(Connecticut Post)   Don't like your grade in a law class? Better not complain to administration or your professor might sue you, especially if you go to a school named FU   (ctpost.com) divider line
5
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, subby, subby, subby, how could you have missed the fact that the student in question is named "Moran"???
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In McEvoy's instructions for taking the exam, she specifically required that the exam had to be mailed by USPS. McEvoy provided the prepaid envelope and paid for tracking, the suit states.

The exam package was sent to all of the students on May 28, 2020, the suit states. The instructions required that the exam be mailed to McEvoy's home address to arrive no later than June 12, 2020.

The instructions stated in part; "No late papers will be accepted. If it is not received on or before the above date, you will receive a zero for the exam."

The lawsuit continues that Moran mailed his exam to McEvoy on June 8, 2020 but failed to track delivery of the exam. McEvoy did not receive the exam until June 16 and she gave Moran a failing grade.

On the one hand, the 8th to the 12th is cutting it close and also he didn't use the tracking. On the other hand, it doesn't feel right to use a third-party that has zero stake in the grade to deliver the exam and not account for that, especially during a pandemic that has seen all sorts of service disruptions.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If by "service disruptions" you mean "a continuation of the active and aggressive process of dismantling the entire institution", then yes.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wouldnt if have been easier to just say it has to be postmarked by a certain day. That ensures you did it on time.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The student didn't trust the professor to re-grade the exam fairly.   Given how this thin-skinned idiot professor ran to court over hurt feelings, I'd say the student was correct in their assumption.
 
