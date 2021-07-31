 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Why do men do this?
220
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who do?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wat?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Being from the east, it is commonly regarded as insanely rude to ask strangers personal questions. However it seems to be a common practice in the rest of America.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some men are afraid to tell their penis no.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
we just want a quick blowie
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Some men are afraid to tell their penis no.


You have to possess the maturity of a thirteen yo to do that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Men are naturally very horny.
All it takes is a little bit of creepiness to creep in and you have a horny creep.
A very dangerous specimen.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Men fear rejection, women fear stalking, harassment, and murder. It's exhausting.  I should not have had to take a self defense class at age 13. Women live in fear and men just act like not a damn thing is wrong.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my old job, it was annoying when these middle-aged engineers would try to flirt with the young women working at Tully's Coffee.

FFS....she's not into you, and you're holding up the line.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because penises.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's farkin weird. Never once in my life have I ever thought this was ok.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  she's "working".

/it should go without saying that he was harassing her
//but that seems irrespective of whatever one calls the streaming of unscripted content
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can ask us that of anything but we still won't tell.

FrancoFile: Because penises.


AHHH shiat, YOU RAT
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons gotta moron.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have no idea what it is from these comments? Hitting on counter staff?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Men fear rejection, women fear stalking, harassment, and murder. It's exhausting.  I should not have had to take a self defense class at age 13. Women live in fear and men just act like not a damn thing is wrong.


You think men with guns aren't living in fear?
ROFLMAO.
Most had some relatively small crime happened to in the past and now are terrified to have it happen again.
The rest had a real crime happen to them and are suffering from PTSD.
//
Meh. Crime statistically speaking is relatively low.
The odds of it happening to any one specific person are factually low.
Sure they're outliners but I don't know if that's a justification for everyone owning a gun.
///
Lastly I wish women had the right to kill would be rapist.  And I mean that as a specific law not just a general self-defense umbrella.
Like stand your ground but stand  your lady bits.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should've taken it as a compliment, like, "you should smile more"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.


😂🙄
Malarkey I was in a 10 plus year relationship there was actually pretty good and the only reason it happened was because I approached her.
She would have absolutely positively not approached me.
Because at the time I was hitting on everybody at work.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pussy.
The answer is pussy.
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charm school bro.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


Don't make excuses for this behavior.

Don't hit on women who are currently working.

/Make the first move my ass.

// You might be "that creep"
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.


He thought he was connecting with her.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


"You have pretty eyes."
You made the first move.

"That'll be $7.95."
She is not interested.

Take the hint, walk away, and don't harass her with 6 more moves that you're absolutely sure will enchant her into sucking you off behind Arby's.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men can be disgusting pigs. Not all men. But a significant minority (maybe even a small majority) are.

And they think they can take advantage of young women (or girls). Ask any gal who has worked in fast food. Managers groom the hell out of them.

As a man myself, I'm ashamed of the complete lack of self-control these "men" exhibit.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


We could stop looking at all women as sex objects and simply treat them as the human beings that they are.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: dildo tontine: Some men are afraid to tell their penis no.

You have to possess the maturity of a thirteen yo to do that.


Ah, the average male.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

Don't make excuses for this behavior.

Don't hit on women who are currently working.

/Make the first move my ass.

// You might be "that creep"


If somebody did something inappropriate that's on that specific individual.
This is Frank you think I actually read the article.
If men aren't required to make the first move why hasn't anyone contacted my okcupid 15 plus years?
Every single person I've ever been with I had to make the first move.
And I want instance we both came to a conclusion that she would have absolutely never spoken to me.
But I guess I guess I should just never talk to him and hope that one day one will talk to me even though life experience tells me that that is not a thing that will actually ever spontaneously farking happen.

Jesus farking Christ why do we have to deny the facts of reality you like some farking anti-vaxxer
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kuta: edmo: That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.

He thought he was connecting with her.


Media for the last 40 years did in fact encourage people to be persistent.

/
The next time somebody says always be closing in reference to work punch them in the face otherwise continue to understand the realities of life
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In this guy's case only the guy on the left exists, the one on the right died of loneliness.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


What the fark.

Harassing someone in the street isn't "making the first move."  If you can't tell the difference, you have a serious problem.

There are social situations where women are open and willing to meet someone, and those situations are usually pretty obvious.  Try your moves then.  But just going about their day-to-day business walking down the street is not one of those situations.

I'm a guy but I've never understood this kind of street harassment, and think it's a travesty that women have to put up with it all the time.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hacky sack is still a thing? I thought that went out with the 1980s.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You go into the Entertainment tab and you see many people talking about the Blackwidow butt camera.

Politics tab will lead you to many talking about how hot the press Secretary is. That job has never and should never have so many threads devoted to it.
Nevermind the fact the women on MSNBC are Republicans ,you will see threads devoted to Stephanie Ruhle ,Nicole Wallace etc. hotness debates.

It seems men never respect the position if it is a woman. They automatically think they are here for our pleasure.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: edmo: That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.

😂🙄
Malarkey I was in a 10 plus year relationship there was actually pretty good and the only reason it happened was because I approached her.
She would have absolutely positively not approached me.
Because at the time I was hitting on everybody at work.


That's one way to earn a farkie
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

"You have pretty eyes."
You made the first move.

"That'll be $7.95."
She is not interested.

Take the hint, walk away, and don't harass her with 6 more moves that you're absolutely sure will enchant her into sucking you off behind Arby's.


