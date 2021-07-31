 Skip to content
(CNN)   Boston Farker aces Trolley Problem   (cnn.com) divider line
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A) Push the fat man

/what do you see in the glass?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eutychus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stolen from another thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Trolley Problem | The Good Place | Comedy Bites
Youtube DtRhrfhP5b4
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A witness who was sitting in a car when the crash happened told CNN affiliate WBZ that some passengers appeared to have neck and head injuries."So there was a woman that was coming off the train, and she had a lot of blood coming down her face," the witness said. "I had napkins, so I gave her some napkins."I hope they were sanitary.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, perfect time for the cr/lf gremlin to strike.

(I thought they exorcised that one.)
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was on stuck on "just jerking you forward" and wondering if I should say so on to CNN.  Bug killed those thoughts.  So mean.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I reject your false dichotomy by applying quantum physics.

pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's pretty amazing to me that the trolley problem is actually difficult for so many people. It shouldn't be. But it is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's pretty amazing to me that the trolley problem is actually difficult for so many people. It shouldn't be. But it is.


No kidding.

Knock the trolley off the track. Nobody dies and wealthy people are inconvenienced.

/wait, what?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bughunter: A witness who was sitting in a car when the crash happened told CNN affiliate WBZ that some passengers appeared to have neck and head injuries."So there was a woman that was coming off the train, and she had a lot of blood coming down her face," the witness said. "I had napkins, so I gave her some napkins."I hope they were sanitary.


tintenfischie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Of course the trolly driver didn't use his blinkers!!
 
