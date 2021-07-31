 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Not News: Antivaxxer dies of covid. News: After his mom begged him to get vaccinated. Fark: Hero Mom turns his funeral into a vaccine drive   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I actually lost my breath today when the daily update came in," Edwards said.

JFC!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He did not tell his friends all the underlying health conditions he had. He had a bad heart. He had lung problems, COPD,"

If I had those underlying conditions, I'd have been asking for the shot before the ink dried on the signatures on the EUA.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died six later. So whatever that is.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He did not tell his friends all the underlying health conditions he had. He had a bad heart. He had lung problems, COPD," she said. Brandon tested for COVID-19 and died six later. Standing next to his bedside, Antoine said she was overcome with a sense of purpose.

I feel sorry for the mother, but he was one stupid farker who got what he richly deserved.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He did not tell his friends all the underlying health conditions he had. He had a bad heart. He had lung problems, COPD," she said. Brandon tested for COVID-19 and died six later.


Guy goes into his doctor's office to get his test results.  Doctor says "I hate to be the one to tell you bad news but you're dying"

Guy says "How long do I have"

Doctor says "Five"

Guy says "Five years?  Months?"

Doctor says "Four...three..."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read "News: after his mom banged him" and thought Subby was going to pull off a Simone Biles-like maneuver in the "Fark" piece to successfully land the trope.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Anyway my point is I don't know if we should really judge people who are acting out of fear some people when they're scared they get better judgment and some people when they're scared get worse judgments also humans are bad at judging risk
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans want more people to follow in his footsteps!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead on the River: He died six later. So whatever that is.


"First of all, I was so full with... I want to say angry. I was kind of angry, not so much at him, but because he did not take the vaccine,"
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if every parent did that we could get somewhere instead of being in denial : yeah my kid wasnt really a dumbass, its just those damn liberals and their vaccines that killed him!!
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

[Fark user image image 640x845]

[Fark user image image 600x479]


Fark has become my personal erotica site.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.


Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.


What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody else Pro-V?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon we will need a booster that covers the Delta variant. Hopefully that won't be too long.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Soon we will need a booster that covers the Delta variant. Hopefully that won't be too long.


Actually hopefully they'll be people alive
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

illegal: Anybody else Pro-V?


What's wrong with five?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Soon we will need a booster that covers the Delta variant. Hopefully that won't be too long.


From what I've read so far the mRNA vaccines are pretty damn good at preventing deep lung infections, as their is more blood / antibody interaction. But upper respiratory infections can still be significant.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: kdawg7736: Soon we will need a booster that covers the Delta variant. Hopefully that won't be too long.

From what I've read so far the mRNA vaccines are pretty damn good at preventing deep lung infections, as their is more blood / antibody interaction. But upper respiratory infections can still be significant.


*there
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: He died six later. So whatever that is.


He died of COVID-25?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "He did not tell his friends all the underlying health conditions he had. He had a bad heart. He had lung problems, COPD," she said. Brandon tested for COVID-19 and died six later. Standing next to his bedside, Antoine said she was overcome with a sense of purpose.

I feel sorry for the mother, but he was one stupid farker who got what he richly deserved.


He should have stayed away from his plague carrying mother.

It's weird how the vaccinated are the plague rats now. They carry it without any I'll effects, like rats.

/Slow the spread
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"You have 23 hours to live."
"23?!"
"Yeah, sorry to have kept you waiting so long."
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

[Fark user image image 640x845]

[Fark user image image 600x479]

I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Anyway my point is I don't know if we should really judge people who are acting out of fear some people when they're scared they get better judgment and some people when they're scared get worse judgments also humans are bad at judging risk


TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of my good friends revealed herself to be an anti-vax tool, who was spreading that bullshiat around on social media this very afternoon.

/Not getting a kick, etc....
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Now if every parent did that we could get somewhere instead of being in denial : yeah my kid wasnt really a dumbass, its just those damn liberals and their vaccines that killed him!!


