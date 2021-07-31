 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "Tacos, coffee, cars, jet fuel. computer chips, Nike shoes and school supplies: What do they all have in common? They're all (nearly) impossible to find - or getting there"   (cnn.com) divider line
52
    More: Misc, Pickup truck, Fast food, Integrated circuit, Economic shortage, global shortage of computer chips, big companies, new car prices, Taco Bell fans  
posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 10:17 PM



52 Comments     (+0 »)
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm sorry, did you say tacos?! There's a TACO SHORTAGE?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COFFEE???

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know an anecdote isn't data, but I saw no shortage of school supplies when I went to Staples earlier today.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails


Coffee and sugar should be stockpiled like oil by the US for emergencies.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't like tacos, I hate coffee, I don't drive (user name checks out), I'm not flying until the pandemic craziness goes away, I'm not buying a computer, I prefer Adidas, and I haven't worried about school supplies for over 35 years. So I'm good....for now.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I know an anecdote isn't data, but I saw no shortage of school supplies when I went to Staples earlier today.


Sub-headline mentioned tacos, which I had for lunch today, so I'm getting a kick...
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I switched to Pumas.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to create the United States Strategic Coffee Reserves, like, NOW!
If the Canuckistanians can have a Strategic Maple Syrup Reserve ... right?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssst!

You know you can make your own tacos, right?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.


I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I don't like tacos, I hate coffee, I don't drive (user name checks out), I'm not flying until the pandemic craziness goes away, I'm not buying a computer, I prefer Adidas, and I haven't worried about school supplies for over 35 years. So I'm good....for now.


How about smugness?  Did you load up at costco and have it made for a little while longer?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Nike still using kids in that factory?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I don't like tacos, I hate coffee


Clearly you are communist terrorist threat to our way of life.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails


Afaik, we still produce sugar from sugar beets in California.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is exactly why I live on the left coast. Delicious tacos are plentiful here. We have taco trucks, taquerias and fine Mexican cuisine restaurants conveniently located in every neighborhood. You literally can't walk down a street around here without tripping over a taco. It's heaven, really.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?


Nah, that's Blue Mountain.

Coffee is on sale at Winco, so I guess I'll have to lay in a supply.  Normally, we only have a month's extra around.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Is Nike still using kids in that factory?


At this point I wouldn't be surprised if Nike was making shoes using the skin of Chinese children.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?


Puerto Rico?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?

Nah, that's Blue Mountain.

Coffee is on sale at Winco, so I guess I'll have to lay in a supply.  Normally, we only have a month's extra around.


I used to buy Blue Mountain regularly until the price suddenly tripled.  When it was $25/lbs, it was well worth it.  Now it's $75/lbs (or more) and I can't bring myself to pay that much.

Kona is still more overrated than Blue Mountain.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Is Nike still using kids in that factory?


God I hope not. There's nothing more disgusting than using child labour to produce luxury products.


Sent from my iPhone
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zjoik: OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?

Puerto Rico?


I should be ashamed of myself for not remembering Puerto Rico given I have chastised people for not recognizing them as Americans.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?


Tea's another one.  The White House serves American Classic Tea from South Carolina and Tata's level of slavedriving would frighten the British East India Trading Company.

However I am up for a bit of a compromise if coffee does go to more sustainable pricing and the supply chain gets a little more corruption protection if it stabilizes Central America.  Then the Banana Republics can do a little shopping at Banana Republic.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add video cards to the list.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Fascists Republicans assure me that Biden is letting the Swarthy Foreign Boogeymen overrun us and we'll soon have taco trucks on every street corner.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: But the Fascists Republicans assure me that Biden is letting the Swarthy Foreign Boogeymen overrun us and we'll soon have taco trucks on every street corner.


Where's the downside?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have plenty of coffee. I don't need Nikes, school supplies or jet fuel.
As for tacos, I can think of 3 mom & pop Mexican places withing a mile of me that are doing fine where I can get tacos.

Taco Bell's problem isn't really an ingredient "shortage". It's that they only have one place to get their ingredients. and Yum Brands' supply chain is farked. Unlike the mom & pop shops, a taco bell franchise isn't allowed to run down to the grocery store and buy tomatoes or whatever. If they could, they'd be fine too.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: COFFEE???

[Fark user image image 480x360][Fark user image image 402x226][Fark user image image 220x160]


Glad I have 6 pounds. I get lazy and just drink workout supplement instead of making coffee. So it's all closed and in vacuum bags.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't like tacos, I hate coffee, I don't drive (user name checks out), I'm not flying until the pandemic craziness goes away, I'm not buying a computer, I prefer Adidas, and I haven't worried about school supplies for over 35 years. So I'm good....for now.


Boom
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
literally stuffing tacos in my maw as i type.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: zjoik: OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?

Puerto Rico?

I should be ashamed of myself for not remembering Puerto Rico given I have chastised people for not recognizing them as Americans.


