(Twitter)   "Uninfluenceable" British antivaxer tempted with 10k to stop talking badly about the Astrazeneca vaccine. And if you are reading this on Fark you can guess what happens. Bonus Fark: It was Monopoly money   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


this is not a public official that is being "bribed" to make decisions. This is more like paid advertisement. also no real currency, service, or thing of value changed hands.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


Not a bribe if it wasn't money.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


Paying someone money to say things....well so bad advertising industry. It was a good run while it lasted.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's pretty brilliant.  They got him hook, line and sinker.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


Bribery requires an inducement to ignore legal obligations - like a public official's obligations to their office or a businessman's fiduciary duty.  Absent those obligations this is just two people agreeing to a contract.

You went to law school?
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


Oh? You have a degree in UK law?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
well now that the idiot bashing is out of the way. its almost as if these antivaxxers have ulterior motives for spreading their bs.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?


I would list the subjects that fecking has had a career in, but I have to be at the gym in 26 minutes

/that's a lie
//I have no intention of going to the gym on a Saturday
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I would list the subjects that fecking has had a career in, but I have to be at the gym in 26 minutes

/that's a lie
//I have no intention of going to the gym on a Saturday


Yeah, I had actually originally put "as well as" and a partial list of things he's an "expert" in, but couldn't remember half of them so just deleted it, lol.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Bribery requires an inducement to ignore legal obligations - like a public official's obligations to their office or a businessman's fiduciary duty.  Absent those obligations this is just two people agreeing to a contract.

You went to law school?


That's Florida Man you're talking to.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mrshowrules: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Not a bribe if it wasn't money.


I and the UK Bribery Act of 2020 disagree with you.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?


I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: mrshowrules: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Not a bribe if it wasn't money.

I and the UK Bribery Act of 2020 disagree with you.


nextdayflyers.comView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.


And our short response is you obviously need to go back to law school if you can't even tell the difference between actual bribery and a publicity stunt.

I feel sorry for your clients.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.


and you are also a registered nurse also (from another thread).  Amazing.  Do you race Formula 1 cars on the side?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: feckingmorons: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.

And our short response is you obviously need to go back to law school if you can't even tell the difference between actual bribery and a publicity stunt.

I feel sorry for your clients.


If you shot a starter's pistol at a race, he plead you out to 2nd degree murder.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


name checks out.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: feckingmorons: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.

and you are also a registered nurse also (from another thread).  Amazing.  Do you race Formula 1 cars on the side?


No, he can't, due to an injury received in NASA's Astronaut Training Program.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: mrshowrules: feckingmorons: Shagbert: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Oh? You have a degree in UK law?

I do have a law degree from Ireland, I can practice law in the UK and I represented a deceased farker's mom in the UK in a matter regarding his estate pro hac vice. So the short answer is yes.

and you are also a registered nurse also (from another thread).  Amazing.  Do you race Formula 1 cars on the side?

No, he can't, due to an injury received in NASA's Astronaut Training Program.


Well, they have very rigorous physical training and concert pianists aren't known for their leg strength.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.


Self-Clintowned in the boobies. Impressive.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There seems to be a few missing comments here.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fools fool fool with fool's gold, no fooling.

/Mr. T approves
 
El Rich-o
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Piers Morgan + Jeremy Corbyn = ?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

feckingmorons: mrshowrules: feckingmorons: It is a criminal offense to offer a bribe, so that wasn't the brightest thing to record.

Not a bribe if it wasn't money.

I and the UK Bribery Act of 2020 disagree with you.


You realise that there's this thing known as "the Internet", and we can look up the "relevant" (or not, in this case...) parts of that Act, right..?: https://www.legislation.gov​.uk/ukpga/2​010/23/section/1
 