I wonder who infected him. Vaccinated or unvaccinated? Anyone have the odds?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OH MY GOD POLITICS IN THE MAIN TAB AAAAAAH I AM SCREAMING ABOUT IT BECAUSE I AM A GIANT BABY
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.

What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?


No, I'm saying that it didn't happen. It wasn't like a Black Friday stampede with everyone squished together hoping to get the shot first. There were appointments and lines with people spaced apart. Feel free to prove me wrong, but I didn't read about or see a picture of that happening.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The problem is that it's a neigh impossible battle convincing people to vaccinate now. They either think they're the last sane man on earth for not vaccinating, or believe some stigging it story about the libs
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.

What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?


We were sold a vaccine to save us all and it turns out that we just made healthy carriers that do not seem to be affected. Don't worry after a little retconning they will all be back on the same page as to who the true plague rats are.

Is this the new herpes? :)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

[Fark user image image 640x845]

[Fark user image image 600x479]

I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Anyway my point is I don't know if we should really judge people who are acting out of fear some people when they're scared they get better judgment and some people when they're scared get worse judgments also humans are bad at judging risk


waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: waxbeans: Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.

What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?

No, I'm saying that it didn't happen. It wasn't like a Black Friday stampede with everyone squished together hoping to get the shot first. There were appointments and lines with people spaced apart. Feel free to prove me wrong, but I didn't read about or see a picture of that happening.


I live in San Antonio Texas the only reason I even got vaccinated was because I was able to get a appointment the same day I voted completely by chance and I'm sorry there was a line and people weren't social distancing in that line and the waiting room they waited they made us wait in for 10 minutes wasn't big enough for the amount of people they had in it and the giant room they did the shots in did have a fark ton of people I'm sorry I'm not buying this whole thing of 4 ft away is good enough cuz that's what they did they section off injection stations at 4 ft intervals inside a giant empty Mall building room.
I guess they empty store to put it correctly.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: waxbeans: Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.

What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?

No, I'm saying that it didn't happen. It wasn't like a Black Friday stampede with everyone squished together hoping to get the shot first. There were appointments and lines with people spaced apart. Feel free to prove me wrong, but I didn't read about or see a picture of that happening.


What about the masks? Why is there no mention of the masks?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Excelsior: waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

[Fark user image image 640x845]

[Fark user image image 600x479]

I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Anyway my point is I don't know if we should really judge people who are acting out of fear some people when they're scared they get better judgment and some people when they're scared get worse judgments also humans are bad at judging risk

[Fark user image image 536x520]


😂
Like I said up through it I can see that I should have gotten my shots sooner but I live in San Antonio Texas and I have and I know how stupid the people are live with in this city we don't know how to stay away from each other in this stupid City and every time there's a thing to do the lines are always mongrel and mentality the way people pile up
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Excelsior: waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: He told his mom and his friends he had done the research and wanted to wait

[Fark user image image 640x845]

[Fark user image image 600x479]

I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Anyway my point is I don't know if we should really judge people who are acting out of fear some people when they're scared they get better judgment and some people when they're scared get worse judgments also humans are bad at judging risk

[Fark user image image 536x520]

😂
Like I said up through it I can see that I should have gotten my shots sooner but I live in San Antonio Texas and I have and I know how stupid the people are live with in this city we don't know how to stay away from each other in this stupid City and every time there's a thing to do the lines are always mongrel and mentality the way people pile up


It was only 4° less than asshole to elbows
 
dave0821
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: The problem is that it's a neigh impossible battle convincing people to vaccinate now. They either think they're the last sane man on earth for not vaccinating, or believe some stigging it story about the libs


Leave the horses out of this.
They're way more responsible than americans
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I stopped by the pharmacy to see if they'd give me a third shot since there's so much extra.  They said no.  I figured that since there's so many idiots like this around we might as well not waste the vaccine completely.  It's too bad there's so many stupid people like this around or we'd already be through this shiat in the US.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans want more people to follow in his footsteps!


