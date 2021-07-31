 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   It is now illegal to be homeless in Los Angeles   (independent.co.uk) divider line
73
    More: Asinine, Los Angeles City Council, Los Angeles, Homelessness, Los Angeles Police Department, Homelessness in the United States, City, Councillor, homeless people  
•       •       •

906 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 6:15 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is now illegal to be homeless in Los Angeles


FTA: "This ordinance first of all does not make homelessness illegal," Councilman Paul Krekorian said earlier this month.

/ I live in Los Angeles. In a house.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Los Angeles became a satellite site of Sodom and Gormorrah so quietly ...  well, actually, there is no surprise there at all. And no attempt to conceal the movement.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably gonna have the Honolulu solution

I was there in December 2019, and they had a pretty bad homeless problem. It's illegal to camp where signs are posted for them not to camp. They still do it anyways and the police dont seem to care.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool, homeless problem solved. And people said it couldn't be done.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homelessness is like the rash from an infection; it's not the infection itself. If your body has an infection, you look to stop the infection, not simply suppress the symptoms and let the infection run rampant.

What I'm saying is eat the rich.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a litigant currently prevailing in a civil liberties suit against criminalization of the vehicularly homed, I am hoping someone brings an extra serving of popcorn they don't need....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the punishment is.....a home aka jail.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Walker: And the punishment is.....a home aka jail.


Nope!

Just fines which accrue and, because you have no permanent addrees, eventually end up with a wage garnishment order if by chance said homeless person happens to have or find a job.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If we're not going to solve homelessness, and this country is not... why not let them camp where they're bothering no one.  On property owned by the city that has not value on its own (under an overpass or what have you.)

Mind you, I am prefacing this with the reality that this country does not actually want to solve the systemic issues.

So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

Otherwise... sure... make it illegal and find yourselves a wonder of paradoxes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So as of tomorrow when landlords  start booting people out, will that make them accessory to homelessness and is that also a crime?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: If we're not going to solve homelessness, and this country is not... why not let them camp where they're bothering no one.  On property owned by the city that has not value on its own (under an overpass or what have you.)

Mind you, I am prefacing this with the reality that this country does not actually want to solve the systemic issues.

So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

Otherwise... sure... make it illegal and find yourselves a wonder of paradoxes.


Judging by St. Louis, people aren't that smart. St. Louis had a lot of homeless near the river north of the main downtown for years. Then they started building a new bridge north of that area and decided they need to clean the area up. So they came in and did the usual thing and took the people away kept all her belongings got  big dumptrucks and trashed it.

Now the homeless are all back downtown sleeping on benches or on heating grates at offices or near the arch and so on and so forth. So they were pretty much out of sight out of mind but the desire to stick it to them a little more has now moved them out in the open everywhere.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't they all just go to a no-man's land that's so horrible that no one in their right mind would ever want live?   A place like Caitlyn Jenner's backyard.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?


well, they occasionally catch on fire, generate huge amounts of trash, spread tuberculosis & other diseases, and are plagued by assault and robbery. Oh, and they freeze to death in the winters.  Other than that, sure!  We can call them favelas when they start making buildings out of corrugated steel.
 
genner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
all right we did it hooray
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Los Angeles going full Florida uh
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The estimated cost of ending American homelessness is $20 billion.

That's it.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Go be poor somewhere else.  a policy decision that has never worked.
 
spleef420
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just ship all the homeless to Oregon.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scumm: downstairs: So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

well, they occasionally catch on fire, generate huge amounts of trash, spread tuberculosis & other diseases, and are plagued by assault and robbery. Oh, and they freeze to death in the winters.  Other than that, sure!  We can call them favelas when they start making buildings out of corrugated steel.


Wow, we really should improve their living conditions, then! Those tents sound dangerous for everyone involved.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spleef420: Just ship all the homeless to Oregon.


