(CNN)   Murder conviction overturned after evidence of innocence is found in police files. 30 years after the initial trial. And if you wondering what took so long, go ahead and guess the skin tone of the accused   (cnn.com) divider line
28
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the reasons I'm against the death penalty. I personally would rather die than spend 30 years in prison but that's me.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: One of the reasons I'm against the death penalty. I personally would rather die than spend 30 years in prison but that's me.


Came here to say this
Also, not a deterrent, costs a shiatload more, and prosecutors use it to get name recognition
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We get it.
Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.
Pointing out the problem is only one part.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.


Solution: stop being racist.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.


Which is not as difficult as some people make it. It is a learning thing. It is not inherent, it is taught. So yes, teach your kids not to be racist. I did.
So what are people with no kids going to do?
I'm trying to challenge people to think of ways to make actual changes here. So many times people like to just complain and ask questions, but never search for answers in their own minds.

Someone made a comment the other day about all black female police officers. I think they were joking, but if you knew any black women in real life, not just TV, that is not at all a bad idea. Of course it has flaws and will never happen, But a black woman will not put up with shiat. A black woman will beat your ass, she doesn't need a gun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White?

media.11alive.comView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: White?


Not even close. By several decades.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: We get it.
Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.
Pointing out the problem is only one part.


One step would make conviction rates not the be all end all of a prosecutor's career. Some WILL move to convict someone they know is innocent just to get their numbers up.

Defense attorneys for the mob aren't the only scumbag lawyers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: johnny_vegas: White?

Not even close. By several decades.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]


According to TFA it is
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Man On A Mission: johnny_vegas: White?

Not even close. By several decades.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

According to TFA it is


What you're doing is the BSAB deflection. "Look, it happened to one white guy so it can't be racist" when in fact, it happens to blacks far more often than whites.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: We get it.
Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.
Pointing out the problem is only one part.


Actually hold people accountable when they do this kind of stuff?
But yeah you're right we're never going to do that!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look a the bright side
The Naked Gun - The Missing Evidence
Youtube qy7UOg7wnos
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: cretinbob: We get it.
Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.
Pointing out the problem is only one part.

One step would make conviction rates not the be all end all of a prosecutor's career. Some WILL move to convict someone they know is innocent just to get their numbers up.

Defense attorneys for the mob aren't the only scumbag lawyers.


/
And also find the district attorney that said it was not his job to worry about the innocence of a suspect and dig him a new butthole
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on ladies and gentlemen of America quit believing stupid stuff
Example number one the district attorney contention was that the suspects killed the officer for his gun.
Come on now why would you believe that.
Especially if the suspect doesn't have a gigantically large criminal record consisting of violence.
It's bittersweet that that's suspect eventually did get released from prison decades later.

I really think we should just identify all juries all the time so that later on at least people could look at them ugly for sending away innocent people for decades based on the stupidest contentions
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: Look a the bright side
[YouTube video: The Naked Gun - The Missing Evidence]


Spot on.  Thanks. Keep up the good work.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.


Solution: find the people personally liable for when they do this to innocent people they accuse of crimes.  If those people are dead, follow the money, go after their estates.  I don't care if those estates have been paid-out through probate.  Seize the money and give it to the person whose life they destroyed.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: johnny_vegas: Man On A Mission: johnny_vegas: White?

Not even close. By several decades.

[cdn.cnn.com image 780x438]

According to TFA it is

What you're doing is the BSAB deflection. "Look, it happened to one white guy so it can't be racist" when in fact, it happens to blacks far more often than whites.


It may,  that's one of many reasons why capital punishment should be unconstitutional but it's not as crystal clear as the race baiting headline makes it seem. NuFark is a hell of a place.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mauve?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.


Get rid of the separate positions of District Attorney and Public Defender.  Create a highly-qualified panel of criminal lawyers that are employed by the jurisdiction and randomly assigned cases as either prosecution or defense on felony cases.  The same lawyer might be prosecuting a murder case this morning and defending a person charged with robbery this afternoon.

