(CNN) Thank you for calling 911. The next available ambulance should arrive at your location in... [robotic voice] two hours and ten minutes. Please hold for the next available operator
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The term freedumb is for those who won't wear masks or get the vaccine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey look letting a disease run rampant hurts not just the people that kills who would have thought something like that would happen
This is absolutely completely surprising
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this point insurance carriers should drop people who refuse to get the vaccine for stigginit reasons. And/or doctord should start refusing them medical care. I would argue preventing sentient virus incubators from their continued negligence and malevolence isnt even a violation of the hippocratic oath.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.


The stupid trash claim to be smarter than thinking folk because folksy wisdom is apparently greater than medical training and study. But even by the standards of pithy and folksy sayings, conservatives are morons.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those stupid POSs. I feel like this entire thing needs to be a montage of suffering with the backing track of Hell's Picture Scroll from the movie Ran.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well if you're tired of your kids and want to increase wages there's no downside.

It's been rare in human history for most children under 5 to survive into adulthood. It was taken for granted by people who reject science, now everyone's babies are being recalled by God because people didn't listen to the scientists.

Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good thing they spent billions militarizing law enforcement, like using tanks for crowd dispersal, instead of investing on something that would actually help the public.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
shiat.
The vast majority of all services, businesses, and even utilities.
Purposely and for financial reasons and financial gain are not prepared for an increase in customers, users or increase demand.
The vast majority do not have the ability to scale up the vast majority do not have employees on call.
Fact of the matter is most companies run on a skeleton crew in order to maximize profits.
Profits are nice I have nothing against profits but this has been done to the extreme to the point that now companies are simply pretending to provide a product and or service.
And this is being done even with medical and healthcare.
What I find interesting is the GOP says that socialized healthcare would lead to a long waits but that's already happening even with people with insurance provided by their job.
Anyway it's all bullshiat and it's all about making money and the customers / users can just fark themselves
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Well if you're tired of your kids and want to increase wages there's no downside.

It's been rare in human history for most children under 5 to survive into adulthood. It was taken for granted by people who reject science, now everyone's babies are being recalled by God because people didn't listen to the scientists.

That seems horrible wtf 😒
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey look letting a disease run rampant hurts not just the people that kills who would have thought something like that would happen
This is absolutely completely surprising


Think of the PROFIT though.
 
Insain2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Masks work, Staying at home works, Social Distancing works, but people are in too much of a HURRY to get back to their of work, bars, restaurants etc.........
If you are or not Vaccinated, I still say keep doing whatever you were doing before the Vaccine even existed......period till the Doctors can get their Shat together & figure this out so YOUR Kids don't start dying too....!!!!!
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Thanks to the Delta variant"?

No, honey, it's thanks to all the unmasked, unvaccinated idiots running around, acting like they're more important than their community.

Call it as it is.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Listen Billy Bob, I sent you Moderna, I sent you Pfizer, I sent you J&J. Why did you think you deserved a miracle cure?"
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Well if you're tired of your kids and want to increase wages there's no downside.

It's been rare in human history for most children under 5 to survive into adulthood. It was taken for granted by people who reject science, now everyone's babies are being recalled by God because people didn't listen to the scientists.

That's child abuse.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Good thing they spent billions militarizing law enforcement, like using tanks for crowd dispersal, instead of investing on something that would actually help the public.


Eh those things would be useful if they were used every time the OPEN EVERYTHING UP AND COVID IS A HOAX AND VACCINES ARE A CONSPIRACY bastards showed up to protest lockdowns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

natazha: "Listen Billy Bob, I sent you Moderna, I sent you Pfizer, I sent you J&J. Why did you think you deserved a miracle cure?"


That reminds me about the one with the godly man and the flood.

You know, the one where god warned him the flood was coming on the news. Where god sent him a neighbor to evacuate him. Where god sent him a guy on a rowboat. Where god sent him a helicopter. And he died anyway because he had his head up his ass
 
