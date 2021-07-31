 Skip to content
 
(Matador Network)   Got $12.50? Want to live in one of El Chapo's houses?   (matadornetwork.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Mexico, Mexican government, raffle ticket, houses of infamous drug lord Joaqun, El Chapo, winner of the raffle, Australian site Monster Children, government branch  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like El Cheapo, amirite?
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: only Mexican nationals allowed to win.

Also, why do I feel the raffle will be less than fair even to locals? Almost as if the winner is already known.
 
gyre8
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this D'awww?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to get yourself murdered for $12.50
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, who wouldn't want to live there.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For tree-fiddy you can live in Loch Ness.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Buy house for $12.50, find $20 of blow between the couch cushions; profit!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would you say he had a plethora of houses?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Would you say he had a plethora of houses?


Forgive me, El Parthogenic. I know that I, Jefe, do not have your superior intellect and education. But could it be that once again, you are angry at something else, and are looking to take it out on me?
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: For tree-fiddy you can live in Loch Ness.


Free-tiddy!!???

Oh! Sorry!
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
F*ck that. I don't want a bad hombre tunneling into my house.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's definitely no way owning that could end poorly.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
El Chapo's two-bedroom house will be awarded in the same condition that it was left in as with all other properties

Oh, does that mean they haven't removed any of the corpses hidden in the walls?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hello, Sinaloa cartel. Would you like to come in for some tea and cocaine?
 
