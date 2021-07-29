 Skip to content
(USA Today)   This map should shock you into wearing a mask   (usatoday.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First, everyone get vaccinated.

Second, I am not sure how valid that map is breaking it down by county and by cases per 100,000. If you have a small county of 10,000 people even 1 case would automatically put you in the high category and some counties have populations of under a thousand people.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That map is saying stay out of the south and west if you can.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Karnes County Texas, 846 new cases per 100,000? Dayum.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You shouldn't need a map to scare you about this. Just look at your neighbors, and figure out which ones you want to see next year.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoying my last relaxed days of traveling reading on masons  WI MN SD.

We were so close

Idiots
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ABC7:20% of COVID infections in June occurred among vaccinated, LA County health says

WAPO:It cites a combination of recently obtained, still-unpublished data from outbreak investigations and outside studies showing that vaccinated individuals infected with delta may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated. Vaccinated people infected with delta have measurable viral loads similar to those who are unvaccinated and infected with the variant.

Please wear a mask, and if you haven't yet and can, get vaccinated.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just wear a farking mask already, for the love of Christ. Just buy a cool one, it doesn't have to be a lame medical one.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great job, plague rats. Couldn't have done it without your obsession with your perceived freedumbs.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I will continue to stay home because I am a hero. That's right. A goddamned hero.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ken S.: First, everyone get vaccinated.

Second, I am not sure how valid that map is breaking it down by county and by cases per 100,000. If you have a small county of 10,000 people even 1 case would automatically put you in the high category and some counties have populations of under a thousand people.


So what? That one person encountered others while they were sick.

Just because a county has few people doesn't mean they don't interact. In fact it's more likely they see one another on a regular basis at central meeting places (bars, cafes, churches) before retreating to their houses surrounded by huge tracts of empty space.

Rural Americans don't live isolated like orangutans, they just waste more gas to go to the store and visit friends.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not that shocked.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors inside schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks indoor is nice and all but are worthless if you spend more than like 5 minutes indoors unless you got a N95 mask or something.

Opening schools with a delta variant that kills kids is totally insane and masks wont save anyone there.

Guarantee kids are gonna start dying from COVID from indoor schools starting in september and its gonna be horrible sad story after horrible sad story.

My bro who got 2 kids under 12 aint sending his kids to school until they can get vaccinated thats for sure and anyone with a brain and have looked at the data will do the same.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You shouldn't need a map to scare you about this. Just look at your neighbors, and figure out which ones you want to see next year.


*throws masks away*
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vaccinated. Wearing mask. Angry at anti-vax, anti-mask assholes for prolonging this thing.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Make me feel better
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm good. I got the vaccine and maybe I'll be the rare carrier but my sick and take out some anti-vaxx.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been studying this. One possibility is that its being brought in from unvaccinated people crossing the southern border.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

shastacola: That map is saying stay out of the south and west if you can.


Map will be stay out of the north and west when it goes back to hugging heaters.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors inside schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, regardless of vaccination status.

Masks indoor is nice and all but are worthless if you spend more than like 5 minutes indoors unless you got a N95 mask or something.

Opening schools with a delta variant that kills kids is totally insane and masks wont save anyone there.

Guarantee kids are gonna start dying from COVID from indoor schools starting in september and its gonna be horrible sad story after horrible sad story.

My bro who got 2 kids under 12 aint sending his kids to school until they can get vaccinated thats for sure and anyone with a brain and have looked at the data will do the same.


It bears repeating:

If an infected person is wearing even a simple cloth mask that reduces their likelihood of viral transmission by like 75%.

An uninfected person wearing a simple cloth mask reduces their likelihood of infection at least 30%

WEAR YOUR farkING MASKS
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Though the delta variant may not be more lethal than the original virus

Except it is according to all the data and not to mention the history of COVID... aka bigger virus load = more chances you die and delta usually gives you 1000 times the virus load than original covid.

And just look at all the morons out there who say that delta has shown that vaccines dont work.... farking idiots. Cant wait for these morons to be six feet under.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I've been studying this. One possibility is that its being brought in from unvaccinated people crossing the southern border.


Last I saw you, you claimed Delta was a "weak" covid variant and everybody else is a pussy.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
where I used to live in Florida: "High"
635.12 new cases per 100K
22.39 % positive tests

where I live now in Minnesota: "substantial"
65.65 new cases per 100K
4.24% positive tests

In conclusion,

LOL
 
freakay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Best explanation for prevention seems to me to be the stacked pieces of Swiss cheese...each mitigation strategy blocks transmission, but each also allows some transmission.

So if you stack several pieces of Swiss cheese the holes will not line up and you will block the transmission.

Vaccination
Masking
Distancing
Washing hands
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also done everything I could from getting Moderna-ized to mask wearing to even wear disposable plastic gloves one sees fast-food workers ( hopefully ) using. I've got more flavors of hand-sanitizer than ice cream. My Mom is here and is in her 70s, same thing. We're both high risk so if we get Delta or the inevitably even nastier COVID-19 mutant we're likely doomed. All because of GQP MAGAts and a smattering of dippy hippies.

/ you know. morons.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Clash City Farker: I've been studying this. One possibility is that its being brought in from unvaccinated people crossing the southern border.

Last I saw you, you claimed Delta was a "weak" covid variant and everybody else is a pussy.


It's almost like this guy is known for making shiat up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: WAPO:It cites a combination of recently obtained, still-unpublished data


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You shouldn't need a map to scare you about this. Just look at your neighbors, and figure out which ones you want to see next year.


None
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I always thought that being vaccinated wouldn't prevent being a carrier of the virus
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 minute ago  

freakay: Best explanation for prevention seems to me to be the stacked pieces of Swiss cheese...each mitigation strategy blocks transmission, but each also allows some transmission.

So if you stack several pieces of Swiss cheese the holes will not line up and you will block the transmission.

Vaccination
Masking
Distancing
Washing hands


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: You shouldn't need a map to scare you about this. Just look at your neighbors, and figure out which ones you want to see next year.


yes, but also what if you don't want to see your neighbors next year?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby, you're assuming multiple things that have already been proven to be false by a decent percentage of the population:

1) COVID is a real thing and not just like the flu
b) masks actually work to prevent spread
iii) The vaccine works and isn't just some random fluid that's being injected into lots of people

So no, that map will not shock that group of people.  Those that already have a clue are already wearing masks, are vaccinated, and social distancing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: It bears repeating:

If an infected person is wearing even a simple cloth mask that reduces their likelihood of viral transmission by like 75%.

An uninfected person wearing a simple cloth mask reduces their likelihood of infection at least 30%

WEAR YOUR farkING MASKS


Infection is based on two things : safety measures used and length of exposure.

Whatever you use as a safety measure in your school (like shiatty cloth masks) wont save you from covid if you spend every single day in a classroom with someone infected with covid. You will get infected.

99.9% of schools wont have : adequate ventilation, N95 masks and proper distanciation.

School in person for the unvaxxed is insane with the delta variant.
 
