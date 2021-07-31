 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Mario shocked to discover his princess is not in another castle (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And Courtney turned out to be a guy.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're gonna make shiat up, at least make it mildly interesting.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
10. Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Piña Colada Song)
Youtube TazHNpt6OTo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And Courtney turned out to be a guy.


That's exactly what I want to know
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Smokie - Alice Who The F**k Is Alice
Youtube yIRQqxjqnyI
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TazHNpt6​OTo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
nickolas66
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A lie is a very poor way to say hello."
- Edith Keeler
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like to read things from the fiction section.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TazHNpt6​OTo]


I was going to ask if he likes pina coladas.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: And Courtney turned out to be a guy.


Actually she was his former love interest. So that's hilarious and sad all at the same time.
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: If you're gonna make shiat up, at least make it mildly interesting.


Yeah the whole thing smelled of let's make shiat up to get on tv
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I like to read things from the fiction section.


Truth Is far stranger then fiction.  Because the world doesn't make sense. People, especially when it comes to matters of love, are insane.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She said: "We've known each other for almost five years now. I wanted to see what it would be like to be his girlfriend because I am desperately in love with him.

"We were sleeping together and our friendship grew and grew, it just made sense to move in together. We started a business together.

"It was wrong, I shouldn't have done it. But I did it from a place of love. It's the realest thing I've had in my life."


cdn-images-1.medium.comView Full Size


Dude.  Run!
 
