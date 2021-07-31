 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   House abandoned 20 years ago goes on sale in Bel Air for $28 million. Hey that's a lot of green for that house. Why are the owners selling? Because bad mojo, no really   (the-sun.com) divider line
25
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"In 2010, rumours were rife it was being used as a location to shoot pornos"

Bah, any location can be a porno set if you're brave enough.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes. But for true authenticity, it has to be a La Quinta.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ibrahim is one of 50+ children born to Saudi construction tycoon Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, who has 22 wives

This is why we can't have nice things...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom got scared
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope nobody buys it
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rudy Giuliani may be interested if they drop the price to $9.11 million
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And said "You're movin' with your auntie and uncle in Bel Air."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yup.

There's only one demographic I can think of that would be interested in buying a mansion with such seriously negative connotations regarding the previous owners.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
While I hope he sells for $1.24 and he loses his shirt on the deal because fark the 1% I do feel for him.

We ALL have that one relative that does something completely and irredeemable stupid... Granted, never on the sale as this guys brother but I would have LOVED to been a fly on the wall when he got the call.

"Oh hey Osama, long time no talk. Yea, keepin busy. Yourself.... Yeah, yeah, yeah death to America.."
Looks at wife numbers 7 - 18 and makes wanking motion
"What?...You didn't! I'm on farkin vacation asshole! No, I can't just go back! You've farked me Osama you know that right...I'm going to die. You've killed me. WHAT? NO I WON'T LOAN YOU $10,000! I swear Osama! You better hope the US finds you before I do!"
Looks at Wives 3, 9, 15 & 21 "Ok....So change of plans..."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Well, more specifically, it's why most Saudi men can't have nice things, and why so many fall to fundamentalism.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Why?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

🙄
 
scalpod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cdn.akamai.steamstatic.comView Full Size


Love that game!
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Holy shiat I can't stop laughing...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Osama Bin Laden's brother selling his crumbling Bel Air mansion for $28million after 'laying abandoned since 9/11'

Lying abandoned, you illiterate. Laying abandoned is masturbation.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lol.  This is a gem.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Come on, Texas, be a man and tell us your reason.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ibrahim bin Laden hasn't visited the property since the September 11 attacks....
........was on holiday when the September 11 attacks took place.

Yeah, that the ticket.

Sorry, my conspiracy theory senses going off and I still remember
that little favor they called in to GW.

But hey it worked, we got fascism and forever wars to boot.

/god, i miss the days when you could be skeptical about things
and not sound like a mud pie eating Q-clod.
 
suid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That's all fine, but the rest of the family seems to be your ordinary filthy-rich Arabian assholes with 2 Rolls Royces, Lambos and mansions, or renting out entire floors of the George V for 3-month shopping sprees in Paris.

Only Osama and a few other disaffected nephews seem to have gone off the rails and turned into religious fanatics.

Of course, I'm sure the family subsidized Osama when he was on the run.  And he had plenty of help from the ISI as well..
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sure Jan
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Abandoned 20 years ago and DJ Jazzy Jeff still hasn't left yet?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incorrect. Unmarried women in Saudi are plentiful to the point that studies are being done on who to address the situation.

This myth that polygamy ends up with a few men having all the women is not true in any Muslim country.
It might hold true in a small cult compound where the cult leader has claimed half the women, otherwise, no.

/Islam limits the number of wives a man can have at any given moment to four, but the reality is that men with two wives are few and far between. I think throughout my life I've met only one guy who had four wives, and even that guy I'm not sure if he was serious.
 