There's a reason there are so many unhoused people here--because we don't have classist BS laws like these.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

austerity101: scumm: downstairs: So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

well, they occasionally catch on fire, generate huge amounts of trash, spread tuberculosis & other diseases, and are plagued by assault and robbery. Oh, and they freeze to death in the winters.  Other than that, sure!  We can call them favelas when they start making buildings out of corrugated steel.

Wow, we really should improve their living conditions, then! Those tents sound dangerous for everyone involved.


Amazingly there is an easy solution. Government sponsored housing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: And the punishment is.....a home aka jail.


The punishment is jail aka slavery for corporations.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: austerity101: scumm: downstairs: So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

well, they occasionally catch on fire, generate huge amounts of trash, spread tuberculosis & other diseases, and are plagued by assault and robbery. Oh, and they freeze to death in the winters.  Other than that, sure!  We can call them favelas when they start making buildings out of corrugated steel.

Wow, we really should improve their living conditions, then! Those tents sound dangerous for everyone involved.

Amazingly there is an easy solution. Government sponsored housing.


Housing-first solutions work. They do. We know they do. But we won't do it, because reasons.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...a sweeping new rule on Thursday making it illegal for unhoused people to be in most all places across the city.

checkmate!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Three more years...
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's like minimum wage...minimum home.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
downstairs: what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

This. A lot of homeless people are mistrustful of shelters, especially those run by religious organizations. I think that part of the $1 billion spent by the city would be to set up homeless "campgrounds" that have bathrooms and shower facilities. But, as so often happens when it comes to dealing with certain less than desirable aspects of society there are going to be a lot of people screaming "NIMBY!" from the rooftops.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What time I talk to somebody from Hawaii who told me about their homeless problem. I was like, why don't you just build some affordable housing? You just told me a lot of those homeless people have jobs.

He gave me some excuse about how they can't build affordable housing.

I was like, okay. Then continue having a homeless problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: austerity101: scumm: downstairs: So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

well, they occasionally catch on fire, generate huge amounts of trash, spread tuberculosis & other diseases, and are plagued by assault and robbery. Oh, and they freeze to death in the winters.  Other than that, sure!  We can call them favelas when they start making buildings out of corrugated steel.

Wow, we really should improve their living conditions, then! Those tents sound dangerous for everyone involved.

Amazingly there is an easy solution. Government sponsored housing.


But that's socialism and that's bad. Never mind the fact that it would reduce crime, improve quality of life, reduce littering, lower police costs because they're not wasting time hassling the homeless...
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

spleef420: Just ship all the homeless to Oregon.


Oregon has enough. Send them to one of the Dakotas.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just took part in unhoused outreach during a sweep in the San Fernando Valley. Wanna hear some bullshiat? They show up and offer you showers to get you away from your stuff long enough for the city to steal or trash it all. And I'm not talking trash, I'm talking useful items like carpets, couches, pallets to get you off the cold concrete.

Bonus is the gang-infested LASD offering 250 "custodial" beds (meaning; hey we got all the space you could want in prison). And that's before you get to shelters that are miles outside the city that you can't stay in if you have a car. And did I mention it's 100 and stupid right now?

I'll stop there before I get any more pissed off. The ones who can stay clean essentially bounce between libraries and other supposed "cooling stations" that you really can't be at long or else you're "loitering." No, biatch, I'm reading.

///straight to 3 like the homeless to prison pipeline
 
Nullav
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, because vagrancy laws have proven totally effective in eliminating homelessness.

I'd say this law has like six months before it's toast, and won't be enforceable from the outset, but all you have to do to see how little farks any level of society gives about the homeless is look for a payphone, or a park bench that looks like something you could sleep on in a pinch. When you wind up homeless, most of those around you wish you wound up invisible as well. That's not to say anyone minds that you're homeless; everyone would just rather you be homeless somewhere else. Without enough good people making good noise, this might stick around for way too long.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As someone who lived in their car in LA for a few months, I can relate.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x307]


I would settle for couches in libraries. Wooden chairs aren't as comfortable as they seem.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peki: I just took part in unhoused outreach during a sweep in the San Fernando Valley. Wanna hear some bullshiat? They show up and offer you showers to get you away from your stuff long enough for the city to steal or trash it all. And I'm not talking trash, I'm talking useful items like carpets, couches, pallets to get you off the cold concrete.

