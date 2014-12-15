 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Sadly not news: Store employee writes a racial slur on Black customers receipt, customer gets in argument with store owner. Weird: Black customer's name is Black. Fark: Store owner's name is White. UltraFark: White is also Black   (ajc.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It would have been interesting to hear their argument. It's hard to imagine a Black owner ever defending what this employee did, so I wonder what their disagreement was about.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An amusement center in Gwinnett County

Whatever that is, it's unlikely to create amusement anywhere else.  What a strange-yet-Stepford little hellhole.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: It would have been interesting to hear their argument. It's hard to imagine a Black owner ever defending what this employee did, so I wonder what their disagreement was about.


The employee is also black so i think he is chocking up to dumbassery, or the employee is a relative
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stepfan Black and about eight of his family members went to the Snellville location of Urban Air Adventure Park on July 24 to celebrate his niece's birthday.

Ooooh, what are you doing Stepfan?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta love colorful names. No Brown, Green, or anything else like that?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Gotta love colorful names. No Brown, Green, or anything else like that?


Miss Scarlett is wanted for questioning, I believe.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He later shared a photo of the receipt to his 16,000 followers on social media

Suspicion rising...
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Dog Night - Black and White
Youtube 4f65mO146Zo
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [YouTube video: Three Dog Night - Black and White]


Exactly what I came in here to post.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black or White
Youtube YP3W-E0OamU
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manufactured PR stunt?

Smells like it.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy has 16,000 followers on social media? Wow!  (Like seriously, wow)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. White describes her reaction to the events which took place...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Manufactured PR stunt?

Smells like it.


It reeks of it.

Dude has 16,000 followers on social media; it's a black-owned business; the allegedly-guilty employee is also black; he allegedly printed out this receipt that would get his ass canned in a second; there is no known motivation, and he took the time to print "black" in front of the slur, 'cause somehow, we don't know what ethnicity the slur refers to.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, these things always turn out to be stunts and the victim wrote the slurs themselves for atten-

*reads article*

Oh! Well, actually printed right there in...um...black and white.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NobleHam: kdawg7736: Gotta love colorful names. No Brown, Green, or anything else like that?

Miss Scarlett is wanted for questioning, I believe.


Mr. Pink is in the back, going over 20%
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some asshat light skinned 16 year old wrote that about a darker skinned person
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This story sounded familiar so I typed black n-word receip, which Google first corrected to black n-word recipe, thanks Google, but this almost exact scenario is not uncommon.

https://www.eater.com/2014/12/15/7396​5​07/restaurant-n-word-receipt-joke

https://www.fox5dc.com/news/customer-​a​ngry-after-finding-n-word-on-receipt-f​rom-dc-carryout

https://laist.com/news/food/case-sett​l​ed-against-steakhouse-tha

There are so many more. So many restaurants. So many slurs.  I guess it shouldn't be surprising that a racist would also be dumb as fark.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
White and black blues - France 1990 - Eurovision songs with live orchestra
Youtube 5x7KHwFHVfM
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sadly not news: This is fake.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take them to Miller's Crossing.
Out to Miller's Crossing
Youtube Qc5ZtL-_cKU
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The roof is on fire.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sithon: thatguyoverthere70: It would have been interesting to hear their argument. It's hard to imagine a Black owner ever defending what this employee did, so I wonder what their disagreement was about.

The employee is also black so i think he is chocking up to dumbassery, or the employee is a relative


Or the teenager was "fired" and will find other employment under the table and away from the public, until things cool down.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: kdawg7736: Gotta love colorful names. No Brown, Green, or anything else like that?

Miss Scarlett is wanted for questioning, I believe.


The Duke has her at the station.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ten dollars for a pitcher of soda?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It would be a relatively simple matter for the manufacturer to program cash registers to not print certain words that would obviously not be used in business transactions.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Negro is Spanish for negro.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: It would be a relatively simple matter for the manufacturer to program cash registers to not print certain words that would obviously not be used in business transactions.


I hope they do Bitcoin
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Or the teenager was "fired" and will find other employment under the table and away from the public, until things cool down.


Getting "paid under the table" is the expression for an unofficial job where you're paid in cash without taxes being taken out.  

Saying that he "...will find other employment under the table" sounds... different from that.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x474]


Ah, they pretty much did that at a Pho place. I asked for spicy; I got spicy.

I came very close to chugging the water from the flower vase.
 
wademh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: OtherLittleGuy: Or the teenager was "fired" and will find other employment under the table and away from the public, until things cool down.

Getting "paid under the table" is the expression for an unofficial job where you're paid in cash without taxes being taken out.  

Saying that he "...will find other employment under the table" sounds... different from that.


My, aren't you helpful
 
The Brains
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Stepfan Black and about eight of his family members went to the Snellville location of Urban Air Adventure Park on July 24 to celebrate his niece's birthday.

Ooooh, what are you doing Stepfan?


Stepfan.
Open up your mind
Open up your purse
Never never ever gonna lose it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: An amusement center in Gwinnett County

Whatever that is, it's unlikely to create amusement anywhere else.  What a strange-yet-Stepford little hellhole.


Maybe 2 decades ago.  Gwinnett now ranges from the run down part to the Korean part to the sticks.

Gwinnett is where everyone moved 30 years ago to get out of the horrible city and then their children moved back.
 
Magnus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Another Government Employee: Manufactured PR stunt?

Smells like it.

It reeks of it.

Dude has 16,000 followers on social media; it's a black-owned business; the allegedly-guilty employee is also black; he allegedly printed out this receipt that would get his ass canned in a second; there is no known motivation, and he took the time to print "black" in front of the slur, 'cause somehow, we don't know what ethnicity the slur refers to.


Black was the customers name, Mr. Conspiracy Theory.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x474]

Ah, they pretty much did that at a Pho place. I asked for spicy; I got spicy.

I came very close to chugging the water from the flower vase.


It has only happened to me one time about thirty years ago. Either that or that time blew out my heat sensors. My face, my entire f*cking face was weeping and numb and in so much f*cking pain all I could do is hold my head in my hand with my mouth slack as saliva and drool poured forth.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bill James, famous Baseball Stats Guru discovered the "Frank White, Bud Black Rule" where something over 80% players in Baseball history with the surname 'White' were black and over 80% of those surnamed 'Black' were white...  It may have been over 90% - don't recall, web search turns up zilch on the matter...

\not perfectly on topic
\\but interesting nevertheless
\\\don't you agree?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NOFX - The Black and White + Lyrics
Youtube SK8ffPvUIFg
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
