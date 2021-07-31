 Skip to content
Talk about a delivery man
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That baby looks so familiar, Xi can't seem to put my finger on it....
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hope he had clean hands, and washed them afterwards to deliver his now LATE packages.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Poppa Chubby impressed
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It takes a village to birth a child.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perry Ryan, 29, was out dropping packages off to Hermes customers

All I got was the Amazon Prime guy.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The delivery boy was also the donor boy?
 