Bonus is the gang-infested LASD offering 250 "custodial" beds (meaning; hey we got all the space you could want in prison). And that's before you get to shelters that are miles outside the city that you can't stay in if you have a car. And did I mention it's 100 and stupid right now?

I'll stop there before I get any more pissed off. The ones who can stay clean essentially bounce between libraries and other supposed "cooling stations" that you really can't be at long or else you're "loitering." No, biatch, I'm reading.

///straight to 3 like the homeless to prison pipeline


I say we release all inmates convicted of non violent crimes and use all prisons as homeless shelters.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

downstairs: If we're not going to solve homelessness, and this country is not... why not let them camp where they're bothering no one.  On property owned by the city that has not value on its own (under an overpass or what have you.)

Mind you, I am prefacing this with the reality that this country does not actually want to solve the systemic issues.

So if we're going to go the easy route... what does a camp hurt anyone if it's out of the way?

Otherwise... sure... make it illegal and find yourselves a wonder of paradoxes.


Honestly...

Did a lot of work in LA at my last job.  Lot of road work.  One of our sites was at an overpass actually.  Whenever we needed drinks, hit the head, any of that, we had to go down under the overpass to a nearby 7-11.  Since this was mostly night work, there were on average 5-6 tents spread out around the base of the stairs.

I... Was actually pretty ok with it.  Even with some of the guys up and milling about, no one bothered me if I needed to grab a coffee.

They're people that just happen to be down on their luck.  They won't turn into the boogie man unless you give them a reason to.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The byline says homeless numbers have been up by double digits since 2019, and I think it's impressive that over those two years less than 198 extra homeless people have shown up.  Especially in a city that size.
 
illegal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Three hots and a cot, homeless no more.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

illegal: Three hots and a cot, homeless no more.


Except it's not 3 hots, thanks to privatized prisons. And that cot is useless thanks to overcrowding.

/oh you thought capitalism was gonna treat people right? Lemme laugh harder.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: The byline says


No it doesn't. The byline says who the article is by. It's the author's name.
The line under the headline is the subhead or deck.
 
Nullav
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And if anyone needs clarification on the park benches, well that's not really a surprise. I'm not saying park benches need built-in padding, I'm saying that "hostile architecture" is often intentional, and if done well goes completely un-noticed until you wind up in the "out" group.

Here's a totally not subtle example:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: The estimated cost of ending American homelessness is $20 billion.

That's it.


That's an expensive concentration camp.  Get some more bids.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know what the solution is for this issue. It's far more complicated than just banning homeless people. Some are good people who can't afford housing so something should be done about that. However people have a right to live without dangerous mentally ill people, drug paraphernalia, and violence also. But that's not everyone who is homeless.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: The estimated cost of ending American homelessness is $20 billion.

That's it.


How does that work? Help the ones who actually want help and the whacked out, sidewalk shiateing, I'll live wherever the hell I want homeless are magically rehabilitated?

Or is the $20B for the carbon tax after having to burn the bodies and lice ridden clothes?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

illegal: Three hots and a cot, homeless no more.


They're not going to incarcerate the homeless. They're just going to clear their tent cities and tell them to go elsewhere.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: That's an expensive concentration camp.


I don't think I've seen a dumber post on the entire internet than "Subsidized apartment buildings are concentration camps." You might be the dumbest person on this website.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
screengeek.netView Full Size

You're visiting someone here?
With the flag on your jacket And the way you look You're heading for trouble here, buddy.
Are you going north or south? Jump in, l'll show you the way.
We don't want people like you here in our town. Drifters. Before you know it there's a whole pile of people like you.
You wouldn't like it here, it's a quiet place. Some would even call it boring. But we like it that way. l get paid to keep it like that. Boring.
Want some friendly advice? Get your hair cut and take a bath. Then you'll avoid trouble.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.