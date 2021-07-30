 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Repressed minority whose homeland was invaded, conquered, and settled would really like to use his nation's flag at the Olympics   (nbcnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, United States, John John Florence, Olympic Games, Native Hawaiians, Hawaii, International Olympic Committee, Tokyo Olympics, Hawaiian nationals  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jul 2021 at 4:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We all know that the whitewashing is a curse

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conquered?

Not really, it was stolen, unfortunately with a population that had diminished from about one million down to about 40,000 people thanks to introduced diseases the indigenous government was not able to effectively stop a rather pathetic overthrow.

For comparison, the Philippine were also annexed by America at about the same time, they fought and won their independence at the cost of about 40,000 lives.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The IOC isn't going to do that unless the USA requests it.

Frankly an idealistic alternative would be to adopt the traditional flag as the symbol for surfing events.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't you go cry about it like that new guy the President appointed to the Official Office of Cry About How God Ignores You
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about each USA team member has his or her state's flag in place of the stars-on-blue field of the American flag?

You heard the suggestion here first, folks.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they also want handwritten paper license plates, a flag saying don't tread on me, and the ability to squat in houses claiming it's their sovereign property and sue in the court of the country the property is located in?

Just trying to confirm the level of 'patriotism,' here
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Obama really was a foreigner! Knew it!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puerto Rico would gladly trade its independent Olympic team for statehood and representation.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Do they also want handwritten paper license plates, a flag saying don't tread on me, and the ability to squat in houses claiming it's their sovereign property and sue in the court of the country the property is located in?

Just trying to confirm the level of 'patriotism,' here


I'm not sure about this group, but I'd imagine they at least want the level of sovereignty that other tribal nations receive.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fine

The Hawaiian Olympic Committee can pay for your flights, room board and training.

Wait.  You mean there isn't a Hawaiian Olympic Committee and you get all your funding from the US?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After reading the article, yeah, sounds fair enough. Very reminiscent of the battle Taiwan and Hong Kong face, amongst other countries.

And I'm all for their independence.

Hawaii seems to be in a similar but differently shaped boat.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dyhchong: After reading the article, yeah, sounds fair enough. Very reminiscent of the battle Taiwan and Hong Kong face, amongst other countries.

And I'm all for their independence.

Hawaii seems to be in a similar but differently shaped boat.


Not really since the grand, grand majority don't want independence. A quick Google search only showed that 6% of Islanders want independence.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could've sworn that Hawaii got their own Olympic team in Barcelona 1992.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: dyhchong: After reading the article, yeah, sounds fair enough. Very reminiscent of the battle Taiwan and Hong Kong face, amongst other countries.

And I'm all for their independence.

Hawaii seems to be in a similar but differently shaped boat.

Not really since the grand, grand majority don't want independence. A quick Google search only showed that 6% of Islanders want independence.


Serious question.

Native islanders? Or people who live there?

The mainland Chinese in Hong Kong think Hong Kong should do what China says. So if it's the latter, then China just needs to fill Hong Kong with Chinese and you'd be cool with it?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wasn't Hawaii under the rule of an absolute monarch before the 'Murcans arrived?

I'm not exactly the first guy in line to praise the US, but are things not a bit better there under American rule instead of that of some fat guy hoarding all the pineapples for himself and his cronies?

Wait, now that I think about it, things aren't that different after all.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dyhchong: carnifex2005: dyhchong: After reading the article, yeah, sounds fair enough. Very reminiscent of the battle Taiwan and Hong Kong face, amongst other countries.

And I'm all for their independence.

Hawaii seems to be in a similar but differently shaped boat.

Not really since the grand, grand majority don't want independence. A quick Google search only showed that 6% of Islanders want independence.

Serious question.

Native islanders? Or people who live there?

The mainland Chinese in Hong Kong think Hong Kong should do what China says. So if it's the latter, then China just needs to fill Hong Kong with Chinese and you'd be cool with it?


Anyone born there is native, by definition. If you start divvying things up by ethnicity, sh*t is going to get really sticky, really quickly.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: dyhchong: carnifex2005: dyhchong: After reading the article, yeah, sounds fair enough. Very reminiscent of the battle Taiwan and Hong Kong face, amongst other countries.

And I'm all for their independence.

Hawaii seems to be in a similar but differently shaped boat.

Not really since the grand, grand majority don't want independence. A quick Google search only showed that 6% of Islanders want independence.

Serious question.

Native islanders? Or people who live there?

The mainland Chinese in Hong Kong think Hong Kong should do what China says. So if it's the latter, then China just needs to fill Hong Kong with Chinese and you'd be cool with it?

Anyone born there is native, by definition. If you start divvying things up by ethnicity, sh*t is going to get really sticky, really quickly.


I'll let Pooh know he just needs to load up Hong Kong with mainlanders then hold a vote and America will give its blessing.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MindStalker: I'm not sure about this group, but I'd imagine they at least want the level of sovereignty that other tribal nations receive.


They dont want sovereignty. They want full independence. A return to the Kingdom.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man i wish we were enlightened enough as a species to remove petty garbage like nationalities


Maybe whichever species takes our place in the future will be able to move past neanderthal thinking we are too brain dead to get away from
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, get the f*ck over yourself, subby. It's about colonialism & symbolism. It's about hundreds of years of having someone's knee on your neck and they just want to let their flag fly -- ain't nuthin' wrong with that.

Jeezus, it's not like they're getting all uppity & asking for statehood, like Puerto Rico, or something. Surely no, we can't have another state full of those brown people!

ohmygosh, what will the neighbors say!?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Oh, get the f*ck over yourself, subby. It's about colonialism & symbolism. It's about hundreds of years of having someone's knee on your neck and they just want to let their flag fly -- ain't nuthin' wrong with that.


I'm not detecting any malice in the headline.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Fine

The Hawaiian Olympic Committee can pay for your flights, room board and training.

Wait.  You mean there isn't a Hawaiian Olympic Committee and you get all your funding from the US?


🤨
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cman: Quick and Dirty: Oh, get the f*ck over yourself, subby. It's about colonialism & symbolism. It's about hundreds of years of having someone's knee on your neck and they just want to let their flag fly -- ain't nuthin' wrong with that.

I'm not detecting any malice in the headline.


You're probably right, man. Fact is, I just need to STFU and go to bed.  :)
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is only acceptable if Dog the Bounty Hunter is God King of Hawaii.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tonight on CBC's coverage they showed a runner from the Refugee Team who collided with another runner, both of them falling and their olympic hopes killed.  He sat on the track for a moment and looked crushed before he got up and finished in last place.

Then the CBC commentator noted that the runner was on his way to Ontario on an educational scholarship with an eye towards permanent residency and citizenship. "In four years he may very well be running for Team Canada"

/dnrtfa
//just telling a nice olympic story that makes me happy
///welcome to Canada, James Nyang Chiengjiek
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.