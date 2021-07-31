 Skip to content
(WATE Knoxville)   "Can you imagine sitting in the restaurant and a bear coming out?" Not unless he's wearing cowboy chaps and spurs, too   (wate.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Tennessee, Gatlinburg restaurant Friday afternoon, Wildlife, American Black Bear, Kacie Faulling Myers, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, black bears, According to Jim  
serhatuyumez [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Our European visitors are important to us.
This site is currently unavailable to visitors from the European Economic Area while we work to ensure your data is protected in accordance with applicable EU laws.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's incredibly dangerous. While you can tell adults to stay away, kids are trained to think bears are happy time storybook things could reasonably go "oh bear" and run up and try to hug it.

While I'm in favor of repopulation of wildlife like bears and wolves. You need to have some very careful  management unless you want Jurassic park level 'hamster ball' tours of national parks.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That woman in the back is at the most 10 feet away from a bear that's walking towards her and she continues walking towards it. People are idiots.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are assless chaps, subby
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiter, What is a bear doing in my soup?

Whatever he wants
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That woman in the back is at the most 10 feet away from a bear that's walking towards her and she continues walking towards it. People are idiots.
[Fark user image image 500x261]


Bears are soft and fuzzy and cuddly, duh.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: That's incredibly dangerous. While you can tell adults to stay away, kids are trained to think bears are happy time storybook things could reasonably go "oh bear" and run up and try to hug it.

While I'm in favor of repopulation of wildlife like bears and wolves. You need to have some very careful  management unless you want Jurassic park level 'hamster ball' tours of national parks.


Predetors  keep pest species at sustainable population levels and prevent environmental destruction.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of where?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: That's incredibly dangerous. While you can tell adults to stay away, kids are trained to think bears are happy time storybook things could reasonably go "oh bear" and run up and try to hug it.

While I'm in favor of repopulation of wildlife like bears and wolves. You need to have some very careful  management unless you want Jurassic park level 'hamster ball' tours of national parks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Those are assless chaps, subby


all chaps are assless.
Other wise they would just be pants.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some bears just don't want to come out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: johnny_vegas: Those are assless chaps, subby

all chaps are assless.
Other wise they would just be pants.


Crotchless pants.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ask and ye shall receive, subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecliptic [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been like 6 confirmed (with pics or video) sightings of several different black bears in Schenectady in the past month... they're getting more bold. And populous.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ecliptic: Been like 6 confirmed (with pics or video) sightings of several different black bears in Schenectady in the past month... they're getting more bold. And populous.


I blame the Libertarians.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Look at all those morans.

"Hey look everyone, there's a Bear. Let's all rush at it and surround it!"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And then the killings began.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wild animals are certainly to be treated with respect, but really more of those people will die of COVID than near attack.

/not a mask in sight...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bear attack.

Why you got to do me dirty, phone?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, the bear needed a drink after being forced on the treadmill
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Misch: Well, the bear needed a drink after being forced on the treadmill


😂🏅
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: That woman in the back is at the most 10 feet away from a bear that's walking towards her and she continues walking towards it. People are idiots.
[Fark user image 500x261]


If you are old enough to have graduated high school, and have no clue as to how fast a bear can run when he wants to, either you or your school district have failed miserably.
And before anyone starts with "It's a black bear. They are more afraid of you, than you are of them". Obviously, the woman is not afraid of the bear, at all. That bear doesn't look awfully afraid of people. I would choose to treat it as a grazer in the deli, and make sure that I wasn't going to be on the menu.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has subby never been to Province Town?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Ask and ye shall receive, subby:

[Fark user image 375x500]


No hair not bear


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Bear.
You're gonna have to get down there and see if there are spurs
 
