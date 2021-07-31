 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Pretty soon, you won't be able to bring home the bacon in California   (yahoo.com) divider line
50
    More: Scary, Animal welfare, Cruelty to animals, Meat, Pork, pork supply, Livestock, new rules, pork producers  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 3:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So... Like... A decade behind Europe in animal welfare?

About time. It's less sadistic and you get arguably better product if that's what you want to eat. Pay the money if you want it.

Now cut the pork out of pork subsidies and you're making real progress.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, Yahoo, bringing that completely unbiased business coverage that we know and love.

"EVERYTHING IS KILLING YOUR BUSINESS!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
archive-media-1.nyafuu.orgView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like a great opportunity to start a pig farm meeting California's standards.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the pork producers had how long to adapt before the law went into effect?
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bacon won't be harder to get. It will just be more expensive.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Bacon won't be harder to get. It will just be more expensive.


Same as it ever was.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sounds like a great opportunity to start a pig farm meeting California's standards.


Godamnit, be scared.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So the pork producers had how long to adapt before the law went into effect?


The California Department of Food and Agriculture said that although the detailed regulations aren't finished, the key rules about space have been known for years.
"It is important to note that the law itself cannot be changed by regulations and the law has been in place since the Farm Animal Confinement Proposition (Prop 12) passed by a wide margin in 2018," the agency said in response to questions from the AP.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway after reading the article;

More pork supply for the rest of us that don't live in CA.

I am okay with this.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Beerguy: My takeaway after reading the article;

More pork supply for the rest of us that don't live in CA.

I am okay with this.


Not so fast there. Do you think the people here in CA ever really have any idea what they're voting for?! If this farks up bacon prices you'll see a a 180 so fast you'll think their tires are greased with pork fat.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tfresh: Beerguy: My takeaway after reading the article;

More pork supply for the rest of us that don't live in CA.

I am okay with this.

Not so fast there. Do you think the people here in CA ever really have any idea what they're voting for?! If this farks up bacon prices you'll see a a 180 so fast you'll think their tires are greased with pork fat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Okay I'm in Oregon. We need to start a bacon smuggling business to Cali. Who's in?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, I'm sprry, San Francisco restaurant owner who probably charges $15 for a plate of eggs and bacon with toast, but nothing is stopping you from serving drab breakfast food elsewhere. You'd probably make more money, too.
 
gar1013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tfresh: Beerguy: My takeaway after reading the article;

More pork supply for the rest of us that don't live in CA.

I am okay with this.

Not so fast there. Do you think the people here in CA ever really have any idea what they're voting for?! If this farks up bacon prices you'll see a a 180 so fast you'll think their tires are greased with pork fat.


CA voters get what they deserve.

Let them do without.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So the pork producers had how long to adapt before the law went into effect?

The National Pork Producers Council has asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal aid to help pay for retrofitting hog facilities around the nation to fill the gap. Hog farmers said they haven't complied because of the cost and because California hasn't yet issued formal regulations on how the new standards will be administered and enforced.


Shorter summary: We can't meet these rules without federal help! Also we weren't planning on it because we didn't think you would care. But we'll take money please.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
jesus farkin christ
beware the man riding in on the white horse
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First they came for the plastic bags and I said nothing because I have my groceries delivered.
Then they came for the bottled water and I said nothing because I have a water filter on my sink.
Then they came for the bacon....and I burned California to the ground.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bud jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To afford the expense, Mogler said, he'd need to earn an extra $20 per pig and so far, processors are offering far less.

$20.
per pig.

i'm not really feeling very sorry for the pork conglomerates.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So... the industry has had 3 years to prepare for this, and now they're caught unprepared.

'Murica.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's just another reason to stay FAAAaaaaaaaarrr away from California, cause, well, everything causes cancer there!

/Not surprised that there's not a Prop65 warning on bacon already in place!  0_o
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.


They haven't been able to do that yet because the surplus in federal tax money Cali generates has to go to leaching states like texas and pay for the republicans inability to winterize their grid.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to pay the markup. Happier animals make better tasting food.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aren't feral hogs a nuisance in California? That's about as free range as you can get.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
New Jersey couldn't go a week without Taylor Ham!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Sounds like a great opportunity to start a pig farm meeting California's standards.


This, definitely this.  Instead of biatching about rules, corner the market by being the first to be compliant.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is a feature, not a bug.  The VegHeads behind these laws have the ultimate goal of ending meat eating entirely.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: Also, I'm sprry, San Francisco restaurant owner who probably charges $15 for a plate of eggs and bacon with toast, but nothing is stopping you from serving drab breakfast food elsewhere. You'd probably make more money, too.


$15 .. They cut their prices ??
 
daffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does it also cause cancer? Everything else does, but only in California.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

daffy: Does it also cause cancer? Everything else does, but only in California.


Is this the new right wing meme?

Because you all need to really think about hiring a left wing comedian.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.


2/10
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Aren't feral hogs a nuisance in California? That's about as free range as you can get.