I recognize Puerto Rico as a US territory, but not as a coffee growing region. I don't think I've ever heard of Puerto Rican beans.
 
emonk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wake me when beer, cigarettes and bandwidth get scarce.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?


Outside of Hawaii it's difficult to find 100% Kona coffee - most of what you find is a blend of 5-10% Kona beans and the rest whatever cheap crap they have on hand. Actual Kona coffee is delicious. Expensive though.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is exactly why I live on the left coast. Delicious tacos are plentiful here. We have taco trucks, taquerias and fine Mexican cuisine restaurants conveniently located in every neighborhood. You literally can't walk down a street around here without tripping over a taco. It's heaven, really.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?

Outside of Hawaii it's difficult to find 100% Kona coffee - most of what you find is a blend of 5-10% Kona beans and the rest whatever cheap crap they have on hand. Actual Kona coffee is delicious. Expensive though.


I had family bring me back some genuine Kona beans they obtained when they went to the coffee plantation.  It did not meet my expectations.
 
valenumr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

I know of Kona from Hawaii.  Quite possibly the most overrated coffee in existence.  What's the other location?


Kona is pretty acidic. It's usually blended with Arabia. But Hilo coffee? It's just getting if the ground really, but super smooth.
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Is Nike still using kids in that factory?


Clearly, they're immune to covid, do who else would work there.
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails

Afaik, we still produce sugar from sugar beets in California.


Hmm. Cane sugar is cane sugar. I thought it mostly came from Mexico, but hell if I know.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Afaik, we still produce sugar from sugar beets in California.



"Michigan Sugar Company is an agricultural cooperative, based in Bay City, Michigan, that specializes in the processing of beet sugar. Founded in 1906, Michigan Sugar sells beet sugar under the brand names Big Chief and Pioneer."

/ Former Michigander
// Also former Californian
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: Medic Zero: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails

Afaik, we still produce sugar from sugar beets in California.

Hmm. Cane sugar is cane sugar. I thought it mostly came from Mexico, but hell if I know.


There are substantial tariffs on imported sugar to protect domestic sugar and HFCS producers.  That's a shame because the countries with a lot of sugar to sell to us are typically on the poor side and would love to sell us lots of sugar.  It would be nice if we could lose the HFCS and go back to real sugar and give some poor countries a boost at the same time.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phishrace: This is exactly why I live on the left coast. Delicious tacos are plentiful here. We have taco trucks, taquerias and fine Mexican cuisine restaurants conveniently located in every neighborhood. You literally can't walk down a street around here without tripping over a taco. It's heaven, really.


Chicago (about 1/3 Latino) is the same. I am now in Milwaukee and we have a plethora of taco trucks.

Tacos have not been a California thing for decades.
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: valenumr: Medic Zero: yohohogreengiant: You know we actually produce fine coffee in two locations in the USA.

Sugar too, not long ago.

Maybe we should consider protecting those crops economically instead of our persistent race to the bottom by cheap slave labor imports?

It's a thought.

I've been having a hell of a time getting stainless fasteners. I have a few pounds stockpiled, but I'm about ready to start in with epoxy and trenails

Afaik, we still produce sugar from sugar beets in California.

Hmm. Cane sugar is cane sugar. I thought it mostly came from Mexico, but hell if I know.

There are substantial tariffs on imported sugar to protect domestic sugar and HFCS producers.  That's a shame because the countries with a lot of sugar to sell to us are typically on the poor side and would love to sell us lots of sugar.  It would be nice if we could lose the HFCS and go back to real sugar and give some poor countries a boost at the same time.


Well, I find myself questioning what I'm buying if the box says "pure cane sugar", though industrial use is quite possibly way higher than consumer stuff.

/Note: I'd don't remember the last time I bought sugar.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Hmm. Cane sugar is cane sugar. I thought it mostly came from Mexico, but hell if I know.


7.28 million metric tons domestic vs 2.79 million metric tons imported in 2019/2020.  45% of US sugar is cane, and 55% is beets.  It's a perma-issue in FL since cane field runoff damages the everglades.  Also, if you get near a sugar beet factory, hold a paper mill under your nose so you don't have to smell anything extremely awful.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aren't there quite a few coffee addicts on Fark?  That's probably the one hitting people closest to where they live.

Time to switch to adderall.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Is Nike still using kids in that factory?


I don't know but their quality is terrible now...
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe all those stimulus checks went to the wrong pockets?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

emonk: Wake me when beer, cigarettes and bandwidth get scarce.


This is from this week:

https://www.13abc.com/2021/07/23/pand​e​mic-bottle-can-shortage-causes-alcohol​-shortage/
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: phishrace: This is exactly why I live on the left coast. Delicious tacos are plentiful here. We have taco trucks, taquerias and fine Mexican cuisine restaurants conveniently located in every neighborhood. You literally can't walk down a street around here without tripping over a taco. It's heaven, really.


[Fark user image image 478x418]


Hey, relax. There's plenty to go around. No sense in tripping over it.
 
