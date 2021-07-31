 Skip to content
(CNN)   "They were hoping he dies in jail. They were hoping someone kills him in jail. They were hoping their story will never get out, never, because they knew what they did was wrong -- morally, ethically, principally"   (cnn.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pigs set me up?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Pigs set me up?


They didn't follow through with promised immunity
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Notabunny: Pigs set me up?

They didn't follow through with promised immunity


They also recruited a minor with no criminal history to be a criminal.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mongo No.5: waxbeans: Notabunny: Pigs set me up?

They didn't follow through with promised immunity

They also recruited a minor with no criminal history to be a criminal.


I'm just thinking about that if you just done the time for his original crime it would have been substantially less time. 😂
Got to love the farked up people we got in charge of our justice system
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he wins his lawsuit.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, I see the problem. He helped bring down crooked cops with the evidence he supplied.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home of the free.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he wins big on this.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 bootlickers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't meet with an "accident".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I hope he wins his lawsuit.


Detroit taxpayers is gonna pay it, not the pigs who set him up and the judge/lawyers who were complicit. They should be farking ruined. Every single one of them. All their cars, houses, pensions seized then spend the rest of their lives in prison.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/2 key does in fact make you a kingpin of sorts, Rick.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Epstein? Oh.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: shastacola: I hope he wins his lawsuit.

Detroit taxpayers is gonna pay it, not the pigs who set him up and the judge/lawyers who were complicit. They should be farking ruined. Every single one of them. All their cars, houses, pensions seized then spend the rest of their lives in prison.


Maybe taxpayers should fix their corrupt cop/judge/lawyer problem then.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: 1/2 key does in fact make you a kingpin of sorts, Rick.


Half a pallet makes you a kingpin, half a key makes you a guest at a Dallas Cowboys party.
 
gobnu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Check out the documentary on Netflix, if it's true he got screwed
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fetid scum. That's how I'd describe anybody self-identifying as a proud boy.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He should've been out decades ago. He's getting money, that for sure.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who uses a minor as an informant?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: shastacola: I hope he wins his lawsuit.

Detroit taxpayers is gonna pay it, not the pigs who set him up and the judge/lawyers who were complicit. They should be farking ruined. Every single one of them. All their cars, houses, pensions seized then spend the rest of their lives in prison.


Until the "taxpayers" finally get off their asses to clean house of armed thugs in uniform/robes the "taxpayers" habe to keep paying.
 
