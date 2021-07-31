 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Aw jeez   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Police, Arraignment, Schanda Handley, Prison, Plea, Life imprisonment, Lawrence Michael Handley, Lafayette, Louisiana  
•       •       •

2167 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 4:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But what happened to the little fella?
Oh right.
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's at the Fargo-Moorhead Visitors Center. I visited it. It's the actual one from the movie. Signed by the Coen brothers.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitamin business and rehab centers?  Super sketchy.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knows that feel, bros
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
britishheritage.comView Full Size

"Don't ask me. I'm as confused by this as everyone else."
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But at least, in his meth-fueled delusion, he didn't start a campaign to prove that the election was stolen and Trump will be reinstated.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the Fargo reference but I'm still reading the headline and hearing Morty's voice.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Th' heck ya mean?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wadded Beef: I get the Fargo reference but I'm still reading the headline and hearing Morty's voice.


I hear it in this guy's voice:
th.bing.comView Full Size

Old
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detective Jared Istre of the Lafayette Police Department, who investigated the case, found video of Lawrence Michael Handley planning the kidnapping as well as checklists that he had made and evidence showing that he rented the van and bought the handcuffs used by the two kidnappers, prosecutors said.

When you're planning a felony, always be sure to document everything and keep your receipts.  It's what the pros do.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read cheese, but I'm hungry
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"and on such a beautiful day"

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Wadded Beef: I get the Fargo reference but I'm still reading the headline and hearing Morty's voice.

I hear it in this guy's voice:
[th.bing.com image 338x450]
Old


And now I am too.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guy had $21M!!!

But only Thelma Lou would do?!?

FFS, I could put that money to better use.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bet his drug treatment centers suuuucked.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Guy had $21M!!!

But only Thelma Lou would do?!?

FFS, I could put that money to better use.


There's more to life than a little money, ya know.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: That's at the Fargo-Moorhead Visitors Center. I visited it. It's the actual one from the movie. Signed by the Coen brothers.



That's pretty nifty!

Although I have to say that the wood chipper part wasn't terribly realistic. (Yeah, I know.)

Unless I've been misinformed, wood chippers absolutely will not stop until you are dead unless a) there is something massive in the chute or b) the chipper is shut off. Buscemi's little shin wasn't going to faze it.

OTOH the audience got the point without seeing a bunch of hacked-up body parts (which I guess would have been the goal).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How is he only getting 35 years for kidnap and 2 wrongful deaths?

/ the guys that kidnapped his wife could not swim
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: "and on such a beautiful day"

[townsquare.media image 817x544]


"Snowpiercer" fandom pics have another tab for that sort of thing ...

/ j/k, I survived 3 winters of Minnesota, seen similar many times.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did he hire those idiots on Craigslist?
 
jekfark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: But at least, in his meth-fueled delusion, he didn't start a campaign to prove that the election was stolen and Trump will be reinstated.


What in the hell does any of this have to do with Trump? You must be obsessed with him
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like a coffee house murder story.
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Did he hire those idiots on Craigslist?


Shep knew of 'em.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Kidnappers disguised as carpet cleaner guys.
The oldest trick in the book.

A salesman knocks at a remote farm house. When the lady opens the door he throws a cupful of dirt and crud onto her rug.
"Ma'am, I will gladly eat every speck of dirt that my handy dandy vacuum cleaner can't pick up."
"Well, I'll go get you a spoon. We don't have electricity out here."
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hammettman: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Did he hire those idiots on Craigslist?

Shep knew of 'em.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Lawrence Michael Handley's lawyer, Kevin Stockstill, said in an interview that his client had been using methamphetamine and cocaine for days when he hatched the plan to have his wife kidnapped. He said that Lawrence Michael Handley had planned to 'come in as a hero' and rescue Schanda Handley in an effort to 'win her back.' "

Well, that's scraping the bottom of the alibi barrel

/ A bold legal move Kevin, how did it work out?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this the rare 'hitmen you hired on the internet aren't actually the cops?'
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.