Actually I don't necessarily disagree with you.
But life experience does not match what you're saying.
Here's just one of many many examples somebody I was in a long 10-year relationship with we were able to actually talk to each other really good.
And they considered that one time the line you want to fark actually did work.
Meanwhile my entire life I had assumed that that was not something that actually occurred.
So yeah everyone is walking around making decisions based on their own personal life experience.
And your opinions and my opinions are completely based on our own experiences and not anyone else's experiences.
I call it the bowl of cereal paradox.
Each of us is a piece of cereal sitting in a bowl of milk and inside that piece of cereal is your reality.
The milk is everyone's shared reality

So and one person's reality racism is real
And someone else's reality racism is a construct
And both those people are sitting in milk waiting for the universe to eat them
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

We could stop looking at all women as sex objects and simply treat them as the human beings that they are.


It feels dirty to agree with waxbeans, but here it goes:

Why is approaching a woman to try and get a date "looking at women like sex objects"?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diamond Joe Biden: Men fear rejection, women fear stalking, harassment, and murder. It's exhausting.  I should not have had to take a self defense class at age 13. Women live in fear and men just act like not a damn thing is wrong.


And yet the majority - by far - of violent crime victims are men. Around three quarters of homicide victims are men.

That's not to minimize violence against women or the ignore that violent criminals are overwhelmingly menBut let's not pretend men don't have at least as much reason to fearWe're a savage species
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Men can be disgusting pigs. Not all men. But a significant minority (maybe even a small majority) are.

And they think they can take advantage of young women (or girls). Ask any gal who has worked in fast food. Managers groom the hell out of them.

As a man myself, I'm ashamed of the complete lack of self-control these "men" exhibit.


That's definitely factual
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Iworkformsn: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

Don't make excuses for this behavior.

Don't hit on women who are currently working.

/Make the first move my ass.

// You might be "that creep"

If somebody did something inappropriate that's on that specific individual.
This is Frank you think I actually read the article.
If men aren't required to make the first move why hasn't anyone contacted my okcupid 15 plus years?
Every single person I've ever been with I had to make the first move.
And I want instance we both came to a conclusion that she would have absolutely never spoken to me.
But I guess I guess I should just never talk to him and hope that one day one will talk to me even though life experience tells me that that is not a thing that will actually ever spontaneously farking happen.

Jesus farking Christ why do we have to deny the facts of reality you like some farking anti-vaxxer


Dude...
Don't be that guy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

We could stop looking at all women as sex objects and simply treat them as the human beings that they are.


You're 100% correct.
But I'm not sure what that has to do with anything because you're basically saying sex should only happen in marriage.
Or at least anything that's probably going to end up in a marriage.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like there's a few a**holes in this thread who aren't any better than the guy in that video.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: dildo tontine: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

We could stop looking at all women as sex objects and simply treat them as the human beings that they are.

You're 100% correct.
But I'm not sure what that has to do with anything because you're basically saying sex should only happen in marriage.
Or at least anything that's probably going to end up in a marriage.


You're starting to come across as someone who gets angry because he can't run up against women on the subway...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.

What the fark.

Harassing someone in the street isn't "making the first move."  If you can't tell the difference, you have a serious problem.

There are social situations where women are open and willing to meet someone, and those situations are usually pretty obvious.  Try your moves then.  But just going about their day-to-day business walking down the street is not one of those situations.

I'm a guy but I've never understood this kind of street harassment, and think it's a travesty that women have to put up with it all the time.


Are you saying that with this guy did is the equivalent of cat calling

/
You know I don't actually disagree with you but the reality is I live in a world where I go on a dating website to read profiles that say I'm not on here to date okay no point in contacting that person but then what do you do when more than half the people say that exact same farking thing
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that did not bother to read the *yuck* comments below the video:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because of course a young woman who is working is 'stuck up' if she continues to work whilst you harass her with inane personal questions.

/  I would have told Mr. Nosy my instagram acct was:
Kent Ohio Police (@kentpd_ohio) Instagram
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


This isn't a case of making a first move. This is making a first, then a second, third, fourth, tenth, long after it's obvious there is no reciprocal interest.

There's no begrudging anyone an ask. Everyone gets one ask for free.

But if you make a move and they immediately make it clear they're not interested that's the social que to stop.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: They automatically think they are here for our pleasure.


I can say that that's probably an ugly thing to be a fact.
What in my own defense since I'm a owner of a penis I've yet to meet a woman that wanted to actually be my friend.
Can I see a friend in the sense of they wanted to do things I wanted to do.
Everyone I've ever dated was more interested in making me a more suitable mate.
If I have to be molded into a suitable mate then I don't know how I'm supposed to reconcile that with the fact that your comment is correct but ignores what I just said.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: waxbeans: edmo: That's the mark of a man who has never truly connected with anyone. Once you've done that you know what it feels like and you should know whether she's interested before you even speak a word.

However, that requires you focus on the world around you and not on yourself which is where the evil penis brain comes in.

😂🙄
Malarkey I was in a 10 plus year relationship there was actually pretty good and the only reason it happened was because I approached her.
She would have absolutely positively not approached me.
Because at the time I was hitting on everybody at work.

That's one way to earn a farkie


Not really defending the guy but also I'm not sure what the guy is supposed to do obviously give up sooner but that still doesn't address the real issue
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Men absolutely have no choice they must make the first move.
Once that's no longer a hardcore fact things would be different not necessarily better but different you don't want to be hit on don't make us make the first move.


Yeah but hit on someone your own age, who is not working, who has expressed an interest in conversation.

This isn't hard.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: Hacky sack is still a thing? I thought that went out with the 1980s.


I saw a bunch of teens playing it at the beach a few weeks ago.
 
