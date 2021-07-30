 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Positive Disinformation   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mine became a 5G antenna!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wait til he gets his second shot!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It didn't work and I'm about to contact a relative who broke ties with my mom because she's a lawyer and be like look, "she said her doctor told her the vaccine will kill her" because if my mom isn't lying about her doctor, her doctor is a qultist and a threat to my whole region.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But please try anything you can to get people to take the shot, we'll fight out differences later.

Some of the morons might be saved, my mom might've been a person once.

My mom is a hard case but not unique.

I vote blue and mom votes red but I want my mom back, there's a high chance I can get her permanently disinterested in politics and replace Donald Trump with,..  well, myself, but I promise to rule that biatch with stoned and steady hand towards arts and crafts.

Try to plead anything. Hook into what you know about their interests. My mom has lost so much of herself there's nothing but Trump left to exploit as an emotional resource.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.  All I got was a sore arm.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you sure you want it any bigger?

comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess I missed the whole Free Swedish Penis Enlargement Pump With Every Vaccination Shot promotion.

Darn the luck...
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x707]


So he decided to jizz all over his bumper in celebration?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x707]

So he decided to jizz all over his bumper in celebration?


You ever try to aim that bad boy? Mine is only 3 inches and I wish I had that accuracy.

/couldn't impregnate the broad side of a barn
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Mine became a 5G antenna!


With the little coil at the bottom?
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?


One: Because Man Thang sounds hilarious
Two: As Chariset demonstrates a bigger man thang is dangerous in this period of global warming because it crease a swamp thing due to the heat.
Three: CHAFING, Jebus save me!
 
marcre3363 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are we talking length or girth?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marcre3363: But are we talking length or girth?


They did not specify. So, both.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in Whoville they say that the man's small thang grew three inches that day.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: Damn.  All I got was a sore arm.


Too much masturbation will do that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cman: Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?


He could've been talking about his beard. In that case, it might not even have been disinformation.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I came very close to buying a T shirt that said 9 3/4 at the Harry Potter place in Universal. I thought it would be a funny dick joke.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
After my shot, my dick grew bigger than herb cain's and I had far more sex than him.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 850x707]


I give up.  I keep looking for the naked fat guy reflection but don't see where you hid him.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zez: thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x707]

So he decided to jizz all over his bumper in celebration?


It also increased his sperm count.

By, like, 100,000,000% apparently.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?


They meant Tibet, obviously.  You need to get your mind out of the gutter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: cman: Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?

One: Because Man Thang sounds hilarious
Two: As Chariset demonstrates a bigger man thang is dangerous in this period of global warming because it crease a swamp thing due to the heat.
Three: CHAFING, Jebus save me!


I don't even care if you're being facetious, because we really do talk like that 'round these parts, and I think it's adorable.  :)
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cman: Man thang?

Whats wrong with "penis"?


It's Ohio.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.