This avoids tunnel vision and result-oriented prosecutions, and it avoids prosecutors getting too buddy-buddy with cops.  That same cop that bent the rules to get you that conviction is the one you're going to savage on the stand tomorrow in one of your defense cases for doing sloppy work.

Add in a scrupulous layer of ethical and performance review from an oversight board consisting of veteran criminal lawyers, judges, and legal academics to make sure everyone on the panel is performing adequately.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uzzah: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Get rid of the separate positions of District Attorney and Public Defender.  Create a highly-qualified panel of criminal lawyers that are employed by the jurisdiction and randomly assigned cases as either prosecution or defense on felony cases.  The same lawyer might be prosecuting a murder case this morning and defending a person charged with robbery this afternoon.

This avoids tunnel vision and result-oriented prosecutions, and it avoids prosecutors getting too buddy-buddy with cops.  That same cop that bent the rules to get you that conviction is the one you're going to savage on the stand tomorrow in one of your defense cases for doing sloppy work.

Add in a scrupulous layer of ethical and performance review from an oversight board consisting of veteran criminal lawyers, judges, and legal academics to make sure everyone on the panel is performing adequately.


shiat.
That sounds epic.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd be curious how often it is happening now.  It seems like in the 70s, two random people claiming you were guilty was enough for a conviction.  Now you rightfully need DNA and a body.

/Strive for perfection but realize that every step forward is a good one.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.


Sorry, even if we weren't racist some of us would still be bloodthirsty
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I'd be curious how often it is happening now.  It seems like in the 70s, two random people claiming you were guilty was enough for a conviction.  Now you rightfully need DNA and a body.

/Strive for perfection but realize that every step forward is a good one.


And one of those was a jailhouse snitch who "overheard" the defendant confess to the murder. If I was ever on a trial and the prosecution introduced evidence from a jailhouse snitch, near instant not guilty verdict.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.

Which is not as difficult as some people make it. It is a learning thing. It is not inherent, it is taught. So yes, teach your kids not to be racist. I did.
So what are people with no kids going to do?
I'm trying to challenge people to think of ways to make actual changes here. So many times people like to just complain and ask questions, but never search for answers in their own minds.

Someone made a comment the other day about all black female police officers. I think they were joking, but if you knew any black women in real life, not just TV, that is not at all a bad idea. Of course it has flaws and will never happen, But a black woman will not put up with shiat. A black woman will beat your ass, she doesn't need a gun.


Did you find a non-racist village to raise your kids in as well?  And made sure all the friends they made were being raised as non-racists as well?  And how long did you keep them away from racist media/internet?

Not saying it isn't possible, but America intentionally makes it difficult to raise non-racist kids.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I'd be curious how often it is happening now.  It seems like in the 70s, two random people claiming you were guilty was enough for a conviction.  Now you rightfully need DNA and a body.

/Strive for perfection but realize that every step forward is a good one.


I'm starting to wonder if half the people in prison are convicted of stuff they didn't specifically do
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I'd be curious how often it is happening now.  It seems like in the 70s, two random people claiming you were guilty was enough for a conviction.  Now you rightfully need DNA and a body.

/Strive for perfection but realize that every step forward is a good one.


Considering that they tried to frame freeway Ricky Ross by throwing a duffle bag of cocaine into his trunk of his car I'm going to have to say that half the people in prison aren't convicted of something they specifically did.


And considering they tried to give him life in prison by saying he was a three striker offender despite the fact that he wasn't I'm going to have to say that 75% of people in prison are probably doing more time than they deserve
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.

Sorry, even if we weren't racist some of us would still be bloodthirsty


As far as I can tell the majority of that bloodthirst comes from racism or at the very minimum classism or biased
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: Man On A Mission: cretinbob: Now put all that energy you use telling everyone things we already know into coming up with a solution, and most importantly, implementing it.

Solution: stop being racist.

Solution: find the people personally liable for when they do this to innocent people they accuse of crimes.  If those people are dead, follow the money, go after their estates.  I don't care if those estates have been paid-out through probate.  Seize the money and give it to the person whose life they destroyed.


Make them serve the full sentence they inflicted on an innocent person.
 
