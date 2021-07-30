 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Suffragettes are mammals. . Suffragettes fight ALL the time. . The purpose of the suffragette is to flip out and kill people   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh IR light so bright,
With you this night,
I'll win the fight.
To make all the wrongs, right.
To my delight.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatives scared little cowards. Always.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*are
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice.
https://farkyeahanarchistposters.tumb​l​r.com/post/658157680404398080/kropotki​ndersurprise-ruthless-rhymes-for-marti​al

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm travelin' down that lonesome road
Feel like I'm dragging a heavy load
Don't tried to turn my head away,
I'm flirtin' with disaster every day
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey alright
It's outta sight
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a new respect for suffragettes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think the cartoonist was a conservative (or Tory). He's got a sense of humour.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Suffragette City (2012 Remaster)
Youtube rq1bcVOmyjw
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thorpe: Nice.
https://farkyeahanarchistposters.tumbl​r.com/post/658157680404398080/kropotki​ndersurprise-ruthless-rhymes-for-marti​al

[Fark user image 435x600]


She sounds like a total blam-blam!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: Nice.
https://farkyeahanarchistposters.tumbl​r.com/post/658157680404398080/kropotki​ndersurprise-ruthless-rhymes-for-marti​al

[Fark user image 435x600]


Are those eco-terrorists? Or BLM? Or antifa?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The suffragettes didn't know that someday there would be a channel for mammals. And they could do it just like the mammals on the channel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Conservatives scared little cowards. Always.


Yes, but not just.  There's quite a history of dudes writing stuff that makes women look like badasses but engaging in what they consider 'bad' behavior.  They're the same people that obsess about AOC's feet today.  Let's just say their motives vis a vis such portrayals are... mixed.  Another example that proves the point - is this a political cartoon or a fetish shoot, people?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/jump on him
//heh
///I'm sure it's entirely unintended subtext - seriousfacejpg
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
STOP SUFFRAGE NOW!
Man Show S1E01 "Stop Womens' Suffrage" Skit
Youtube B2201BYp6HE
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After seeing real pictures of them, I'm not even sure they are women.
 
