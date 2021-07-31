 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   Happy National O... O... O... Orgasm Day ... sorry, too soon?
    National Orgasm Day, Female ejaculation, International Female Orgasm Day, Refractory period  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank god for threesomes
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay; I'll hydrate and take some B12.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
National Orgasm Day is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day (August 8)

Heh.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Orgasm day? I swear that's never happened to me before!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!



hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too late. Me and the spouse took care of business this morning.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.


The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.


Incorrect. Mods are all indefatigable love machines. And since you heard this on the internet, it must be true.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moderator: null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.

Incorrect. Mods are all indefatigable love machines. And since you heard this on the internet, it must be true.


So mods are sex robots.  Mods are bots.  Explains a lot.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Moderator: Mods are all indefatigable love machines.


Obligatory:

MIRACLES - LOVE MACHINE.mp4
Youtube GyABcyYluyw
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today is national o...
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: Moderator: null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.

Incorrect. Mods are all indefatigable love machines. And since you heard this on the internet, it must be true.

So mods are sex robots.  Mods are bots.  Explains a lot.


It all makes sense!
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, and my wife is down at her mom's place for the night. 
Come here fido, looks like me and you tonight.......yip!
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were going to celebrate it with friends, but my wife couldn't come...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of an andgasm kind of person.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: Moderator: null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.

Incorrect. Mods are all indefatigable love machines. And since you heard this on the internet, it must be true.

So mods are sex robots.  Mods are bots.  Explains a lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pugdaddyk: Damn, and my wife is down at her mom's place for the night. 
Come here fido, looks like me and you tonight.......yip!


As long as she's not going down at mom's place...
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: I'm more of an andgasm kind of person.


Butgasm
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need a national day to orgasm you are doing it wrong.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: If you need a national day to orgasm you are doing it wrong.


or you are married
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BafflerMeal:

I'm more of an andgasm kind of person.

With my penchant for the notgasm we can have ourselves a Boolean threesome.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm 3 for 3 in the solo event.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too tired this year.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, just because you've had your orgasm, doesn't mean I'm satisfied. If I have to reach for my vibrator after sex, you farked up.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the fakiest of all days.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mentioned this to the wife. She said, "Again?"
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

WE NEED
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.


achewood.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm apparently not in one of the countries this "holiday" counts in, so I guess I'm jerking off for no reason.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: BafflerMeal:

I'm more of an andgasm kind of person.

With my penchant for the notgasm we can have ourselves a Boolean threesome.


Or *can't* we?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was planning on napping anyway
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: National Orgasm Day is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day (August 8)

Heh.

Heh.


And of course it comes before the female one comes.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

enry: National Orgasm Day is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day (August 8)

Heh.

Heh.


That's a myth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: null: Moderator: null: elvisaintdead: foo monkey: Damnit Subby!  It's already 8:15!  One-third of the day is gone.  There's not enough time left to fit in all the orgasms until next year!


hey, the mods don't have this thing going off until (at least) 11:30.
they must be thinking baseball this morning.  either that or they're already spent.

The mods all have whiskey d*ck anyway.  Perpetual whiskey d*ck.

Incorrect. Mods are all indefatigable love machines. And since you heard this on the internet, it must be true.

So mods are sex robots.  Mods are bots.  Explains a lot.

[Fark user image 600x450]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet it took subby 3 seconds to type the headline.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Adjust expectations accordingly
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xuf​c​l
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm having a party for National Orgasm Day.

You should come.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It would be nice if an orgasm would last longer but a full day sounds excessive.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: enry: National Orgasm Day is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day (August 8)

Heh.

That's a myth.

Heh.

That's a myth.


I feel so sorry for you and the ladies you've known in your life.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dead on the River: This is the fakiest of all days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Noctusxx: Colour_out_of_Space: [Fark user image image 300x300]

[Fark user image image 425x297]


She was hot then.

She is absolutely smoking now...  less baby fat, a lot more tone.
 
COVID19
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mofa: Okay; I'll hydrate and take some B12.


does that help a guy "recharge"? asking for a friend
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: It would be nice if an orgasm would last longer but a full day sounds excessive.


not according to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: Prevailing Wind: enry: National Orgasm Day is an off-shoot of International Female Orgasm Day (August 8)

Heh.

That's a myth.

I feel so sorry for you and the ladies you've known in your life.


😏
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Moderator: Mods are all indefatigable love machines.

Obligatory:

Obligatory:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/GyABcyYl​uyw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Why does the guy on our right not have a microphone cable while the other three do?
 
