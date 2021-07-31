 Skip to content
(The Root)   Oh no she didn't. Narrator: Oh yes she did
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the sort of white woman who is trying to get men to do her dirty work, because she knows that she says this sh*t to black women, that she will get slapped silly. She can't play the white woman card with black women any longer, and they will take her to the woodshed, and that is a reversal that is just shocking in its scope already. So, she's betting on some misogyny to take care of her 'problem.' Which is to say, black women are getting all uppity and thinking they're equal and deserve the respect that they earn.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: This is the sort of white woman who is trying to get men to do her dirty work, because she knows that she says this sh*t to black women, that she will get slapped silly. She can't play the white woman card with black women any longer, and they will take her to the woodshed, and that is a reversal that is just shocking in its scope already. So, she's betting on some misogyny to take care of her 'problem.' Which is to say, black women are getting all uppity and thinking they're equal and deserve the respect that they earn.


I think she feels that a black man probably won't slap her across her silly face - but a black woman just might.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: This is the sort of white woman who is trying to get men to do her dirty work, because she knows that she says this sh*t to black women, that she will get slapped silly. She can't play the white woman card with black women any longer, and they will take her to the woodshed, and that is a reversal that is just shocking in its scope already. So, she's betting on some misogyny to take care of her 'problem.' Which is to say, black women are getting all uppity and thinking they're equal and deserve the respect that they earn.


Or she's just an old, racist, drunk woman who is about 3 too many martinis in.

Then again, why not both?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For a second I thought that was Hillary Clinton.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Half my family is like this, drunk or sober, it's farking annoying to me and I'm an old white man.   They have no idea why they have a racist opinion, they can't elaborate or explain why they believe the way they do, they get angry when you contradict them in any manner.  Their argument boils down to "because I said so, and that should be good enough for you."  They see my ugly old white face and they assume I'll just agree with their bullshiat, based on my appearance.

This racist is a special kind of stupid, as she assumes that her dumb argument is so very rock solid, she can get a black man aboard her racist crazy train.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The math is that Black people are 13% of the population, are discriminated against institutionally and socially, have poorer outcomes in any metric, are far overrepresented in incarceration and poverty, and whose immediate ancestors were slaves in this land for centuries. Oh, cops routinely get to murder unarmed Black people with impunity. Just wanted to remind you that one too.

If you can still blame black people -as a whole, for your personal problems after reviewing the data, you're hopelessly, pathetically, irrevocably farked up.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what it looks like when old money gets a bit too tipsy by themselves at a hotel bar
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like a strong GOP man needs to put her in place.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Customer: I'll take another one of these Cadillacs
Bartender: I'll make it strong for you
😳🤣😄
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have heard that once you go black, you never go back.  It's true.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.


Stfu cracker.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dead Fish" restaurant? Ok.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their place being as strong, intelligent women who don't need no man to tell them shiat? Because, that's the place that every African American woman that I know occupies.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: "Dead Fish" restaurant? Ok.


Not a good name really. We have Slap Fish here. Never been but like to joke about the name.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs the opening to Way of the Gun
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got halfway through the first paragraph before I had to exit the tab. Holy fark, learn how to goddamn write. If the author thought they were being funny, I'm here to say they failed. As it is, racist white women acting like racists isn't news anymore. It's sadly commonplace. Maybe that's why they thought it was good to toss in references to Beyonce's many female family members and say that Harriet Tubman would shoot this woman accidentally on purpose, but it still sucked.

Also, the cynic in me says this was staged. I've seen Karens in the wild, and I've seen videos of them in the wild, but I'm finding it hard to believe this broad just sat down next to the guy and monologued at length about how Black women need to be put in their place. Particularly when they're sitting next to a Black man. Something about it smells funky to me, though I don't doubt there are millions of people in this country who 100% agree with everything she said.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Half my family is like this, drunk or sober, it's farking annoying to me and I'm an old white man.   They have no idea why they have a racist opinion, they can't elaborate or explain why they believe the way they do, they get angry when you contradict them in any manner.  Their argument boils down to "because I said so, and that should be good enough for you."  They see my ugly old white face and they assume I'll just agree with their bullshiat, based on my appearance.

This racist is a special kind of stupid, as she assumes that her dumb argument is so very rock solid, she can get a black man aboard her racist crazy train.


Kinda like this
What republicans mean when they say they are not racist *epic facepalm*
Youtube Le0RHzo8NuE
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.


I think that was  verbatim quotes guy
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, white women.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: For a second I thought that was Hillary Clinton.


What in the world are you talking about this woman looked semi-attractive all things considered no one has ever thought Hillary Clinton was attractive.
Well I guess Bill did.
Supposedly
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think she's taking the long way around trying to ask him to go home with her. 
"Let's discuss this at my place"
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the institution of slavery and its aftermath hadn't emasculated all the black males, she might have a point there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: The math is that Black people are 13% of the population, are discriminated against institutionally and socially, have poorer outcomes in any metric, are far overrepresented in incarceration and poverty, and whose immediate ancestors were slaves in this land for centuries. Oh, cops routinely get to murder unarmed Black people with impunity. Just wanted to remind you that one too.

If you can still blame black people -as a whole, for your personal problems after reviewing the data, you're hopelessly, pathetically, irrevocably farked up.


I'm going to have to copy this and email it to myself and plagiarize it for the rest of my life sorry
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen: It is well known that white women suffer from Black woman envy. In Kim Kardashian's America and on Bhad Bhabie's internet, there is no doubt about this. But that white woman melanin-vy doesn't always manifest itself in appropriation and Black-fishing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: alechemist: For a second I thought that was Hillary Clinton.

What in the world are you talking about this woman looked semi-attractive all things considered no one has ever thought Hillary Clinton was attractive.
Well I guess Bill did.
Supposedly


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how the author starts out spewing racist generalizations about white people. It certainly made me want to read the rest of their blog.

