At 11PM ET it is lucky episode 13 of Noise Factor and it's a summer celebration with Type O Negative, Hermano, The Tyrant Lizard Kings, Somali Yacht Club, and a super creative cover by Steve Welsh. Who the hell is Steve Welsh? Tune in and find out
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
One of the masks I've been wearing for a year (off and on) is a Type O Negative mask. Nobody has mentioned it until the other day. Some dude leaving the grocery store as I was going in was all "Hey! Type O Negative!"

For that moment we were brothers.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's Saturday already?

Sure, why not.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Recoil Therapy: It's Saturday already?

Sure, why not.


It was Thursday for much of the week on PastFORWARD.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks all!!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe by Week 50 Fark will get around to getting a Big E logo & you'll graduate beyond 'Some Guy'...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Maybe by Week 50 Fark will get around to getting a Big E logo & you'll graduate beyond 'Some Guy'...


You can make your own and submit it through FarkBack.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: It's Saturday already?

Sure, why not.


I know, right? Last thing I knew it was Saturday night and I was drinking beer while listening to Noise Factor -- next thing I know It's this Saturday night and I'm drinking beer while listening to Noise Factor.

Trips me out how time flies.

Speaking of Noise Factor, Rev.K I've seen your shirt and I love everything about it. I love the old-school fonts. I love the colors and I love everything that it stands for.

I want one.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I know, right? Last thing I knew it was Saturday night and I was drinking beer while listening to Noise Factor -- next thing I know It's this Saturday night and I'm drinking beer while listening to Noise Factor.

Trips me out how time flies.

Speaking of Noise Factor, Rev.K I've seen your shirt and I love everything about it. I love the old-school fonts. I love the colors and I love everything that it stands for.

I want one.


Thanks man!!

It was a gift from my wife and kids and maybe I should send you one.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Recoil Therapy: Maybe by Week 50 Fark will get around to getting a Big E logo & you'll graduate beyond 'Some Guy'...

You can make your own and submit it through FarkBack.


Hey, I'm just the "I've known this poor guy who's stuck in Calgary of all places for years so I may as well give him a weekly click" guy.  Actual improvement/promotion is on him...

/learned something new tonight, thanks
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rev.K:

It was a gift from my wife and kids and maybe I should send you one.

Well hell, if you're giving out swag...eip
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: You can make your own and submit it through FarkBack.


Thank you. I didn't think of that.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well hell, if you're giving out swag...eip


Quick and Dirty: I want one.



The station is gaining ground, slowly, but surely.

Swag of some kind is in the works. I think.

But so far promotional materials have been done by curators, like me. And I didn't even do it, my wife did. But I can ask her where she got it done. It wouldn't hurt to have a few, and you guys have supported since show #1, so you're all OG and deserve swag!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hard to believe it's been 11 years... :-(
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Hard to believe it's been 11 years... :-(


Yeah.....:(
 