Progressive lefties are on board as well.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: illegal: Anybody else Pro-V?

What's wrong with five?


And the Lord spake, saying, 'First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.'
 
Excelsior
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fear the Clam: waxbeans: I got my two shots but I waited for a long time and hindsight probably too long but I didn't want to wait in a line with other human beings so I was waiting for the lines to thin out.

Good thing, too. I'm sure not a single person involved with giving out vaccines thought of the dangers of crowding people together in line. You probably avoided death right there.

What are you talking about are you saying that it was safe to have all those people cuddled up like that in line to get a vaccine?


It's not exactly like standing in a cramped line at Disneyland, now is it?

1) The vaccine centers were laid out to allow for proper social distancing, exactly because they would be on top of following all CDC recommendations
2) In many areas, there were drive-through vaccine clinics where you didn't even get out of your car
3) The people who rushed to get the vaccine were also the people who took that shiat seriously, and you'd be less likely to catch COVID from someone in line at the vaccine clinic than from someone in line with you at the grocery store
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I stopped by the pharmacy to see if they'd give me a third shot since there's so much extra.  They said no.  I figured that since there's so many idiots like this around we might as well not waste the vaccine completely.  It's too bad there's so many stupid people like this around or we'd already be through this shiat in the US.


So they know you had previous shots
 
Avery614
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: lolmao500: Now if every parent did that we could get somewhere instead of being in denial : yeah my kid wasnt really a dumbass, its just those damn liberals and their vaccines that killed him!!

I wonder who infected him. Vaccinated or unvaccinated? Anyone have the odds?


You know that little development is something I'm finding more and more amusing. I say this in the same spirit of blaming hurricanes and tornadoes on the LGBTQ+ community being so gosh darn evil; it sure does seem like "god" has gotten tired of the bullshiat and is now using the vaccinated (rightous) as an instrument of his destruction of the same group of people who have been so happy to put words in his mouth for so many years (the fallen/false prophets)...

If I believed in god in the same way the religious right professes to, these recent developments would certainly give me pause.

As it is, I'm just a cynical mythology buff with a dark sense of humor....
 
houstondragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image image 400x323]


This is one case where I want to snark, but the mom actually tried to do the right thing.

Sorry your dead kid was a moron, lady.

/Also, Louisiana is about as Texas or Florida on anti-COVID nonsense
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait since when do people have to beg their kids to do anything my mother never begged me to do anything I either did it or I got beat
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Six funny votes later.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I really wish I was allowed to record patients and post them on the internet. Today's offering would have been a person, under 60, literally crying when told they would be intubated. They asked for how long and the doctor replied, as long as necessary, or until death. It becomes very real in the end. All the bullshiat goes away. All the bluster. All the obnoxious talk and behavior. I'm reasonably certain this person will die very soon. Their lungs were almost completely filled and they were a smoker and diabetic and obese. And it was all preventable, but they were too busy being a proud American and sticking it to me to show me what a pussy I am for getting vaccinated. I'm at home with my family about to have a nice dinner and watch Black Widow - they're lying prone in an ICU about to die a needless death. Yep, you sure showed me.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I really wish I was allowed to record patients and post them on the internet. Today's offering would have been a person, under 60, literally crying when told they would be intubated. They asked for how long and the doctor replied, as long as necessary, or until death. It becomes very real in the end. All the bullshiat goes away. All the bluster. All the obnoxious talk and behavior. I'm reasonably certain this person will die very soon. Their lungs were almost completely filled and they were a smoker and diabetic and obese. And it was all preventable, but they were too busy being a proud American and sticking it to me to show me what a pussy I am for getting vaccinated. I'm at home with my family about to have a nice dinner and watch Black Widow - they're lying prone in an ICU about to die a needless death. Yep, you sure showed me.


You should give out tiny American flags.
