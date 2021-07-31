 Skip to content
 
(Popular Science)   The story here isn't that grizzly bears hate walking up hills. No, the story here is that scientists stuck grizzly bears on treadmills. Delicious, delicious scientists   (popsci.com) divider line
13
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Look Karen, if you weighed 600 pounds you wouldn't like walking up hills either"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is a good question why do people run into bears in the farking woods that's so farking bizarre I mean really we need to research this why the fark would you run into a bear in the farking woods this needs to be farking figured out man or maybe people just need to stay out of the farking woods I don't know but then again manifest dentist kill all the brown people and enslave the darker ones
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Next step?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's hard enough to outrun a regular bear. Now, farking scientists are helping them get into shape. What could go wrong?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It's hard enough to outrun a regular bear. Now, farking scientists are helping them get into shape. What could go wrong?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Scientists trained nine captive grizzly bears to walk and run on a special treadmill placed in a custom, sealed enclosure of steel and plastic.

I need to see this in photographic form or I'm not believing it
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That still doesn't mean a grizzly won't run up a hill to murk your ass.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: Scientists trained nine captive grizzly bears to walk and run on a special treadmill placed in a custom, sealed enclosure of steel and plastic.

I need to see this in photographic form or I'm not believing it


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I need to see this in photographic form or I'm not believing it
[Grizzly on a Treadmill]


Well I be damned. Thank you. I am stunned and wonder how the incline works.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did a service call for a guy that lives in the Santa Lucia preserve in Carmel Cal. Gated community, every house has double digit acreage with no fences around the houses. Hilly, but not far from the coast. Lots of Cypress trees with moss hanging on them.

No bears, but as I'm getting closer I see two young buck dear near the road. Buck deer are usually loners. I go a little farther and there are three more young buck deer on the guys front yard. I get my tools, do the introductions and the guy mentions the deer. I told him I'd seen a good number of bucks over the years and maybe a pair once or twice but I've never seen five bucks in the same area. Wtf is going on out there!?

The guys points across the street and says: 'See that hill over there? There's a much bigger buck on top of that hill that keeps all the younger males down here.'

tl:dr Deer like the top of the hill, bears not so much
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For everything, there is a hypothesis, and a conclusion. And some bullshiat reason we needed to know that.
 
