sit amid radioactive radon gas to ease the pain from his chronic eye condition.

While likely driving through Colorado, where weed is so legal they throw it at you when you cross the border.  I've heard it's good for chronic pain.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Instead of visiting some dank mine, try:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill


But it's "natural" radon.  Anything natural is good for you, not like that filthy artificial radon scientists put in your basement.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill


Chemotherapy kills, too.

They just focus an exact amount of radiation on a very specific spot (the cancer blob) and hope it kills the cancer faster than it kills you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer, behind cigarettes.
Take that shiat seriously and circulate the air in your basement.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: This is even dumber than curing fevers with leeches.


When I was in Istanbul you could find road-side salesmen with big buckets of leeches for sale. It's still a thing, and to be fair, it apparently has some legitimate medical use. When I got an infected blister a couple years ago I got blood poisoning; you could see bright red streaks growing from the wound up my veins.

The doctor installed a "drain" which was essentially cutting an inch-long incision in my leg then jamming in about 50 feet of gauze. "Wait, are you telling me you're bleeding out the bad humors?" and he pretty much said "That's not how we phrase it, but yes"
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Theres nothing in the constitution about public health hazards so I'll be damned if I'm going to let liberals stop me from shoving radon up my ass.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bondith: waxbeans: I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill

But it's "natural" radon.  Anything natural is good for you, not like that filthy artificial radon scientists put in your basement.


😂😂😂

Come on man it's like free chemo
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is next level essential oils.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: waxbeans: I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill

Chemotherapy kills, too.

They just focus an exact amount of radiation on a very specific spot (the cancer blob) and hope it kills the cancer faster than it kills you.


Holy fark.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bondith: waxbeans: I'll never understand this chemotherapy is radiation and yet all other radiations kill

But it's "natural" radon.  Anything natural is good for you, not like that filthy artificial radon scientists put in your basement.


Any frequency below blue light is EM radiation that is unlikely to zap anything. particles, they generally depend on how much radioisotopes you eat.

Basically with cavemen it was a compromise between the radon they inhaled and the cosmic rays the earth shields from.  Maybe here too if the radon is low enough.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer, behind cigarettes.
Take that shiat seriously and circulate the air in your basement.


But that's where I keep my hairy fatter brother he's happy with his computer down there
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Theres nothing in the constitution about public health hazards so I'll be damned if I'm going to let liberals stop me from shoving radon up my ass.


Yeah I'm a big believer letting people do pretty much whatever they want I find an interest the people that want to do the craziest things won't let me do cocaine
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rad on.
 
