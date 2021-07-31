 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida Man, Florida Man, drunkenly loses a child wherever he can. Florida Man   (news4jax.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to the Palatka Police Department, Reginal Horner picked up the child from God's Little Creations Day Care on Pine Street but then came back a short time later and told the day care employees he hadn't taken the child and didn't know where the child was.

Reginal Horner
Sat in the corner
Chugging a Colt 45
He picked up his son
Then forgot what he'd done
And said 'What a drunk boy am I'
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least he didn't leave the kid in a car.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are we saying we wanted him driving around with the child?
 
Pextor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They have a fight, triangle wins. Florida man.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rudy Giuliani needs to do a performative speech in the parking lot of God's Little Creations Day Care as soon as possible. It seems like his kind of place
 