Yeah, but they won't serve meat contaminated with AR 15 bullets.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So the pork producers had how long to adapt before the law went into effect?


So you didn't even bother to read the article? 2018.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bud jones: To afford the expense, Mogler said, he'd need to earn an extra $20 per pig and so far, processors are offering far less.

$20.
per pig.

i'm not really feeling very sorry for the pork conglomerates.


That's how much a package of beef costs at Walmart here in New Mexico.  I'm surrounded by ranches and I can't afford beef.  Fark them.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shinji3i: WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.

They haven't been able to do that yet because the surplus in federal tax money Cali generates has to go to leaching states like texas and pay for the republicans inability to winterize their grid.


That comment is stupid at many levels.  Which is why I'm replying to you, so they don't get what they want - quote count in their profile.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.


Yes because you can only do one thing at a time.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.


Yeah, states absolutely should toss all other legislation and enforcement effort aside when they have a major problem - fark literally everything until it's solved.  That'll work great!

Right now, with the old laws, we only produce 20% of the pork we eat in state.  So people will have to get their bacon from out of state?  Oh no!  That's only what 80 farking percent of everyone that has it in California has to do right now - we're doomed!

/to quote a cretinbob - pure unadulterated ooga booga intensifies
//that's pork producers trying to play push back paying for scare articles
///and years too late to do them one single bit of good even amongst the credulous
 
Thrag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure pork producers will just give up 15% of their market in order to save $20 per pig and this sensational headline will come to pass.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Sounds like a great opportunity to start a pig farm meeting California's standards.


That sounds a lot easier said than done.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in Sweden. Bacon is plentiful and cheap even though pork producers are held to a higher standard than what California wants.
But no, let's just eat whatever crap we're given and get all huffy about it, instead.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bud jones: To afford the expense, Mogler said, he'd need to earn an extra $20 per pig and so far, processors are offering far less.

$20.
per pig.

i'm not really feeling very sorry for the pork conglomerates.


And just like the timber industry, all the backwoods yokels want to blame regulations or environmentalists or whatever on why preproduction prices are down and finished prices are up, when in reality they're being ROYALLY FARKED IN THE ASS by corporate middle men.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OH NOES SAID ALL THE MORANS.

Meanwhile ,

https://primalpastures.com/pages/our-​a​nimals

http://www.marinsunfarms.com/about-us​/

https://californiakurobuta.com/

https://www.nimanranch.com/our-meats/​f​resh-pork/

suck it nimrods.
It is not really that hard to do.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SR117Nighthawk: It's just another reason to stay FAAAaaaaaaaarrr away from California, cause, well, everything causes cancer there!

/Not surprised that there's not a Prop65 warning on bacon already in place!  0_o


🙄🙄🙄
 
lithven
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm glad that California has solved forest fires and homelessness.


If you think an entire state government can only concentrate on one or two things at a time, how many things can you concentrate on as an individual?  Do you quit your job every day because you need to make dinner?  Do you manage to pay your water and power bill in a single month?  If you have a project at work do you tell your partner you can't think about them or acknowledge they exist until it's done? I'm actually imagining you sitting at your computer without having showered, eaten, or slept in days because you are focused on reading and posting to Fark as your single thought.

Such a handicap is the only way your comment makes sense.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SR117Nighthawk: It's just another reason to stay FAAAaaaaaaaarrr away from California, cause, well, everything causes cancer there!

/Not surprised that there's not a Prop65 warning on bacon already in place!  0_o

🙄🙄🙄


Okay no seriously I have to at LEAST say they have a point, even if they're not making it in good faith.

Considering the Crescent City WalMart has a big disclaimer sign outside pointing out that the store may have materials inside which are.carcinogenic, I would be kinda surprised if bacon didn't have a similar warning.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: So... Like... A decade behind Europe in animal welfare?

About time. It's less sadistic and you get arguably better product if that's what you want to eat. Pay the money if you want it.

Now cut the pork out of pork subsidies and you're making real progress.


The problem, at least with the chicken rules, is that ultimately it's the small farmers who pay the costs for living improvements, not the giant Ag businesses that own the chickens.

Chickens: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube X9wHzt6gBgI


It's not just the animals that get exploited in Ag business.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Enjoy those breakfasts of fake eggs and turkey bacon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: waxbeans: SR117Nighthawk: It's just another reason to stay FAAAaaaaaaaarrr away from California, cause, well, everything causes cancer there!

/Not surprised that there's not a Prop65 warning on bacon already in place!  0_o

🙄🙄🙄

Okay no seriously I have to at LEAST say they have a point, even if they're not making it in good faith.

Considering the Crescent City WalMart has a big disclaimer sign outside pointing out that the store may have materials inside which are.carcinogenic, I would be kinda surprised if bacon didn't have a similar warning.


I wish I had the money to live in California I've lived there.

I actually appreciate warning labels.

And the reason I say that is because when I was a child I used to always fry baloney.

Skip forward several several decades and I'm in college and I'm reading about how frying bologna causes carcinogenics.

I wouldn't have done that if I had known that
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.