(Mother Jones)   No wonder America is in decline, it takes just 3 of us creating enough carbon emissions to kill 1 of us. Yes math is involved   (motherjones.com) divider line
10
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA:

Bresslersaid that while his paper looked at the emissions caused by individual activity, the focus should instead be on policies that impact businesses and governments that influence carbon pollution on a societal scale.

this article has a different take I find interesting. I think about emissions as "how much of what can I consume and still be at the line for sustainability if everyone else had the same carbon footprint".

This article is how your average consumption is actually killing others on industrial scale.

It requires both kinds of reform to avert a complete disaster.

This is a good article, with what looks like numbers and math, and a way to think about it that may sway a vote or three here and there. But you're not going to get the rolling coal faction to empathize. They're rooting for the rapture/Armageddon.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's nothing. I can create enough methane to clear out a room
 
lizyrd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Surely this doesn't mean me, right?  It seems more like an "everyone else" issue.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aren't about one in three Americans Republicans? Because I'm seeing a win-win situation where we reduce emissions and solve a lot of our political problems simultaneously...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's our individual fault, not big industry.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Aren't about one in three Americans Republicans? Because I'm seeing a win-win situation where we reduce emissions and solve a lot of our political problems simultaneously...


Even better It takes 300 million of us to kill 100 million of us, but the remaining 200 million become immortal.
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now do India or China and see if they reach the 1:1 mark
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ZZ Top is in the clear.
 
algman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No, statistics are involved.  No math needed to make up imaginary numbers.
 
