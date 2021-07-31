 Skip to content
(AlterNet)   Proud Jan 6th boy, and his attorney, proudly pisses off the judge who proudly threatens to fine and jail him   (alternet.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, United States Capitol, Daniel Goodwyn, Reggie Walton, Mask, According to Jim, J. Daniel Hull, HuffPost's Ryan J. Reilly, Goodwyn's attorney  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's the sign of our times
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until he sees the gold fringe on the flag
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, their strategy is to claim that there was bias by the court against his client from the get-go? Interesting choice, but then again, if the evidence is there, it might really be the only strategy that they've got.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The prosecution was trying to get this idiot's bond revoked and put him back in jail because he refused to get vaccinated or wear a mask during mandatory meetings with pretrial services. The judge gave the idiot a stern talking to but didn't revoke his bond, even after the guy said he wasn't going to wear a mask. The idiot won.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rick and Morty should do one of these again with these new cases

State of Georgia Vs. Denver Fenton Allen | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube 7vN_PEmeKb0
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These chucklesfarks are going to find out real quick Judge Judy is not the way real court works.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That site is a cancer.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
PRoud prissy boys
 
buster_v
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An article on a different site said that he can't wear a mask because he's "autistic" and that he's defiant and intentionally noncompliant with the bond requirements.
 
zetar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure you're all interested to hear the well reasoned responses to this news in Freeperville Trumplandia (actual copy and pasta):

"Another black robbed tyrant that needs to be hanged. "

"A Political Prisoner on two counts.
First a political prisoner on the basis of being at the Capitol on 1/6.
Second a Political Prisoner on the basis of not wearing a face diaper IN HIS OWN DAMN HOUSE!!"

"What would he say if an illegal came to his court? "

"if this is allowed to stand, it's over... "

"Look at all of the sycophants replying on Twitter. Several of them have screen names bragging that they're vaxxed and wear masks. (What good little sheep you are!) The whole thread kind of smells like B.O, a basement and patchouli. "

"we are frogs...
but at least now the mask is off, and they will rule with abandon"

"these tyrants also denied bail to an 18 year old detainee because he was home-schooled- and claimed that he 'likely learned his violence at home" or some such asinine tyrannical nonsense
Meanwhile the GOP does nothing about these clear abuses by the authorities!"

"The judge has absolutely no authority to demand this.
The prejudicial treatment wreaks."

"Hang the prick!!! "

"We just have to keep our powder dry. The day of reckoning is coming when they find out the damage the vaccine has been on their bodies. BTW, I watched a credible person on video revealing that the vaccine contains lead which is not listed but is hidden in another ingredient. So many people dying from it and it will surely come to light when babies stare arriving to women who had the vaccine. It's a nightmare. "

"
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
freelance web developer

Oh. I'll bet he's a real talent.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

buster_v: An article on a different site said that he can't wear a mask because he's "autistic" and that he's defiant and intentionally noncompliant with the bond requirements.


And that he was eating the masks when they put them on him:

https://www.insider.com/capitol-riot-​s​uspect-tried-chew-through-mask-during-​arrest-fbi-2021-7

An article I saw earlier said he had eaten five masks so far
 
Number 216
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
GOOD

Every domestic terrorist and their defenders belong behind bars. Only way this country can move forward is if these traitorous pricks are no longer around
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: buster_v: An article on a different site said that he can't wear a mask because he's "autistic" and that he's defiant and intentionally noncompliant with the bond requirements.

And that he was eating the masks when they put them on him:

https://www.insider.com/capitol-riot-s​uspect-tried-chew-through-mask-during-​arrest-fbi-2021-7

An article I saw earlier said he had eaten five masks so far


Behold! The *master race*!
 
Snort
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the one hand fark those guys, on the other its AlterNet.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oneiros: buster_v: An article on a different site said that he can't wear a mask because he's "autistic" and that he's defiant and intentionally noncompliant with the bond requirements.

And that he was eating the masks when they put them on him:

https://www.insider.com/capitol-riot-s​uspect-tried-chew-through-mask-during-​arrest-fbi-2021-7

An article I saw earlier said he had eaten five masks so far


Well, at least his farts will be safer.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Law Twitter quickly identified Hull as a racist slur spewing Twitter troll from years ago.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zetar: I'm sure you're all interested to hear the well reasoned responses to this news in Freeperville Trumplandia (actual copy and pasta):


[actual select and snip]

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The judge noted that people in pre-trial services have a difficult job, telling Goodwyn, "We have a virus that is killing people. Why is it so hard to wear a mask?" - to which Goodwyn responded, "It stresses me out."

This is my favorite line.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, this.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
His parents must be Proud.
 
