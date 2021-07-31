 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   America continues to buy guns and ammo like covid is gonna turn people into zombies soon
210 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 6:44 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think they're all living in a movie, where the ignorant townsfolk are smarter than the "scienticians."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Answer:  Amygdala.

The answer is fear-driven politics.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Scary Face or Brain Map?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it keeps mutating....
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't be ridiculous Subby. Everyone knows COVID can't turn people into zombies, only the vaccine can do that
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty much the target most of these yokels will require in order to hit anything. Zombies move nice and slow and in straight lines and don't really try to run away. Perfect target for guys who can't hit shiat.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are these morons thing they're going to do with all this munitions?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why..
https://www.mediamatters.org/fox-news​/​if-you-watch-fox-news-youd-think-crime​-skyrocketing-reality-much-more-compli​cated


..aside from from the usual "Demoncrats gonna take yur gunz!!"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shoot them some Libs when they come at 'rm with vaccination darts. Or storm their Mayor's office because he enforced a Federal mask order, instead of ignoring a Governor's Never Mask order. They just feel more comfortable having it. The cordite makes them calm, OK?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have right wing nutbags and morons to thank for losing all interest in heading to the range for some fun shooting at targets.  I can't stand the morons that i'm surrounded by, and their stupidity has caused ammunition to be more valuable than farking bitcoins.

i guess my heirs could take a pretty nice vacation after selling all my surplus ammo if I perish.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully liberals are getting a fair share.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Soooooooo ... just like everything else?

List of things that have massive supply shortages:
* Lumber
* Steel
* GPUs
* CPUs
* PSUs
* SSDs
* Men's suits
* Women's clothing
* Designer handbags
* Toilet paper
* Chlorine
* Apartments
* Houses
* School teachers
* Waiters
* Food cooks
* Used cars
* New cars

Did I miss something that would've led people to believe guns and ammo would be immune from supply shortages?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, Subby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How can gun sales be sparing when they were ready seeminy sky high? How many guns can Americans have

(Does Google.image search of a.ericans with guns)

...

...

...


Oh...

....

....


Oh my God that's so wrong....

...

Gun show girls....

...


...


Ziiiiip

....
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm sorry but if something's legal why can't I buy copious amounts of it it seems like an unfair judgment but hey what do I know disagreeing with the people is apparently Paramount to setting fire to their granny
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I'm having this problem as well. Finding ammo to go put holes in paper with is mighty 'spensive these days as every nutbag hoards ammo they're never going to shoot, often for guns they don't even own. I watched a local gunstore get stripped like locusts came through, people were buying whatever was on the shelves just because it was there to be bought, stuff like grips and bipods and obscure pattern magazines.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maybe archery? All of the archers I know (and for some reason there are many) are all pretty cool people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

To shoot social justice warriors I presume?
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I said "all" twice and I feel silly now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

They're preppers they're going to trade ammo for food as in hey you you have good gun skills but you have no bullets give me half the animal you kill with my bullets.

Meanwhile I'll just kill both of them and take their crap
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

This needs to be talked about more.

-it's easier to let the amygdala do the talking, reinforcing and strengthening that false connection to logic and feel good thinking, seeking confirmation bias.

It's harder to develop a sense of empathy and combine it with cerebral problem solving.  Exercising logic is a way of life and without it you fall back to your snake brain.

Teaching more of this along with rhetoric and persuasion may give kids the tools they need to understand the world.  At least raise us off the bottom we're on.  We're going to find the real bottom if we keep this up.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I actually really like that idea!  I know zero archers.  But if it involves taking a deep breath and focusing on a target, that is something I really enjoy.  I need to check it out.

i had a bow when i was a kid, but was promptly confiscated when I put some arrows into the neighbors siding.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cold, dead paws:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lol! 

And like shooting, there are apparently multiple modalities to choose from. My friend's daughter is a rising star in the horse archery world, which is crazy. Have fun!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Old and tired: Zombie targets for sale at gun ranges.

The new hotness:  COVID targets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nope. But the typical folks who like to compare penis size with firearms ownership paint with too broad a stroke to bother with these kinds of things.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've said this before, Americans: stop giving guns to dogs!
 
Koodz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cut them so me slack man.

None of them can afford to practice any more.
 
