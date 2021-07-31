 Skip to content
Jewelry artist has a gaping hole in their knowledge of Internet culture
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RI_Red
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lemme guess... Ace Ventura Pet Detective, right?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
😂
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One Ring to...uh...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.  That's completely deliberate.  There's no way the socket is that "fleshy" looking by mistake, and then there are the obvious fingers.  They knew full well what they were doing.  I have no problem with this as an ad, but let's acknowledge that's what it is.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One ring to rule them all
One ring to find them
One ring to call them all
And in the goatse bind them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's terrible craftsmanship. Looks like a middle schooler made it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gaping Hole is the name of my soon to drop collaboration with Miley Cyrus
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Gaping Hole is the name of my soon to drop collaboration with Miley Cyrus


So she rogered you with a strap-on?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The ring is part of the artist's "Viral Collection". The bracelet that comes with it is made of two interwoven girls (yellow gold) holding one cup (palladium with sapphire).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
jUsT bY miStAkE
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Bslim: Gaping Hole is the name of my soon to drop collaboration with Miley Cyrus

So she rogered you with a strap-on?


Let's just say a good time was had by all.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY IS REAL TO ME, DAMMIT"
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Bullshiat.  That's completely deliberate.  There's no way the socket is that "fleshy" looking by mistake, and then there are the obvious fingers.  They knew full well what they were doing.  I have no problem with this as an ad, but let's acknowledge that's what it is.


Also, the fingers are the anatomically correct position for a reach back.


The only thing missing in the wedding ring.

Intentional.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: [Fark user image image 600x450]
"TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY IS REAL TO ME, DAMMIT"


Wut?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: [Fark user image 600x450]
"TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY IS REAL TO ME, DAMMIT"


...Okay, I can see how that kind of applies, but I still think you might have posted in the wrong thread.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: [Fark user image 600x450]
"TRUMP'S PRESIDENCY IS REAL TO ME, DAMMIT"


whoops...wrong thread

/it's real to him though
//dammit
//I see myself out
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Last Man on Earth: Bullshiat.  That's completely deliberate.  There's no way the socket is that "fleshy" looking by mistake, and then there are the obvious fingers.  They knew full well what they were doing.  I have no problem with this as an ad, but let's acknowledge that's what it is.

Also, the fingers are the anatomically correct position for a reach back.


The only thing missing in the wedding ring.

Intentional.


I just zoomed in.  I'm wrong.

Still, that's some shiatty work.
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Goes well with my other ring
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gonna go great with my tubgirl necklace
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gosh, our artist tried something elegant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has anyone shooped that ring in place of the wedding ring in the image which inspired it yet?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh.
My.
God.
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok you can be generous and say it's an extremely poor attempt at a claddagh ring.

You could also say that Olive Garden is an extremely poor attempt at Italian food.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just needed a little touch-up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
in the replies...
Fark user imageView Full Size


i lost.  you lost.  we all suck at the game
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
lolz, yeah, they totally made that on purpose, and it's hilarious. I'd probably wear it.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Went with the wife and kid to Williamsburg and Busch gardens.  Stopped for breakfast before going to the park and saw this on the wall.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was more amused by this suggested tweet picture:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no idea if it's real or not
//doesn't care to bother to check
 
