(Slate)   Teaching pays poorly but consider this -- you can influence the lives of young people for years, and you can put 1st graders in chokeholds   (slate.com) divider line
25
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in education for nearly 30 years. I don't know the exact number, but I would guess the number of times I have physically restrained a kid is somewhere around 10. I have to take training every two years on how to restrain kids safely. It is always the very last resort. It is only done if the student is in danger of hurting someone else or him/herself.

I've been lucky and have never had a kid physically stronger than me. (It's not that I am tough. I am in an elementary school.) But, the younger the kid, the less they realize how dangerous their actions are.  My scariest incident was a kindergarten student who was attempting to stab classmates with a pair of scissors. I was able to disarm and restrain him without anyone being injured.

A tazer or a chokehold are completely unacceptable.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article makes little to no sense to someone outside the US. Lines like "given the significant police presence in schools" even had me checking to make sure I didn't miss something, like maybe these were special schools for delinquent children.
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

User name checks out.

Also, trying to stab another person makes you automatically eligible for a kick to the head.

Doesn't matter who you are - you get stabby, someone needs to drop you with a roundhouse.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So. Apocryphal story here. A person I know work/ed with a lady who tried to break up a fist fight between sixth grade boys, got her ass beat, her arm broke and fired.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

30 years from today?
When I was in school it was nuts.
/
Full disclosure I was in a special ed class and the school district was so stupid the specialty class consisted of anything and everything that could possibly be wrong with the student.
From delinquents to people in wheelchairs and everything in between.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Curiously, no lawyer/education has put a Fifth Circuit judge in a chokehold to find out if they really meant it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: So. Apocryphal story here. A person I know work/ed with a lady who tried to break up a fist fight between sixth grade boys, got her ass beat, her arm broke and fired.


Everything depends on what state you're in and all kinds of other factors age of child race of the students race of the teacher administrations biased school districts biased the communities biased
This is what sucks about America
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That article makes little to no sense to someone outside the US. Lines like "given the significant police presence in schools" even had me checking to make sure I didn't miss something, like maybe these were special schools for delinquent children.


We had police presence in our school in the late 90's.. in a mostly suburban, majority white, boring ass middle of nowhere town. I can only imagine the showing coming out for a majority/minority at that time, let alone now. The US is just weird in so many ways to the rest of the world.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh. Both kids totally fine. Nothing happened to either one.  One went on to steal directly from my friends unattended, BUT ON CAMERA, purse. Nothing happened.  I don't know what I am saying here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Weird? I think you misspelled garbage!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On camera.  Some school security guard got all heavy with the video evidence and searched the kids stuff and found everything.  When the cops got there they said the guard violated the kids rights and hey no harm no foul you got your stuff back, right?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That article makes little to no sense to someone outside the US. Lines like "given the significant police presence in schools" even had me checking to make sure I didn't miss something, like maybe these were special schools for delinquent children.


The US has a significant population of delinquent adults.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You don't need to be a teacher to put a 1st grader in a chokehold. It's actually very easy.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

I wasn't in a special ed class but 30 years ago my first grade teacher was a literal monster. I never got punched (other kids did) but I was slapped clear across the face a few times.

My second grade teacher screamed and threw stuff at the wall but compared to first grade it was like a vacation.

I guess what I'm trying to say is, the old days kind of sucked.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The 5th Circuit has become a cesspool for shiatty rulings in the last few years.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Exactly. And it wasn't just one teacher and it wasn't just one school or district.
From elementary all the way to high school I saw behavior that I would hope we would now fire people for.
But after this article I don't know.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey subby, you sound a little judgy there.  Don't knock til you try it.

Aw, who am I kidding?  I don't want to be in the same room with little kids, I sure as hell don't want to get close enough to them to have physical contact.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


odinsposse: You don't need to be a teacher to put a 1st grader in a chokehold. It's actually very easy.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: So. Apocryphal story here. A person I know work/ed with a lady who tried to break up a fist fight between sixth grade boys, got her ass beat, her arm broke and fired.


Don't you know? It's all the teacher's fault... Those precious BABBYS didn't know what they were doing
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was at my first school, a very large high school in Brooklyn, if you put your hands on a student in any capacity, there was an immediate investigation and your job was very much on the line. One of my coworkers got stuck in a long, drawn out legal proceeding because she had dared to pull a student away from a group of other kids.

The student in question had taken out a can of hair spray and a lighter and used them to make a makeshift flamethrower so she could light another kid on fire. The teacher physically stopped her and almost lost her job and pension. I guess the administration thought it would be better for some kids to be burned alive in the school hallways?

It's almost unbelievable what some other school systems let teachers get away with
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Funny how the Don't Tread On Me states seem to get literally sexually excited about authority figures literally treading on kids.

Probably because they think it will only happen to the kids of Those People, but Southern history shows a lot of white-on-white examples of violent injustice.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That article makes little to no sense to someone outside the US. Lines like "given the significant police presence in schools" even had me checking to make sure I didn't miss something, like maybe these were special schools for delinquent children.


That's our secret, Captain - they're all special schools for delinquent children.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1st graders don't get choke holds. 1st graders get Vulcan shoulder pinches at 40% power. Everyone knows that.
 
axeeugene
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elementary kids are easy.

It's the middle school kids who are farking monsters. I swear 80% of them *deserve* a daily choke hold.
 