If you try to counter racism with more racism, it only makes you a racist.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacknite: This is what it looks like when old money gets a bit too tipsy by themselves at a hotel bar


So days ending in Y
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Looks like a strong GOP man needs to put her in place.


I'm sure that's how she got to her place
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: culebra: "Dead Fish" restaurant? Ok.

Not a good name really. We have Slap Fish here. Never been but like to joke about the name.


Fark user imageView Full Size

There's always a long line.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.

Stfu cracker.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.


It does have an impressive ability to take disgusting white-on-black racism and match it in volume and odiousness with black-on-white racism.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: waxbeans: alechemist: For a second I thought that was Hillary Clinton.

What in the world are you talking about this woman looked semi-attractive all things considered no one has ever thought Hillary Clinton was attractive.
Well I guess Bill did.
Supposedly

[static01.nyt.com image 600x901]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: culebra: "Dead Fish" restaurant? Ok.

Not a good name really. We have Slap Fish here. Never been but like to joke about the name.


Isn't dead fish redundant restaurant wise I mean I guess this means they don't have any sushi 😂
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She must have heard that once you go black, you never go back.  It's true.


I thought it was "Once you go Asian, you'll never go Caucasian."
breakbrunch.comView Full Size
 
udhq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: I like how the author starts out spewing racist generalizations about white people. It certainly made me want to read the rest of their blog.

If you try to counter racism with more racism, it only makes you a racist.


"Anti-white racism" is not a thing in America. At least not outside of the Newscorp/Hate Radio industrial complex.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: I got halfway through the first paragraph before I had to exit the tab. Holy fark, learn how to goddamn write. If the author thought they were being funny, I'm here to say they failed. As it is, racist white women acting like racists isn't news anymore. It's sadly commonplace. Maybe that's why they thought it was good to toss in references to Beyonce's many female family members and say that Harriet Tubman would shoot this woman accidentally on purpose, but it still sucked.

Also, the cynic in me says this was staged. I've seen Karens in the wild, and I've seen videos of them in the wild, but I'm finding it hard to believe this broad just sat down next to the guy and monologued at length about how Black women need to be put in their place. Particularly when they're sitting next to a Black man. Something about it smells funky to me, though I don't doubt there are millions of people in this country who 100% agree with everything she said.


When all else fails attack syntax
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pugdaddyk: I think she's taking the long way around trying to ask him to go home with her. 
"Let's discuss this at my place"


Yep. That was a drunk-as-hell old barfly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Listen: It is well known that white women suffer from Black woman envy. In Kim Kardashian's America and on Bhad Bhabie's internet, there is no doubt about this. But that white woman melanin-vy doesn't always manifest itself in appropriation and Black-fishing...

[Fark user image image 425x236]


🙄🐂💩
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: I like how the author starts out spewing racist generalizations about white people. It certainly made me want to read the rest of their blog.

If you try to counter racism with more racism, it only makes you a racist.


It's The Root, it's their stock-in-trade.

It still makes for an interesting read from time-to-time, like when you go trolling through Free Republic.  Interesting but also depressing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xetal: I like how the author starts out spewing racist generalizations about white people. It certainly made me want to read the rest of their blog.

If you try to counter racism with more racism, it only makes you a racist.


That's right you can't badmouth Nazis ladies and gentlemen
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this author.  He's snarky

...when a Karen, who Harriet Tubman would have shot accidentally on purpose ..

I was just astonished that this woman's face barely moved the entire time she was talking-that must be white girl magic.

Wilkerson asks the Karen who Rosa Parks would have sat her luggage on.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.


I get their anger at the racist ass old Karen, but that formatting made Baby Jesus cry.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.

It does have an impressive ability to take disgusting white-on-black racism and match it in volume and odiousness with black-on-white racism.


I guess somebody had to White Knight the little old lady.

/
Meanwhile a percentage of them have shotguns
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Marcus Aurelius: She must have heard that once you go black, you never go back.  It's true.

I thought it was "Once you go Asian, you'll never go Caucasian."
[breakbrunch.com image 550x688]


I wish Asian girls liked Latin men
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Your blog sucks.

Get an editor.


That article was like a full page of that "far as decided" sentence, only it hits you in the cultural center of the brain.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: Xetal: I like how the author starts out spewing racist generalizations about white people. It certainly made me want to read the rest of their blog.

If you try to counter racism with more racism, it only makes you a racist.

It's The Root, it's their stock-in-trade.

It still makes for an interesting read from time-to-time, like when you go trolling through Free Republic.  Interesting but also depressing.


If you're racism can't actually harm someone that's not racism that's just name calling.
Try to really think about that hard.
Racism is oppression.
Being called a cracker does not oppress the fair skinned of the world.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: She needs the opening to Way of the Gun


Man, talk about a movie that falls off quick.

Not bad overall, but after the first 10 minutes, you expect a lot more than you get from the rest.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The restaurant with sh*t nailed up all over the walls and hanging overhead should've tipped you off.  It's corporate-America for "down home, rural 'funky'", despite the fact that it's probably only feet from a six-lane suburban arterial.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: yohohogreengiant: The math is that Black people are 13% of the population, are discriminated against institutionally and socially, have poorer outcomes in any metric, are far overrepresented in incarceration and poverty, and whose immediate ancestors were slaves in this land for centuries. Oh, cops routinely get to murder unarmed Black people with impunity. Just wanted to remind you that one too.

If you can still blame black people -as a whole, for your personal problems after reviewing the data, you're hopelessly, pathetically, irrevocably farked up.

I'm going to have to copy this and email it to myself and plagiarize it for the rest of my life sorry


You could always attribute it...
 
